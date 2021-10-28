10/17
Old 79, Ralls County: Deputies were asked to perform extra patrol at Salt River Christian church.
Spencercreek Ln, Ralls County: Deputies assisted Ralls County Ambulance with a female having mental issues.
Highway F, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Highway F.
Ray Behrens, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Check Well Being
W 5th St, New London: Deputy assisted another agency on a domestic disturbance in New London.
Highway M, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on HWY M.
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: A Deputy took a report of a dog at large in the area of Sunburst Place.
Big Creek Ln, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a well being check on Big Creek Lane.
10/18
Thornberry Rd, Ralls County: Deputies took a call of an animal bite, where the dog reportedly bit its owner.
Landing Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Landing Lane reference property damage.
N Public St , Center: Deputy was notified of a stealing on N. Public in Center
Highway 19 Wisconsin Ln: Deputy was advised of a traffic complaint off Highway 19.
Big Creek Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Big Creek Lane reference firearms.
Highway 19, New London: Deputy responded to Love's Truck Stop for a Open line.
E Martin St, Perry: Civil dispute reported on E Martin St, Perry.
E Main St , Perry: Found item reported on E Main St, Perry.
Highway H Webster, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Hwy H/Webster.
10/19
Highway A Salt River, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a citizen contact on Highway A at the re-rig dam.
Highway 61, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on US-61 at the Salt River.
E 4th St , New London: Check Well Being on E 4th St. New London
Pershing Rd Highway T, Ralls County: Deputy advised of a vehicle that was stopped just in Ralls County by HPD.
Highway 154 EB E of Paris, Ralls County: Deputy was advised of a C&I driver on Highway 154.
Madden Dr, Ralls County: Residential Alarm on Madden Dr.
Big Creek Ln highway HH, Ralls County: Domestic disturbance reported on Big Creek Ln/Hwy HH.
Highway H Hopi Trl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash on Highway H at Hopi Trail.
W 2nd St, New London: 911 open line reported on W 2nd St, New London.
Highway J, Ralls County: Noise complaint on Hwy J.
10/20
Highway HH , Ralls County: Report of Juvenile problem at Ralls County Sheriff's Office.
Highway T NB Highway V, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Hazard
Highway O Scotts Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic crash with injury on Highway O near Scotts Lane.
Oak Hill Rd Malaruni Rd, Ralls County: Deputies received information about a stranded vehicle on Oak Hill Road.
Highway J Spillway, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Abandoned Vehicle
10/21
Fulton Helm, Hannibal: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway T near Marion County line.
Navajo Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Navajo Drive.
Highway M, Ralls County:
Nature of Complaint 911 Open Line: Deputy responded to a 911 open line on Highway M.
Highway 61 SB Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy took a traffic complaint report from Highway 61.
Monroe County: Nature of Complaint Warrant
E 3rd St, New London: Deputy conducted a funeral escort from New London to Mt. Olivet cometary.
E Salling St, Perry: Departmart of Health and Senior Services requested assistance on an incident in Perry Missouri.
S Maples St, New London: Deputies conducted a well being check on Maple Street in New London.
Highway T Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Deputies received a traffic complaint on HWY T.
Highway M, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
Highway W Ely Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Information
10/22
Highway 19 S of Lone Prairie Ln, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
W Lakeshore Dr, Ralls County: Responded to a 911 hang up on W. Lakeshore Dr.
E 4th St , New London: Phone Message for Ralls County Deputy.
Highway J Washington, Ralls County: Deputy conducts a traffic stop on Highway J for speed.
Highway 61 SB Ideal Villa, Ralls County: Citizen contact on US 61/Ideal Villa.
Highway O Carrs Ln, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Highway O at Carrs Lane. Driver was issued a warning and released.
Highway J Cannon Hills Pl, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Highway J at Cannon Hills Place.
Hospital Dr, Marion County: Dog bite reported on Hwy A
Antioch Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity on Antioch Lane.
Cedar Cove Pl, Ralls County: 911 hang up on Cedar Cove Pl.
10/23
Highway 61 NB Frankford, Ralls County: Deputy was notified of a C&I driver on Highway 61.
S Palmyra St , Perry: EMS call on Palmyra St in Perry.
Kuhlmann Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a possible abandoned boat off Highway J.
Highway H Highway HH, Ralls County:Deputies were requested to do traffic control on Highway H.
S Mary Bell St , Perry: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on S Mary Bell St.
Hippo Branch Rd, Ralls County: Report of Burglary not in Progress on Hippo Branch Rd
Highway V WB Flint Hill Rd, Ralls County: Call of a combine blocking the roadway on Highway V.
9 New London Gravel Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a residential alarm on New London Gravel at Quarry Lane.
Us 61 , Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
9 Oak Hill Rd , Ralls County: Phone message returned.
Spencercreek Ln Rocky Point, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a citizen contact on Spencervreek Lane at Rocky Point Lane.
Highway 36 EB Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a traffic complaint on US-36 at Highway J.
Highway 61 NB 5th St, New London: Deputies assisted the New London Police Department with a vehicle who failed to yield to a traffic stop.
Highway J, Ralls County: Phone message returned.
Orchard Ln, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Orchard Ln
