11/28
Highway A Just west of 50910, Ralls County: Trailer found on property near Highway A.
209 E 4th St, New London: Nature of Complaint Booking Incident
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a residential alarm on Highway J.
Nature of Complaint Phone Message: A Deputy returned a phone message in regards to a child custody issue.
Romig Pl, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Information
Bannister Pl, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a well being check on Bannister Place.
Seeley Ln, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a call of possible road hunting on Seeley Road.
S Maple St , New London: Deputies responded to a noise complaint on Maple St.
11/29
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a call for information near Center.
Chestnut Ln, Ralls County: Assisting other agency.
Badger Rd, Ralls County: Extra Patrol on Badger Rd.
Highway 154 Highway Y, Ralls County: Traffic crash non injury on Highway 154 and Highway Y.
209 E 4th St , New London: Assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol with our booking procedure.
Highway 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Traffic complaint
Highway 36 Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies responded to assist Monroe County Ambulance at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway J.
Ledbetter Pl Ideal Villa Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Ledbetter Pl.
Elk Ridge Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to an injured deer on Elk Ridge Pl.
209 E 4th St, New London: Deputy completed a call back at the Sheriff's Office.
11/30
Highway 19 Wisconsin Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 19 near Wisconsin Lane.
S Main St, Center: Theft report in Center Missouri.
Highway 79, Ralls County: Deputies were notified of a missing juvenile living off Highway 79.
Nature of Complaint Phone Message: Deputies returned a phone message in regards to a company repossessing a camper.
Highway 79 Continental Cement, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic hazard off Highway 79.
Mont Robe Dr, New London: Deputy responded to a suicidal subject on Mont Robe Dr.
Highway 19, New London: Deputies responded to a private property accident on Highway 19.
Rocky Point Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to Rocky Point Ln for a domestic disturbance.
12/01
Highway 19, New London: Deputies responded to Love's truck stop for a theft of goods that occurred.
Old 79, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Highway T.
12/Highway 19 North of Highway K, on the Curve, Center
Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury: Deputy responded to Highway 19 near Perry for a motor vehicle crash.
New London Gravel Rd S of Warren Barrett Dr, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Animal At Large
Highway J Highway W, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J near Monroe City.
Us 61 NB Warren Barrett, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
Revere Tr, Ralls County: Deputy assisted another agency on Highway O in Ralls County.
Brush Creek Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Hazard
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J near Monroe City for a 911 hang-up.
Highway A Brookside Trl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway A near Brookside Trail for an animal at large.
N Public St, Center: A Deputy was asked to retrieve a found item believed to be narcotics.
Trabue Ln, Ralls County: Deputies checked the well-being of a subject on Trabue Lane.
12/02
Thornberry Rd , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Information
US 61 6 Miles South of New London, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Highway T Antioch Baptist Church, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Stop
US 61 NB Ralls/Pike Line, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Silvers Ln, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Information
Highway F Bluebird Ln, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
W Dunlop St, Center: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency
South Main Street East Seventh Street, New London: New London PD was requested for a car vs mailbox on Seventh st. Sheriff detained subject until a PD officer came on scene.
Camp Creek Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a disturbance in the area of Camp Creek Lane.
Highway 19 sB Garfield Ln, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
Oak Ridge Pond, Hannibal: Deputies returned a phone message.
Highway 36 EB 1/2 Mile E of Hwy Z, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
12/03
Highway 61 NB Highway WW, Pike County: Traffic complaint on Highway 61 near Highway WW.
Highway J NB Highway EE, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint on Highway J and Highway EE.
Centenary Rd, Ralls County: Property damage report on Centenary Road.
Hagars Ln, Ralls County: Information on Hagars Lane.
Highway 79 Patton Trail, Ralls County: Citizen contact made on HWY 79.
Cherokee Dr, Ralls County: Received a report of an injured animal.
Carver Dr, Ralls County: Extra Patrol on Carver Drive and Riverview Road.
Doe Run Rd, Ralls County: 911 Hang up on Doe Run Road.
Highway 61 NB 1 Mile S of NL, Ralls County: NECOMM advised me of a traffic complaint.
W Hawkins St, Center: Deputies responded to a building check on W Hawkins St.
209 E 4th St, New London: I spoke to a citizen in the Sheriff's Office parking lot in reference to a civil issue.
12/04
Highway 79 Antioch Ln, Ralls County: NECOMM advised me of a black SUV stopped in the middle of the roadway on Highway 79.
Us 61 Kingsville Ln, Ralls County: Deputy noticed an abandoned vehicle off Highway 61.
Highway 61 NB Highway 19, Ralls County: NECOMM advised me of wrong way drivers on Highway 61.
Brice Rd, Ralls County: Deputy assisted the Van-Far Ambulance district for a medical call.
Glasglow St, Center: Deputy performed an extra patrol in Center.
Deer Ridge Dr: Monroe County was asking for assistance for a well being check at Deer Ridge Drive.
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Animal information on Sunburst Place.
Rivere Au Sel Pl, Ralls County: Informational Report
Highway 61 Spencer Creek, Ralls County: Repot of traffic complaint on NB Highway 61
N Flowerree, Center: Report of a lost black and white Biewer Terrier with black/brown on his face.
Highway 154 Highway P: Traffic Stop Conducted on Hwy 154
Highway 79 Malaruni Rd, Ralls County: Traffic crash with injuries on Highway 79 and Malaruni Road.
Highway V 1/4 Mile W of Salt River, Ralls County: Report of Disturbance on Hwy V
Whitaker Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to Whitaker Ln in regards to a party involving minors.
