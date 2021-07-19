7/11

S Main St , New London: Deputies responded to Tubby's bar in New London for an intoxicated subject.

Highway 19 Palmer's Curve, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on HWY 19.

Martin Pl, Ralls County: A Deputy responded to suspicious activity in the area of Martin Pl.

Sundance Dr , Ralls County: Children’s Division asked for Deputy assistance for an in home meeting.

Highway 61 , Ralls County: Trespass

Highway H Redbud Trl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway H in regards to a motor vehicle accident.

Highway 36 WB Highway DD, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 36 in regards to an assist agency.

Us 61 Nb From New London, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint

Silvers Ln Highway O, Ralls County: Deputies responded to suspicious activity on HWY O.

Highway 61 New London city limits, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic complaint on HWY 61.

Turkey Run Ct , Ralls County Deputies responded to a Domestic Disturbance at Turkey Run Ct.

Highway V Flint Hill Rd, Ralls County: A Deputy received a call for two individuals lost somewhere on Highway V.

7/12

Highway 19 , Center: A Deputy Checked on a 911 open line in the area of Mark Twain High school.

Highway 19 , Ralls County: 911 Hang Up at Mark Twain High School

S Public St , Center: Report of Assault on S Public St in Center

Highway W Hazel Rd, Ralls County: Deputies made a citizen contact on Highway W.

Clemens Dr, Ralls County: Check well being requested on Clemens Dr.

County Road 269 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a burglary on County Road 269.

Kingbird Ln , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a dog v dog attack on Kingbird Lane.

Highway 154 W of Perry, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency

Highway 19 Homestead, Ralls County: Assist agency on Hwy 19.

Highway Bb , Ralls County: 911 open line reported on Hwy BB.

7/13

US 61 Business 61, Ralls County: Deputy assisted a motorist on Highway 61.

Highway 19 Doe Run Road, Center: Traffic Crash-Non Injury on Hwy 19 and Doe Run Rd.

209 E 4th St , New London: Walk - In Report of Fraud taken at the Ralls County Sheriff's Office.

E Martin St , Perry: Deputies served a full order of protection in Perry.

Highway H , Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Non-Injury

Highway H Highway A, Ralls County: Report of female distraught brandishing a firearm at Hwy H and Hwy A.

E Rector St , New London: Assist Agency

Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputies were called for a stealing/civil dispute.

N Netherland St , Perry: Deputies assisted Perry Police with a medical.

Otter Rd , Ralls County: Domestic disturbance delayed on Otter Rd.

Highway K , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang-up on Highway K.

S Main St E 6th St, New London: Traffic Stop

Highway F Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway F.

Sundance Dr Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy assisted New London Police Department on Sundance Dr.

Sunburst Pl , Ralls County: Deputy made a warrant arrest on Sunburst Place.

7/14

Stable Dr , Ralls County: Citizen contact on Stable Dr.

Highway 61 Woodyz Acres, Ralls County: Traffic Stop

Main Richards, Perry: Perry Fire requested assistance from Ralls County Sheriff's Office for traffic control.

Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic crash unknown injury involving a UTV on Highway 19.

209 E 4th St , New London: A Deputy booked a subject on a warrant for Failure to Appear.

Highway 19 SB Lone Prairie Lane, Ralls County: Deputy assisted a stranded motorist that was needing gas.

N Netherland St , Perry: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency

Sundance Dr , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Domestic - Delayed

Highway J , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of theft on HWY J.

Highway 19 , Center: Deputies received information of a 911 open line on HWY 19.

Highway O , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of suspicious vehicle on HWY O.

Broadway St , Center: Deputy responded to Center in regards to an animal complaint.

7/15

Parkview Trl , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Parkview Trail in reference to Tampering with motor vehicle.

Highway 79 , Ralls County:  Deputies served a full order of protection on Highway 79.

Frank Russell Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J in regards to a motorist assist.

N Netherland St , Perry: Deputy responded to Perry in regards to an assist agency.

Highway 61 Salt River Bridge, Ralls County:  A Deputy responded to a slide off near salt river bridge in the southbound lane.

Highway M, Ralls County: A Deputy was notified of water over the roadway near Eastside drive.

US 61 Highway M, Ralls County: A Deputy responded to a slide off near Highway M in the southbound lane.

Highway H 4-5 miles N of Center, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a traffic hazard on Highway H 5 miles north of Center.

Highway O Flint Hill: Deputies were advised of water over the roadway on HWY O.

Highway 19 , Center: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury

7/16

Highway J Highway EE, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Motorist Assist

Highway 19 , Ralls County: Report of 911 Open Line at Mark Twain High School

Highway 61 Highway HH, Ralls County: Deputies were called for a traffic crash on Highway 61 near Highway HH.

Highway F , Ralls County: Deputies were contacted about a walk in for animal neglect.

Swan Ln , Ralls County: Deputies were contacted for a walk in about a domestic disturbance.

Highway 36 Highway J, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Unknown Injury

209 E 4th St , New London: Paper Service Exparte at the Ralls County Sheriff's Office

Highway 61 sb Highway A, New London: Traffic complaint reported on US 61.

Highway 61 , Ralls County: Citizen contact on US 61.

Highway C Highway P, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Hwy C/Hwy P.

Highway P Eagle Trl, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Hwy P.

Harbourtown Road Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Harbourtown Road.

E 4th St , New London: Booking incident at RCSO.

Highway J Cannon Hills Pl, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway J.

Highway J Maple View pl, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway J

Highway J South Spillway, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway J.

7/17

Johnny Trl , Ralls County: 911 misdial reported on Johnny Trl.

Highway J SB Highway 36, Ralls County: Deputies were notified of a reckless driver on Highway J.

Highway 19 Highway F, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Hwy 19/Hwy F.

Clark St E Martin St, Perry: Deputy responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Clark Street in Perry.

Highway 19 Liters, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19.

Kennedy Trl Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies were given information on a natural cover fire near Kennedy Trl and Highway J.

Scotts Pl , Ralls County: Report of Scam on Scotts Pl.

E 4th St , New London: Civil Dispute

Highway J Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputies were called for a traffic complaint at Highway J and Highway EE.

W Osterhout , Center: Paper Service Exparte at the Ralls County Sheriff's Office

Harbortown Circle , Ralls County: 911 Hang Up

Highway 19 Highway H, Center: Traffic Stop

Pleasant Grove Rd , Ralls County: 911 hang up reported on Pleasant Grove Rd.

Redwood Trl Highway J, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Redwood Trl/Hwy J.

Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Assist agency on Hwy 19.

Mexico Rd , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a theft on Mexico Road.

Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 open line at the Mark Twain High School.

Highway 154 Highway Y, Ralls County: Deputy performed a well-being check on Highway 154/Highway Y.

