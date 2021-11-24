11/14
E Highway 19, Center: Deputy responded to an alarm on Highway 19 in Center MO.
11/14
Romig Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a disturbance on Romig Place.
Highway 19 Approximately a mile from US 61, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a dog running on Highway 19.
S Mayhall St, New London: Nature of Complaint Information
Dunlop, Center: Deputy responded to the 300 block of Dunlop for a report of Assault.
Apple Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Apple Lane to assist another agency.
11/15
New London Gravel Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of disturbance on New London Gravel Road.
Swan Ln, Ralls County: Deputies performed a check well being on Swan Lane.
Kingbird Ln, Ralls County: Report of 911 open line on Kingbird Ln.
Thornberry Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a deer hit on the roadway on Thornberry Road.
E 4th St , New London: Received a report of a hunter trespassing on private property.
Clarence Cannon Ln Filmore, Ralls County: Caller advised NECOMM of a loose horse on Clarence Cannon Ln.
Us 61 Rocky Point Ln, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a motorist assist on US-61 at Rocky Point Lane.
11/16
Highway O, Ralls County: Deputies assisted the Hannibal Police Department on Highway O.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Received a call on Highway 19 about a theft.
E 4th St , New London: Booking incident
Highway N, Ralls County: Assisted Hannibal Police Department with a stolen vehicle.
Highway H, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of a non-injury traffic crash on Highway H.
Trabue Ln, Ralls County: NECOMM advised me of a suspicious vehicle off Trabue Ln.
Highway 61 NB Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop in reference to a reported stolen vehicle on US-61 at Highway A.
Salem Ln, Ralls County: Deputies received information on a residence on Salem Ln which could be unsecure.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies assisted the Hannibal Police Department with information on Highway 19.
Highway 61 SB Highway HH, Ralls County: Deputy struck a deer on US-61 at Highway HH. No vehicle damage.
11/17
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic accident on private property off Highway 19.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of tampering on Highway 19.
E Main St, Perry: Deputy responded to the 1200 block of Main Street in Perry for a 911 open line.
US 61 SB Paris Gravel Rd, Hannibal: Deputy received information of a traffic crash with no injuries on Highway 61 near Paris Gravel.
Cheyenne Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Cheyenne Drive in regards to a Civil Dispute.
Ralls County: Deputy took a report from an employee that was being harassed at the Courthouse.
Gentry Rd Joshua Rd, Ralls County: Animal at large on Gentry Rd near Joshua Rd.
Highway 61 NB Grand View Funeral Home, Ralls County: Deputy responded to U.S. 61 near Hannibal for a stranded motorist.
5 Wolf Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to Wolf Drive to assist the ambulance.
Clemens Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to an alarm on Clemens Drive.
Apple Ln, Ralls County: Deputies received a call to assist Monroe County Ambulance with a medical issue where CPR was in progress.
Belleville Dr, Ralls County: Deputies returned a phone call of cattle out
S Strode St, New London:Deputies received information about a dog at large off of the 500 block of S. Strode St.
Mont Robe Dr, New London: Deputies assisted DFS on Mont Robe Drive.
11/18
US 61 NB Wright's Furniture, Ralls County: Deputy responded to U.S. 61 near Hannibal in regards to a stranded motorist.
Highway 19, New London: Assist Agency
Highway 19, Ralls County: Information in the 18000 block of Highway 19.
Us 61 SB South of Highway M, Ralls County: Deputy responded to U.S. 61 near Hannibal for a traffic hazard.
Highway P Highway K, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Leave the Scene
Johnny Trl , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Alarm
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Disturbance
E 4th Street, New London: Assist Agency
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies assisted another agency near Center.
Highway 19 S of Center, Center: Deputy responded to Highway 19 near Center in regards to assist another agency.
Highway 19 Highway 154, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency
Highway H Highway HH, Ralls County: Deputies responded to the area of HWY H just north of HWY HH to assist the MSHP with a rollover accident.
11/19
Highway EE , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a noise complaint in the area of Highway EE.
Highway 36 Highway U, Ralls County: NECOMM advised me of a traffic complaint on Highway 36.
Highway 61 SB Salt River Bridge, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a semi slide off on Highway 61.
Lake View Estate Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Lake View Estate Pl in regards to missing fence posts.
Highway O, Ralls County: NECOMM advised me of a suspicious person on Highway O.
Meyer Tr , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up on Meyer Tr.
Ralls County, Deputy completed a call back in regards to a civil dispute.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Stop
Highway 61 Highway M: NECOMM advised me of a traffic hazard on Highway 61.
E 4th St , New London: Nature of Complaint Fraud
Highway 61 SB Highway M, Ralls County: NECOMM advised me of sheet metal in the roadway on Highway 61.
Highway B, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line near Perry.
Highway 19, Center: Deputies returned a phone call from a concerned citizen.
Highway 19, Center: Deputy served an arrest warrant on Highway 19.
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputy conducted a citizen contact on Highway 19.
Highway 61 NB Frankford Exit, Pike County: Deputy responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver on US-61 at the Pike County Line.
Highway 19 Highway 61, Center: Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance on Highway 19 at US-61.
11/20
US-61 1st Street, New London: Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash on US-61 at West 1st, New London.
Ocean Wave Ln, Ralls County: A Deputy returned a call for a civil dispute that occurred on Oceanwave.
Highway 61 Thatcher Dr, Ralls County: NECOMM advised of a semi broken down on Highway 61.
Highway J SB from US 36, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic compliant on Highway J for excessive speed.
Shiel Ln, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Injury
Old 79, Ralls County: Deputies checked the well-being of a subject on Old 79.
W 1st St, New London: Deputy conducted a check well being on West 1st Street, New London.
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Animal Neglect Complaint on Sunburst Place.
Highway 61 Trabue Ln, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of a single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash on Highway 61 at Trabue Lane.
New London Gravel Rd Camp Creek, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Hew London Gravel at Camp Creek Lane. Driver was issued a warning and released.
Oak Hill Rd, Ralls County: Deputy was dispatched assist fireman with opening the door. Deputy was disregarded before arrival.
N Missouri St, Macon: Deputies managed an inmate holding issue in Macon Mo.
