10/24
N Main St 8th St, New London: Deputy assisted the new London Police Department on North Main at 8th.
E 4th St, New London: Deputy assisted the MSHP with a warrant arrest.
W 1st St BLK, New London: Information Report on W 1st St in New London.
Sioux Dr, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a check well being on Sioux Dr.
US 61 SB Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy was notified of a traffic complaint on Highway 61.
Bluebird Ln, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a check of well being on Bluebird Ln.
Highway 61 Highway M, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a vehicle accident off Highway 61.
Highway 61 NB S of Highway FF, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of a traffic hazard on US-61 at Highway FF.
Highway 61 SB Highway FF: Deputy assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with traffic control on US-61 at Highway FF.
Highway J Landing Lane, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Hwy J/Landing Ln.
Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop for speed on US61 at Highway O. Driver was issued a warning and released.
Columbus Tr, Ralls County: Phone message returned.
E Main St, Perry: Deputy assisted the Perry Police Department with a traffic stop on East Marion Street, Perry.
Columbus Tr, Ralls County: Child custody dispute reported on Columbus Trl.
New London Gravel Rd, Ralls County: Phone message returned.
10/25
W Hawkins St, Center: 911 hang up on W Hawkins St, Center.
Centenary Rd, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of an animal complaint on Centenary Road.
Kennedy Trl, Ralls County: ExParte service on Kennedy Trl.
E Washington, Macon County: Warrant service at Macon County jail.
Landing Ln, Ralls County: Deputy took a walk in report at the Sheriff's Office.
N Main St, New London: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Main Street.
Highway H North of Highway A, Ralls County: Deputies responded to HWY H for a motor vehicle accident.
10/26
US 61 Ralls / Pike Line, Ralls County: Deputies received a traffic complaint on US Highway 61 heading northbound from Pike County.
Ralls County: Deputy took an informational report over the phone.
Revere TrL, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a check well being on Revere Trail.
Red Devil Rd, Ralls County: Deputy served an order of protection on Red Devil Road.
Ralls County: Deputy responded to a well being check inside Ralls County.
Perry, Nature of Complaint Sex Offense: Sex Offense
Highway M, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a medical call on Highway M.
Thornberry Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Thornberry Road for a 911 misdial.
Whitaker Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway T in regards to an animal complaint.
Highway 79, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a call of a suicidal subject on HWY 79.
Highway 154 Highway P, Ralls County: Deputies received information about a traffic crash on HWY 154.
Swan Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up on Swan Lane.
10/27
N Public St Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Center that resulted in a verbal warning for equipment violation.
Highway Z, Ralls County: A Deputy took a report of phone harassment on Highway Z.
W 7th St, New London: Report of Property Damage on W 7th St in New London.
Highway 19 EE, Center: Deputy was notified of a deer hit, but alive in the ditch of Highway 19.
Littlby Rd, Mexico: Warrant service in Audrain County.
Sundance Dr, Ralls County: Sex offense
E 4th St , New London: Walk in report of theft at the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office.
Highway 61, Ralls County: Deputies assisted the Hannibal Police Department in attempting to locate a suspect vehicle.
10/28
Highway 19 Highway F, Ralls County: Report of Traffic Crash - Non Injury on Hwy 19 at Hwy F
Highway 61 Frankford, Pike County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Highway 19 WB Love's, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint on Hwy 19
Highway 61 SB Wright Furniture, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
Highway 19 NB Center, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Check Well Being
Whitaker Ln, Ralls County: Animal at large on Whitaker Ln.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Exparte service on Highway 19 in New London.
Highway A Highway H, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Injury
Centenary Rd, Ralls County: Report of theft
Highway 19, Ralls County: Private property traffic crash on Highway 19 near Perry.
Highway 61 NB North of Highway FF, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Slide Off
Highway 36 Highway J, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
Highway J, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Alarm
Brush Creek Rd, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of information on Brush Creek Road.
Highway J Redwood Trl, Ralls County: Deputy dispatched a deer on Highway J
Highway 61 Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a motorist assist on US61 at Highway O.
Buckeye Rd Hassard Ln, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a motorist assist on Buckeye Rd
10/29
Highway T Starview Estates, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Unknown Injury
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 19 in regards to a traffic crash.
Highway O Salt River, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a slide off on Highway O near US Highway 61.
Highway O Camp Creeek Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway O near Camp Creek Lane.
Us 61 NB Mile south of New London, Ralls County: Deputy responded to U.S. 61 in regards to a vehicle slide off.
Us 61 SB Salt River, Ralls County: Deputies received a traffic complaint that occurred on US Highway 61.
US 61 Highway M, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash with unknown injuries on US Highway 61 near Highway M.
S Public St, Center: Deputy responded to Center for a check well-being.
Highway 19, Center: Deputies responded to a 911 open line near Center.
Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy spoke with female at the Sheriff's Office requesting information about child custody.
Us 61 NB Frankford, Pike County: Deputy received information of a C&I driver northbound on U.S. 61.
Highway 61 SB Business 61, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on U.S. 61.
Highway 19 1 Mile S of US 61, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash non-injury Southbound on Highway 19.
Highway A Highway 61, Ralls County: Deputies assisted a motorist on HWY A.
Quarry Ln, Ralls County: Dispatch advised of suspicious activity out on Quarry Lane.
10/30
1st St, New London: Deputies assisted New London Police with a traffic stop on US Highway 61 near Business 61.
Highway 61 Stable Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded to U.S. 61 for a dog in the roadway.
Spalding Beach, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
E 4th St, New London: Deputy assisted with a bond at the Sheriff's Office
US 61 NB from Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy received a report of a careless driver on U.S. 61.
Highway HH, Ralls County: A Deputy received information that subject has an outstanding warrant.
E 4th St , New London: Deputies assisted MSHP in booking an individual on a warrant.
Highway 61 SB Warren Barrett, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a traffic hazard on Highway 61 SB near Warren Barrett of a deceased deer in the roadway.
US 61 SB Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a traffic complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Highway 61 SB near Highway 19.
10/31
Us 61 S of Highway FF, Ralls County: Deputies checked on the well-being of a subject Northbound on Highway 61 walking.
Highway A, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint 911 Hang Up
Landing Ln , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Phone Message
Us 61 SB From Hannibal Fast Stop, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Information Phone Message
Redbird Pl, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Animal Complaint
Hydesburg Rd, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a sex offender compliance check on Hydesburg Road.
Highway F Buffalo Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries on Highway F near Buffalo Lane.
