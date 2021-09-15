9/05

Highway F Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies were notified of a possible intoxicated driver on Highway F.

Highway F Owendale Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Highway F.

Scotts Ln Between O and Highway T, Ralls County: Deputy responded to an animal complaint on Scotts Lane.

Us 61, Ralls County: Deputy responded near Highway 61 in regards to stolen property.

W Osterhout, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a civil dispute on W Osterhout Center Missouri.

Mexico Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 Open line on Mexico Road in Perry.

Highway 154 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Highway 154

Highway V Salt River, Ralls County: Illegal Dumping/Littering

Spalding Beach, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line.

2 Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies assisted the Monroe county fire district with a fire alarm call.

Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of a 911 hang up.

Highway H N of Spring View Trl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to HWY H to assist with a traffic hazard.

Frank Russell, Ralls County: Deputies responded to the Frank Russell camp ground for a 911 open line.

2 E 2nd St , New London: Deputies responded to a 911 Hang Up on E 2nd Street in New London.

S Maple St, New London: Deputies assisted New London Police Department with a domestic disturbance on S. Maple Street.

Highway 154 Water St, Ralls County: A Deputy conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a verbal warning for speeding and failure to maintain lane.

US 61NB Highway O: Deputies checked the well-being of a subject lying next to the roadway near Salt River Bridge on Highway 61.

4th St Maple St, New London: Deputies assisted New London Police Department with a vehicle pursuit.

9/06

US 61 NB, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint

Centenary Rd, Ralls County: Report of Suspicious Activity on Centenary Rd

E 4th St , New London: Informational Report at Ralls County Sheriff's Office.

W 2nd St , New London: Report of Domestic Disturbance on W 2nd Street New London.

Highway 61 SB Highway M, Ralls County: Deputies assisted a stranded motorist on Highway 61.

Highway A WB , Ralls County: Deputies conducted a check of well being on Highway A.

Highway J Highway 36, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash - leaving the scene of an accident on Highway J near Highway 36.

Nature of Complaint Child Custody: Child custody issue.

Heritage Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on Heritage Place.

Highway 61 Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on U.S. 61.

9/07

Highway F, Ralls County: Phone message returned.

McKinley Trl Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a stalled vehicle on McKinley Trail.

Highway A 1/2 mile E of Hwy H, Ralls County: Check the well being on Hwy A.

Hunter Pl , Ralls County: Deputies took a phone call for a possible theft.

Highway 61 Salt River, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call.

Highway J Highway W, Ralls County: Check the Well Being on Highway J

Highway 154, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a fraud report near Perry.

Highway 19, Center: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Center.

Orchard Ave Warren Barrett Dr, Hannibal:Deputy conducted a citizen contact on Orchard Ave at Warren Barrett.

Pershing Rd Silvers Ln, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint

Highway 79, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 79.

Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a motorist assist on Highway 19 at Highway EE.

Highway F, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang-up on Highway F.

9/08

S Public St, Center: 911 hang up reported on S Public St, Center.

Highway HH, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a trespassing incident on Highway HH

Highway F Highway 19, Ralls County: Possible DWI

Highway 79 SB, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint

Highway 19, Ralls County: A Deputy checked on a suspicious person near the Dino Mart, just outside of Perry,Mo.

Highway O, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 misdial in the area of Highway O.

9/09

Highway 61 NB Spencer Creek, Ralls County: Deputy helped with a motorist assist on U.S. 61.

Ginny Belle Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 open line on Ginny Belle Lane.

Fagan Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Animal At Large

Highway B E Martin St, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop in Perry.

E Main St, Perry: Deputies took a call of a suspicious person in Perry.

Highway 79 Malaruni Rd/ Rock Quarry, Ralls County: Traffic Hazard

E Main St, Perry: Deputies checked on a fraudulent bill at Casey's in Perry.

9/10

Highway A Brookside: Deputies check on a report of a traffic hazard involving cattle in the roadway near Brookside dr. on Highway A.

Hagars Place, Ralls County: Deputies assisted Wentzville Police Department on Hagar's Place.

Potter Dr, Ralls County: Burglary

Highway 19 NB, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint on Highway 19 NB from Perry area.

Red Oak Trl, Ralls County: Deputies received a phone message from NECOMM.

Highway 61 SB Salt River Bridge, Ralls County: Deputies were sent information from NECOMM.

Rt O Hannibal City Limits, Ralls County: Well Being Check on Highway O

Ralls County: Deputies received a call about a possible fraud.

Highway J, Ralls County: Lost or Stolen item

Fagan Rd, Ralls County: Animal Neglect on Fagan Rd.

E 4th St , New London: Deputy conducted a court ordered PBT.

Rustic Oak Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line off Highway J.

Highway 61 SB Market St, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint on Highway 61

Hawk Rd, Ralls County: Check Well Being on Hawk Rd.

Highway 19, Ralls County: Suspicious person reported on Hwy 19.

Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang-up on Highway A.

Indian Creek Campground East Campground, Ralls County: 911 Hang Up

9/11

Highway 19 Orwood Rd, Ralls County: Motorist Assist on Highway 19

Highway O Flint Hill Rd, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to a motorcycle accident with injuries on Highway O.

Highway 19 Homestead Rd, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic accident on Highway 19.

Broadway, Hannibal: Warrant service at HPD

Highway 19, Center: Deputies were called to a civil dispute in Center.

Highway 61 NB Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a motorist assist on Highway 61.

Spalding Rd, Ralls County: Report of Stealing on Spalding Rd.

Northside Dr, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to the Sheriff's Office for a missing persons.

Malaruni Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang-up on Malaruni Road.

Us 61, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint

E 4th St , New London: Phone message returned.

Clarence Cannon Dam, Ralls County: Citizen contact at Clarence Cannon Dam.

W Salling St Highway B: Traffic stop on W Salling St/Hwy B, Perry.

Indian Creek Campground, Ralls County:Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Highway O.

Mont Robe Dr, New London: Assist agency on Mont Robe Dr.

