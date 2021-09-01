08/22
Highway J General Store, Ralls County - Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J.
Landing Ln Highway J, Ralls County- Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J.
N Strode St , New London -Deputy returned a phone message regarding property damage on Strode St.
S Public St , Center - Deputy performed extra patrol in Center.
E 4th St , New London - Deputy administered a court ordered PBT reading at the Sheriff's Office.
Highway V , Ralls County - Deputy performed a well being check with a subject on Highway V.
Church St , New London - Deputy responded to a 911 open line on Church Street in New London.
US 61 NB from New London, Ralls County: Deputies received information in regards to a traffic complaint on HWY 61.
E 4th St, New London - Deputies assisted MSHP in booking an individual.
8/23
Sunset Hills Pl, Ralls County: Deputies were advised of a spam call.
Highway 61 sb Kingsville Rd, New London: Traffic complaint on Highway 61 near Kingsville Rd.
Monkeyrun Tr, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Civil Dispute
US 61 Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a traffic hazard on US-61 at Highway O.
Highway Bb Double B Ranch Dr, Ralls County: Deputy observed a vehicle off of the roadway of Highway BB.
Highway 61 Highway M, Ralls County: Traffic stop on US 61/Hwy M.
Highway H, Ralls County: Deputy assisted Hannibal Police Department on Highway H.: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J near Route W.
Highway 61 Highway M, Ralls County: Deputies assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol on US-61 at Highway M.
Highway O Indian Camp, Ralls County: Information on Hwy O.
Bluffs, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Citizen Contact
Highway J NB S of Landing Lane, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop of Highway J.
US 61 NB Nothside DR, Ralls County: Deputy assisted New London Police Department on Highway 61.
Clarence Cannon Ln , Ralls County: Deputy assisted with a stranded motorist on Clarence Cannon Lane.
Cedar Cove Pl, Ralls County: Assist agency on Cedar Cove Pl.
Thrasher Ln , Center: Deputy responded to Center in regards to suspicious activity.
Salem Ln, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a building check on Salem Lane.
8/24
W 8th St S Main, New London: Citizen contact on W 8th St/S Main St, New London.
Pine Lake Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up near Highway J.
Hawthorn Rd , Ralls County: Deputies returned a call for a civil dispute.
Highway 61 SB Red Devil Rd, Ralls County: Traffic Crash on Hwy 61 and Red Devil Rd.
W Dunlop, Center: Deputies were dispatched to Center for a report of fraud.
US 19 NB Center City Limits, Ralls County: Deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 19. Driver was cited for following too closely and released.
S Ralls St Blk, New London: Deputies responded to New London for a non-injury traffic crash.
W Dunlop, Center: Deputy took a report of a suicidal subject on West Dunlop, Center.
Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Deputy conducted traffic enforcement on Pershing Road.
Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Pershing Road.
Lynette Dr, Ralls County: Animal complaint on Linette Dr.
Huntington Ln Highway H, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Huntington Ln.
Highway Y Louisiana, Ralls County: Traffic hazard on Hwy Y/Louisiana.
Highway C Highway P, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway C.
S Public St 1A, Center: Deputy took a report of information on South Public Street, Center.
Highway O, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a citizen contact on Highway O.
8/25
New London Gravel Rd Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy removed a traffic hazard on New London Gravel Road.
N Main , Center: Deputy served an order of protection in Center.
E Salling St, Perry: Deputy responded to Perry to assist another agency.
Highway 61 NB Frankford, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Highway 79, Ralls County: Deputy spoke with an individual about a civil issue.
Highway Bb Highway BB Trail, Ralls County: Suspicious Vehicle on Hwy BB
W 1st St , New London: Drug Information
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a civil dispute on Sunburst Place.
E 5th St, New London: Deputies assisted New London Police Department with a report of an assault on E. 5th Street.
Kennedy Trl, Ralls County:Assist agency at Kennedy Trl.
8/26
Highway 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Kennedy Trl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J to assist another agency: Deputy took a report of a lost or stolen item from Ledbetter Place.
Revere Tr , Ralls County: Deputy responded near Highway T in regards to property damage.
W 2nd St , New London: Deputy responded to New London in regards to a suspicious vehicle.
Bannister Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to Bannister Place to perform a check well being for Hannibal Police Department.
Highway 61 W 1st St, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a check well being on HWY 61.
Highway HH, Ralls County: Animal At Large
Flint Hill Rd, Ralls County: Deputies took a report of a missing person on Flint Hill Road.
Highway O Ridgeview Estates, Ralls County:Deputies removed a deer from the roadway.
8/27
Highway 61 SB Highway O, Ralls County: Report of traffic complaint on Hwy 61 SB.
Highway 61 Trabue Ln, Ralls County: Report of traffic complaint on Hwy 61
Bannister Pl, Ralls County: Juvenile problem
E 4th St , New London: On 8/27/21 at around 1633 hours, I was advised of a stolen vehicle out of Monroe County.
E Martin St , Perry: Deputies were dispatched to a suicidal subject in Perry, Mo.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy conducted an extra patrol of Mark Twain High School.
Palmer's Curve, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a traffic crash on Highway 19 at Highway F.
Highway 19 W Mason ST, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19.
Bailey Bridge Rd Spencer Creek, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Bailey Bridge Road at Spencer Creek Lane. Driver was issued a warning and released.
N Main, Center: Assist agency on N Main St, Center.
Oak Hill Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Oak Hill Road.
8/28
Buffalo Rd Badger Rd,: Deputy removed a traffic hazard on Buffalo Road.
Salem Ln, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a building check on Salem Lane.
Sunset Hills Pl, Ralls County: Report of 911 hang up at Sunset Hills Pl.
Rensselaer Ln, Ralls County: Burglary report on Rensselaer Ln
E 5th St, New London:Report of 911 open line at 5th street in New London
Hagars Pl, Ralls County: On 8/28/21 I responded to a check well being.
E Rector St, New London: Information
Landing Ln, Ralls County: Deputies assisted with a medical call for seizures.
Highway 154 EB Highway 107, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
E Rector St , New London: Deputy took a report of an ex parte violation on East Rector, New London.
E 5th St , New London: Deputies assisted the Children’s division on East 5th Street, New London.
Romig Ralls County: Deputies made a call back in regards to an eviction.
Highway A, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint 911 Open Line
Ariel Ln , Ralls County: Building check on Ariel Ln.
New London Gravel Rd , Ralls County: Deputy conducted extra patrols of New London Gravel Road.
Highway H Dogwood Ln, Ralls County: Citizen contact on Hwy H.
Romig Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a request for contact via phone.
Mills Creek Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Mills Creek Place.
Hwy 19, Ralls County: Deputy investigated a report of a traffic complaint US-61 at Highway 19. Suspect was arrested for DWI and released.
E Martin St, Perry: Fireworks reported on E Martin St, Perry.
W 1st St , New London: Harassment reported on W 1st St, New London.
W 6th St , New London: Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on West 6th, New London.