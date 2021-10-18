10/10
Highway J 2 Miles S of US 36, Ralls County: Deputies received information regarding a traffic hazard on HWY J.
5 Cedar Cove Pl, Ralls County: Traffic complaint on Cedar Cove Pl.
W Dunlop St, Center: Deputies assisted the Ralls County Ambulance District with a medical call in Center.
McQua Estates Loop, New London: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in New London.
Highway J Sumac Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J in regards to a motorist assist.
47 Mohawk Trl, Ralls County: Deputies took a report of stealing off Highway A.
Highway 61 SB Trabue Ln: Deputy was notified of a traffic complaint on Highway 61
E Main St, Perry: Deputy took a report of a lost animal on East Main Street, Perry.
E 1st St, New London: Deputy assisted the Ralls County Ambulance on East 1st Street, New London.
10/11
Highway 61 NB James Rd: Traffic stop on US 61/James Rd, Hannibal.
US 61 Highway M, Ralls County: Traffic crash non-injury reported on US 61/Hwy M.
Highway J 1/2 Mile S of Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy received information of a traffic crash with non-injuries on Highway J.
Chestnut Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J for a report of theft.
S Public St, Center: Information obtained regarding missing animals.
Highway M, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway M for a disturbance.
Maple Creek Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J for a disturbance.
Highway 61 Red Devil Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 61 in regards to a motor vehicle accident.
E Lamb St S Center St, Center: Deputies checked on a 911 open line in the area of S. Center and E Lamb st. in Center.
Highway A 5 miles E of Bethel Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic hazard on HWY A.
Highway F, Ralls County: Deputies received a call of a juvenile problem in the area of Hwy F.
Demoss Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 Hangup on Demoss Road.
10/12
Highway F Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on U.S. 61.
Highway A Bethel Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway A for an animal complaint.
S Main St , New London: Full order of protection served in the 300 block of S. Main St.
Ledbetter Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to Ledbetter Pl. in reference to a check well being report.
Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Pershing Road reference a calf out in the roadway.
Highway H Between A and Center, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway H for a traffic complaint.
Turner Acres Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a civil dispute at Turner Acres Place.
E Main St , Perry: Deputies received information regarding suspicious activity on E Main St. in Perry.
Highway W County Line Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Check Well Being
Jefferson Dr, Ralls County: Deputies assisted Ralls County Ambulance with an unconscious patient.
Highway 61, Ralls County: Deputies received information about an agency assist on HWY 61.
Deerview Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Deerview Drive.
10/13
Webster Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a call of firearms i.e. shots fired in the area of Webster Lane.
Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy took a stealing report off Highway O.
S Main St, New London: Warrant service in the 300 block of S. Main St.
S Mary Bell St, Perry: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance off S Mary Bell St.
Highway 61 SB Salt River Bridge, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a slide off, off Highway 61.
Highway 154 Madison Trl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a motorist assist on Highway 154.
Sherman Trl, Ralls County: Responded to an animal bite on Saverton Dr.
Ariel Ln E of Linwood Dr, Ralls County: Traffic accident on Ariel Ln
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy called a person about a theft off Highway J.
10/14
E 4th St S College St, New London: Check well being reported on E 4th St.
Highway 61 NB Love's, Ralls County: Deputy was advised of a traffic complaint on Highway 61.
Highway 79 Highway N, Ralls County: Deputy was notified of an abandoned vehicle off Highway 79
E 4th St , New London: Deputies observed person Driving While Revoked.
Clinic Rd, Hannibal: ExParte service in the 600 block of Clinic Rd in Hannibal.
Highway 61 Trabue Ln, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Berry Pl, Ralls County: Suicidal subject reported on Berry Pl.
Dogwood Rd, Ralls County: Stealing reported on Dogwood Rd.
10/15
Us 61 Highway HH, Ralls County: A Deputy responded to a traffic hazard near Grandview Cemetery northbound on Highway 61.
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to an alarm on Highway J.
N Floweree, Center: Deputy responded to Center in regards to a missing person.
Maple Creek Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J for a check well being.
Scotts Lane, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Scotts Lane for drugs found on the roadway
E 4th St, New London: Deputy was contacted about a person in the Sheriff's Office lobby requesting to speak to a Deputy.
Sycamore Tr, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Property Damage
US 61 SB South of Warren Barrett Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash on HWY 61.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Center for a traffic hazard.
New London Gravel Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a cow in the roadway on New London Gravel Road.
Highway 19 Highway D, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
E 4th St, New London: Deputies spoke to an individual by phone in regards to traffic laws.
Highway D, Ralls County: The Sheriff's Office received a report of a car vs deer accident on Highway D.
Highway J Willow Ln, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
Indian Creek Camp Ground Across, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the area of Indian Creek Camp Ground.
10/16
Caribou Dr, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency
Cheyenne Dr, Ralls County: Deputy assisted Hannibal Police Department in attempt to contact.
Swallow Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded to an incident involving signs being removed from the intersection at Swallow Drive Hippo Branch Road.
W 1st St , New London: Deputy made a citizen contact at the Abel's gas station.
10/16
Swallow Dr , Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
US 61 Sawyer, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 61 in regards to a stranded motorist.
Peters Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Animal Neglect
Hayscreek Ln Highway F, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on HWY F.
Falcon Dr Dead End, Ralls County: Deputy responded near Highway F for a motor vehicle accident.
Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Deputies received information in regards to an extra patrol request on Pershing Road.
Us 61 NB Frankford area, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 61 for a careless driver.
Highway 61 Salt River Bridge, Ralls County: Deputies attempted a well being check on HWY 61.
Highway 36 WB E of Highway J, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
