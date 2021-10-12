10/03
Boulware Brown Blvd, Perry: Deputies checked on a 911 hang up in the area of Boulware Brown Blvd,Perry.
12 S Maple St, New London: Deputy returned a phone call pertaining to an Exparte Violation.
Saverton West Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to an assist agency on Saverton West Drive.
Highway J Highway W, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J.
Highway F Butler Ln, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway F near Butler Lane.
Johnson Hollow Highway CC, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway CC in regards to a stranded motorist.
Romig Pl Ralls County: Deputies received information regarding a parking complaint on Romig Place.
Highway 79 Highway E, Ralls County: Deputies performed a well being check on HWY E.
Highway 61 SB Warren Barrett Dr, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a report of a vehicle failing to maintain lane.
Highway 36 Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol with a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 36 and Route J.
10/04
Cherry St, Kansas City: Deputy served a warrant.
Highway 61 NB, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint Hwy 61.
Rensselaer Ln, Ralls County: Burglary
Hydesburg Rd, Ralls County: Sex Offense
Romig Pl, Ralls County: Warrant service attempt at Romig.
New London Gravel Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency
Berry Pl, Ralls County: Assist Agency on Berry Pl.
Osage Dr, Ralls County: Report of Juvenile Problem on Osage Dr.
E North St , Center: Animal Complaint on E North St Center.
Highway 19 , Ralls County: 911 misdial reported on Hwy 19.
US 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Motorist assist on US 61/Hwy 19.
8 Revere Tr, Ralls County: Deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Revere Trail.
N Foster, Center: Deputies responded to a disturbance in progress on North Foster, Center.
Doe Run Rd, Ralls County: 911 hang up on Doe Run Rd.
10/05
Highway 61 NB Pike County Line, Ralls County: Traffic complaint.
Market St, Hannibal: Drug offense o.
S Public St Blk, Center: Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious person in Center.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Check the well being on Hwy 19
W Dunlop, Center: Report of 911 hang up on W Dunlop St.
Sims Pl, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of a suspicious vehicle on Sims Place.
Highway O Thornberry Rd, Ralls County: Suspicious person reported on Hwy O/Thornberry Rd.
Silvers Ln Pershing Ln, Ralls County: Suspicious vehicle reported on Silvers Ln/Pershing Ln.
10/06
Highway O Silvers Ln, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a citizen contact on Highway O at Silvers Lane.
Dunlop, Center: Deputy assisted with sex offender registration on Dunlop Street.
S Main St, New London: Warrant in the 300 block of S Main.
Highway J Highway W, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J.
Highway JJ Sheil Ln, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J.
Georgia St , Perry: Information in the 500 block of Georgia St.
Highway 61 Highway FF, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 61 for a motor vehicle accident.
From Bowling Green, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Highway 19, Perry: A Deputy responded to the Perry Junction Hotel for report of it being on fire.
Holler Hole Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to assist HPD in attempting to locate a suicidal subject on Holler Hole Place.
US 61 NB Pike/Ralls Line, Ralls County: The Sheriff's Office received a report of a traffic complaint.
Highway 61 NB Grand View Cemetery, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic hazard on HWY 61.
Rivere Au Sel Pl, Ralls County: Deputies returned a phone call in regards to paper service.
10/07
Ray Behrens, Ralls County: Deputies assisted EMS with a 15yo female that was not breathing, unresponsive at the Ray Behrens camp ground.
Highway A, Ralls County: Deputies searched a storage unit for stolen property on Highway A.
Highway O Scotts Ln, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway O.
Carver Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded near Highway V in regards to a check well being.
E 4th St, New London: Deputy took a report of tampering with a motor vehicle at the Sheriff's Office.
E Salling St, Perry: Deputies responded to E. Salling Street in reference to a check well being call.
10/08
Orchard Rd Quarry Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to suspicious activity on Orchard Road.
Highway 61, Ralls County: Deputy was notified of a trespass delayed off Highway 61.
Highway O, Ralls County: Subject was transported to Fulton DOC.
Highway 19 Highway F, Center: Deputy assisted a motor vehicle off Highway 19.
Martin ST, Perry: Deputy responded to an alarm call in Perry.
Highway J Delaware Ln, Ralls County: Deputy assisted a stranded motorist on Highway J.
Rensselaer Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Rensselaer Ln.
Kingsville Ln, Ralls County: New London subject reported a possible fraud.
Landing Cabin Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 open line on Landing Cabin Pl.
S Gill St E Salling, Perry: Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Perry.
Highway M, Ralls County: Domestic disturbance reported on Hwy M.
Hulse Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up on Hulse Road.
10/09
Highway Hh, Ralls County: Information reported on Hwy HH.
E 4th St, New London: Domestic disturbance on E 4th St, New London.
Highway 36 EB Business Highway 36, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a stolen vehicle recovered on Business 36 in Monroe City.
Highway 61 SB Woodz Campground, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic hazard on Highway 61
Big Creek Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 Hang up on Big Creek Ln.
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy received information of an Alarm with a business located on Highway J.
E 1st St, New London: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in New London.
W 1st St, New London: Deputy assisted the Marion and Ralls Co. Ambulance District with a lift assist in New London.
Highway J Highway W, Ralls County: C&I driver on Highway J.
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J for an alarm.
S Maple St, New London: Informational Report
John F Spalding Recreation Area Large Lot, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J for a 911 open line.
Laurin Lindsey Way, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J for a 911 hang up.
Highway P NB Highway 154, Ralls County: Deputies assisted the MSHP in attempting to locate a vehicle that failed to yield on HWY P.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.