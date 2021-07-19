7/11
S Main St , New London: Deputies responded to Tubby's bar in New London for an intoxicated subject.
Highway 19 Palmer's Curve, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on HWY 19.
Martin Pl, Ralls County: A Deputy responded to suspicious activity in the area of Martin Pl.
Sundance Dr , Ralls County: Children’s Division asked for Deputy assistance for an in home meeting.
Highway 61 , Ralls County: Trespass
Highway H Redbud Trl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway H in regards to a motor vehicle accident.
Highway 36 WB Highway DD, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 36 in regards to an assist agency.
Us 61 Nb From New London, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Silvers Ln Highway O, Ralls County: Deputies responded to suspicious activity on HWY O.
Highway 61 New London city limits, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic complaint on HWY 61.
Turkey Run Ct , Ralls County Deputies responded to a Domestic Disturbance at Turkey Run Ct.
Highway V Flint Hill Rd, Ralls County: A Deputy received a call for two individuals lost somewhere on Highway V.
7/12
Highway 19 , Center: A Deputy Checked on a 911 open line in the area of Mark Twain High school.
Highway 19 , Ralls County: 911 Hang Up at Mark Twain High School
S Public St , Center: Report of Assault on S Public St in Center
Highway W Hazel Rd, Ralls County: Deputies made a citizen contact on Highway W.
Clemens Dr, Ralls County: Check well being requested on Clemens Dr.
County Road 269 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a burglary on County Road 269.
Kingbird Ln , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a dog v dog attack on Kingbird Lane.
Highway 154 W of Perry, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency
Highway 19 Homestead, Ralls County: Assist agency on Hwy 19.
Highway Bb , Ralls County: 911 open line reported on Hwy BB.
7/13
US 61 Business 61, Ralls County: Deputy assisted a motorist on Highway 61.
Highway 19 Doe Run Road, Center: Traffic Crash-Non Injury on Hwy 19 and Doe Run Rd.
209 E 4th St , New London: Walk - In Report of Fraud taken at the Ralls County Sheriff's Office.
E Martin St , Perry: Deputies served a full order of protection in Perry.
Highway H , Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
Highway H Highway A, Ralls County: Report of female distraught brandishing a firearm at Hwy H and Hwy A.
E Rector St , New London: Assist Agency
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputies were called for a stealing/civil dispute.
N Netherland St , Perry: Deputies assisted Perry Police with a medical.
Otter Rd , Ralls County: Domestic disturbance delayed on Otter Rd.
Highway K , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang-up on Highway K.
S Main St E 6th St, New London: Traffic Stop
Highway F Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway F.
Sundance Dr Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy assisted New London Police Department on Sundance Dr.
Sunburst Pl , Ralls County: Deputy made a warrant arrest on Sunburst Place.
7/14
Stable Dr , Ralls County: Citizen contact on Stable Dr.
Highway 61 Woodyz Acres, Ralls County: Traffic Stop
Main Richards, Perry: Perry Fire requested assistance from Ralls County Sheriff's Office for traffic control.
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic crash unknown injury involving a UTV on Highway 19.
209 E 4th St , New London: A Deputy booked a subject on a warrant for Failure to Appear.
Highway 19 SB Lone Prairie Lane, Ralls County: Deputy assisted a stranded motorist that was needing gas.
N Netherland St , Perry: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency
Sundance Dr , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Domestic - Delayed
Highway J , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of theft on HWY J.
Highway 19 , Center: Deputies received information of a 911 open line on HWY 19.
Highway O , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of suspicious vehicle on HWY O.
Broadway St , Center: Deputy responded to Center in regards to an animal complaint.
7/15
Parkview Trl , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Parkview Trail in reference to Tampering with motor vehicle.
Highway 79 , Ralls County: Deputies served a full order of protection on Highway 79.
Frank Russell Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J in regards to a motorist assist.
N Netherland St , Perry: Deputy responded to Perry in regards to an assist agency.
Highway 61 Salt River Bridge, Ralls County: A Deputy responded to a slide off near salt river bridge in the southbound lane.
Highway M, Ralls County: A Deputy was notified of water over the roadway near Eastside drive.
US 61 Highway M, Ralls County: A Deputy responded to a slide off near Highway M in the southbound lane.
Highway H 4-5 miles N of Center, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a traffic hazard on Highway H 5 miles north of Center.
Highway O Flint Hill: Deputies were advised of water over the roadway on HWY O.
Highway 19 , Center: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
7/16
Highway J Highway EE, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Motorist Assist
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Report of 911 Open Line at Mark Twain High School
Highway 61 Highway HH, Ralls County: Deputies were called for a traffic crash on Highway 61 near Highway HH.
Highway F , Ralls County: Deputies were contacted about a walk in for animal neglect.
Swan Ln , Ralls County: Deputies were contacted for a walk in about a domestic disturbance.
Highway 36 Highway J, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Unknown Injury
209 E 4th St , New London: Paper Service Exparte at the Ralls County Sheriff's Office
Highway 61 sb Highway A, New London: Traffic complaint reported on US 61.
Highway 61 , Ralls County: Citizen contact on US 61.
Highway C Highway P, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Hwy C/Hwy P.
Highway P Eagle Trl, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Hwy P.
Harbourtown Road Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Harbourtown Road.
E 4th St , New London: Booking incident at RCSO.
Highway J Cannon Hills Pl, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway J.
Highway J Maple View pl, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway J
Highway J South Spillway, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway J.
7/17
Johnny Trl , Ralls County: 911 misdial reported on Johnny Trl.
Highway J SB Highway 36, Ralls County: Deputies were notified of a reckless driver on Highway J.
Highway 19 Highway F, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Hwy 19/Hwy F.
Clark St E Martin St, Perry: Deputy responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Clark Street in Perry.
Highway 19 Liters, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19.
Kennedy Trl Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies were given information on a natural cover fire near Kennedy Trl and Highway J.
Scotts Pl , Ralls County: Report of Scam on Scotts Pl.
E 4th St , New London: Civil Dispute
Highway J Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputies were called for a traffic complaint at Highway J and Highway EE.
W Osterhout , Center: Paper Service Exparte at the Ralls County Sheriff's Office
Harbortown Circle , Ralls County: 911 Hang Up
Highway 19 Highway H, Center: Traffic Stop
Pleasant Grove Rd , Ralls County: 911 hang up reported on Pleasant Grove Rd.
Redwood Trl Highway J, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Redwood Trl/Hwy J.
Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Assist agency on Hwy 19.
Mexico Rd , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a theft on Mexico Road.
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 open line at the Mark Twain High School.
Highway 154 Highway Y, Ralls County: Deputy performed a well-being check on Highway 154/Highway Y.