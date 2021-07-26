7/18
Highway 19 , Ralls County: 911 open line reported on Hwy 19.
Trabue Ln , Hannibal: Suspicious vehicles reported on Trabue Ln.
Romig Pl , Ralls County: Report of 911 hang up on Romig Pl
E 2nd St , New London: Deputies were called for information.
Lyon St 11th: Hannibal Assist Agency
Turkey Run Ct , Ralls County: Domestic Disturbance in progress on Turkey Run Ct.
S Main St Carstarphen Pl, New London: Traffic stop on S Main/Cartarphen, New London.
Highway 61 SB Business 61, Ralls County: Traffic complaint reported on US 61.
E Rector St New London: Check well being requested on E Rector St, New London.
Old 79 , Ralls County: Abandoned vehicle reported on Old 79.
Highway M , Ralls County: Deputy was notified of a speeding driver on Highway M.
Marion Ln , Ralls County: Suicidal Subject
Garfield Ln Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy was notified of a motorist assist on Highway 19.
Ridgeview Estates , Ralls County: Check Well Being Information reported on Ridgeview Estates.
7/19
Highway 154 Lone, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19.
Highway J Highway 36, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway J.
Old 79 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a horse in the road on Highway T.
Highway 19 , Ralls County: 911 Open Line
Old 79 Scotts Ln, Ralls County: Deputy issued a citation for speeding on Old Highway 79 and Scotts Lane.
E Martin St, Perry: Deputy assisted Perry Police Chief with an assist agency incident.
Lake View Estate Pl , Ralls County: Deputies assisted Monroe County on Lake View Estate Place.
Mexico Rd , Ralls County: Deputies fielded a call of a lost animals
Highway F , Ralls County: Check Well Being
Thornberry Rd , Ralls County: A Deputy checked on a 911 open line in the area of Thornberry Rd.
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputies were advised of a 911 Open Line on HWY 19.
209 E 4th St , New London: Deputies spoke with an individual by phone about a civil issue.
US 61 Business 61, Ralls County: Deputies assisted New London Police Department with a traffic stop on Northside Drive.
07/20/2021
Business Highway 61 , Ralls County: Deputies assisted the Ralls County Ambulance on Business Highway 61.
209 E 4th St , New London: Individual came into the Sheriff's Office to report stealing.
Highway 61 NB Pike/Ralls Line, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 61 in regards to a stranded motorist.
Martin St, Perry: Information on Martin St.
NB US 61 Ideal Villa Pl, Ralls County: Check well-being at Highway 61 near Ideal Villa Pl.
E Rector St , New London: Deputy received a call of a suspicious vehicle on E Rector Street in New London
Rensselaer Ln , Ralls County: Deputies checked on a 911 open line in the area of Rensselear Ln.
Highway 61 Business 61, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash on HWY 61.
West St , New London: Extra Patrol Deputies conducted extra- patrol in the 100 block of West street.
7/21
Highway A Doe Run Rd, Ralls County: Animal At Large
Highway 79 Cement Plant, Ralls County: Check Well Being
Church St , New London: Assist Agency
Red Devil Rd , Ralls County: Stealing
Highway F , Ralls County: Assist Agency
E Hawkins , Center: Complaint Disturbance
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Report of 911 Hang up on Hwy 19 Sinclair Gas Station.
Us 61 Ideal Villa Pl, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Saverton Dr , Ralls County: Stealing Delayed
Us 61 Highway O, Ralls County: Traffic complaint reported on US 61.
7/22
Highway EE Condo Ln, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
W Osterhout , Ralls County: Suspicious Person
Peters Rd , Ralls County: Animal Neglect
Joanna Dr , Ralls County: 911 Open Line
Highway 61 NB Firework Superstore, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Highway DD , Ralls County: Fraud
Hunter Pl , Ralls County: Information
Highway 154 , Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Highway O Carrs Ln, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
Old 79 , Ralls County: Information reported on Old 79.
Highway F Highway AB, Ralls County: Traffic crash - non injury reported on Hwy F.
New London Gravel Rd , Ralls County: Deputy took a report of a possible scam.
Crosslane Trl , Ralls County: 911 open line reported on Crosslane Trl.
Brush Creek Rd , Ralls County: Assist agency on Brush Creek Rd.
Osage Dr Sunnyside Ln, Ralls County: Information on Osage Dr/Sunnyside Ln.
Potter Dr , Ralls County: Trespass reported on Potter Dr.
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputy took a report of vehicle damage on Highway 19.
7/23
W 2nd St , New London: Information reported on W 2nd St.
Highway J Highway EE, Ralls County Deputy: assisted a motorist on Highway J.
W Dunlop , Center: Assist Agency
Dogwood Rd Highway H, Ralls County: Citizen Contact
Antioch Ln Old 79, Ralls County: Deputy provided traffic control for James O'Donnell Funeral Home on Old Highway 79 from Antioch Lane.
Pershing Rd SB From County Line, Ralls County: Deputies responded to an assist agency call involving Hannibal Police Department and a stolen vehicle.
Ridgeview Estates, Ralls County: Burglary
Highway M US 61, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a motorist assist on HWY M.
Highway W County Line Rd, Ralls County: Deputy assisted with a motorist assist on Route W.
Scotts Ln , Ralls County Deputies: recovered a license plate on Scott's Lane.
New London Gravel Rd Quarry Ln, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on New London Gravel
Highway EE , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway EE in regards to an animal complaint.
S College St , New London: Deputy took an information report on S. College Street in New London.
7/24
US 61 NB From Pike county Line, Ralls: County Traffic Complaint
Highway V , Ralls :County Check Well Being
Spalding Beach Boat Ramp, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 open line at the boat ramp at Spalding Beach.
W Dunlop St , Center: Deputy received information of an assault that had occurred in Center.
E 4th St , New London: Deputy responded to the Sheriff's Office for a citizen contact.
Palm Tr , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic hazard on Palm Trail.
Landing Ln , Ralls County: 911 Open Line