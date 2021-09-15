9/05
Highway F Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies were notified of a possible intoxicated driver on Highway F.
Highway F Owendale Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Highway F.
Scotts Ln Between O and Highway T, Ralls County: Deputy responded to an animal complaint on Scotts Lane.
Us 61, Ralls County: Deputy responded near Highway 61 in regards to stolen property.
W Osterhout, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a civil dispute on W Osterhout Center Missouri.
Mexico Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 Open line on Mexico Road in Perry.
Highway 154 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Highway 154
Highway V Salt River, Ralls County: Illegal Dumping/Littering
Spalding Beach, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line.
2 Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies assisted the Monroe county fire district with a fire alarm call.
Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of a 911 hang up.
Highway H N of Spring View Trl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to HWY H to assist with a traffic hazard.
Frank Russell, Ralls County: Deputies responded to the Frank Russell camp ground for a 911 open line.
2 E 2nd St , New London: Deputies responded to a 911 Hang Up on E 2nd Street in New London.
S Maple St, New London: Deputies assisted New London Police Department with a domestic disturbance on S. Maple Street.
Highway 154 Water St, Ralls County: A Deputy conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a verbal warning for speeding and failure to maintain lane.
US 61NB Highway O: Deputies checked the well-being of a subject lying next to the roadway near Salt River Bridge on Highway 61.
4th St Maple St, New London: Deputies assisted New London Police Department with a vehicle pursuit.
9/06
US 61 NB, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Centenary Rd, Ralls County: Report of Suspicious Activity on Centenary Rd
E 4th St , New London: Informational Report at Ralls County Sheriff's Office.
W 2nd St , New London: Report of Domestic Disturbance on W 2nd Street New London.
Highway 61 SB Highway M, Ralls County: Deputies assisted a stranded motorist on Highway 61.
Highway A WB , Ralls County: Deputies conducted a check of well being on Highway A.
Highway J Highway 36, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash - leaving the scene of an accident on Highway J near Highway 36.
Nature of Complaint Child Custody: Child custody issue.
Heritage Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on Heritage Place.
Highway 61 Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on U.S. 61.
9/07
Highway F, Ralls County: Phone message returned.
McKinley Trl Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a stalled vehicle on McKinley Trail.
Highway A 1/2 mile E of Hwy H, Ralls County: Check the well being on Hwy A.
Hunter Pl , Ralls County: Deputies took a phone call for a possible theft.
Highway 61 Salt River, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call.
Highway J Highway W, Ralls County: Check the Well Being on Highway J
Highway 154, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a fraud report near Perry.
Highway 19, Center: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Center.
Orchard Ave Warren Barrett Dr, Hannibal:Deputy conducted a citizen contact on Orchard Ave at Warren Barrett.
Pershing Rd Silvers Ln, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Highway 79, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 79.
Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a motorist assist on Highway 19 at Highway EE.
Highway F, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang-up on Highway F.
9/08
S Public St, Center: 911 hang up reported on S Public St, Center.
Highway HH, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a trespassing incident on Highway HH
Highway F Highway 19, Ralls County: Possible DWI
Highway 79 SB, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Highway 19, Ralls County: A Deputy checked on a suspicious person near the Dino Mart, just outside of Perry,Mo.
Highway O, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 misdial in the area of Highway O.
9/09
Highway 61 NB Spencer Creek, Ralls County: Deputy helped with a motorist assist on U.S. 61.
Ginny Belle Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 open line on Ginny Belle Lane.
Fagan Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Animal At Large
Highway B E Martin St, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop in Perry.
E Main St, Perry: Deputies took a call of a suspicious person in Perry.
Highway 79 Malaruni Rd/ Rock Quarry, Ralls County: Traffic Hazard
E Main St, Perry: Deputies checked on a fraudulent bill at Casey's in Perry.
9/10
Highway A Brookside: Deputies check on a report of a traffic hazard involving cattle in the roadway near Brookside dr. on Highway A.
Hagars Place, Ralls County: Deputies assisted Wentzville Police Department on Hagar's Place.
Potter Dr, Ralls County: Burglary
Highway 19 NB, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint on Highway 19 NB from Perry area.
Red Oak Trl, Ralls County: Deputies received a phone message from NECOMM.
Highway 61 SB Salt River Bridge, Ralls County: Deputies were sent information from NECOMM.
Rt O Hannibal City Limits, Ralls County: Well Being Check on Highway O
Ralls County: Deputies received a call about a possible fraud.
Highway J, Ralls County: Lost or Stolen item
Fagan Rd, Ralls County: Animal Neglect on Fagan Rd.
E 4th St , New London: Deputy conducted a court ordered PBT.
Rustic Oak Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line off Highway J.
Highway 61 SB Market St, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint on Highway 61
Hawk Rd, Ralls County: Check Well Being on Hawk Rd.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Suspicious person reported on Hwy 19.
Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang-up on Highway A.
Indian Creek Campground East Campground, Ralls County: 911 Hang Up
9/11
Highway 19 Orwood Rd, Ralls County: Motorist Assist on Highway 19
Highway O Flint Hill Rd, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to a motorcycle accident with injuries on Highway O.
Highway 19 Homestead Rd, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic accident on Highway 19.
Broadway, Hannibal: Warrant service at HPD
Highway 19, Center: Deputies were called to a civil dispute in Center.
Highway 61 NB Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a motorist assist on Highway 61.
Spalding Rd, Ralls County: Report of Stealing on Spalding Rd.
Northside Dr, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to the Sheriff's Office for a missing persons.
Malaruni Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang-up on Malaruni Road.
Us 61, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
E 4th St , New London: Phone message returned.
Clarence Cannon Dam, Ralls County: Citizen contact at Clarence Cannon Dam.
W Salling St Highway B: Traffic stop on W Salling St/Hwy B, Perry.
Indian Creek Campground, Ralls County:Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Highway O.
Mont Robe Dr, New London: Assist agency on Mont Robe Dr.