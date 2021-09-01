08/22

Highway J General Store, Ralls County - Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J.

Landing Ln Highway J, Ralls County- Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J.

N Strode St , New London -Deputy returned a phone message regarding property damage on Strode St.

S Public St , Center - Deputy performed extra patrol in Center.

E 4th St , New London - Deputy administered a court ordered PBT reading at the Sheriff's Office.

Highway V , Ralls County - Deputy performed a well being check with a subject on Highway V.

Church St , New London - Deputy responded to a 911 open line on Church Street in New London.

US 61 NB from New London, Ralls County: Deputies received information in regards to a traffic complaint on HWY 61.

E 4th St, New London -  Deputies assisted MSHP in booking an individual.

8/23

Sunset Hills Pl, Ralls County: Deputies were advised of a spam call.

Highway 61 sb Kingsville Rd, New London: Traffic complaint on Highway 61 near Kingsville Rd.

Monkeyrun Tr, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Civil Dispute

US 61 Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a traffic hazard on US-61 at Highway O.

Highway Bb Double B Ranch Dr, Ralls County: Deputy observed a vehicle off of the roadway of Highway BB.

Highway 61 Highway M, Ralls County: Traffic stop on US 61/Hwy M.

Highway H, Ralls County: Deputy assisted Hannibal Police Department on Highway H.: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J near Route W.

Highway 61 Highway M, Ralls County: Deputies assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol on US-61 at Highway M.

Highway O Indian Camp, Ralls County: Information on Hwy O.

Bluffs, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Citizen Contact

Highway J NB S of Landing Lane, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop of Highway J.

US 61 NB Nothside DR, Ralls County: Deputy assisted New London Police Department on Highway 61.

Clarence Cannon Ln , Ralls County: Deputy assisted with a stranded motorist on Clarence Cannon Lane.

Cedar Cove Pl, Ralls County: Assist agency on Cedar Cove Pl.

Thrasher Ln , Center: Deputy responded to Center in regards to suspicious activity.

Salem Ln, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a building check on Salem Lane.

8/24

W 8th St S Main, New London: Citizen contact on W 8th St/S Main St, New London.

Pine Lake Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up near Highway J.

Hawthorn Rd , Ralls County: Deputies returned a call for a civil dispute.

Highway 61 SB Red Devil Rd, Ralls County: Traffic Crash on Hwy 61 and Red Devil Rd.

W Dunlop, Center: Deputies were dispatched to Center for a report of fraud.

US 19 NB Center City Limits, Ralls County: Deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 19. Driver was cited for following too closely and released.

S Ralls St Blk, New London: Deputies responded to New London for a non-injury traffic crash.

W Dunlop, Center: Deputy took a report of a suicidal subject on West Dunlop, Center.

Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Deputy conducted traffic enforcement on Pershing Road.

Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Pershing Road.

Lynette Dr, Ralls County: Animal complaint on Linette Dr.

Huntington Ln Highway H, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Huntington Ln.

Highway Y Louisiana, Ralls County: Traffic hazard on Hwy Y/Louisiana.

Highway C Highway P, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway C.

S Public St 1A, Center: Deputy took a report of information on South Public Street, Center.

Highway O, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a citizen contact on Highway O.

8/25

New London Gravel Rd Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy removed a traffic hazard on New London Gravel Road.

N Main , Center: Deputy served an order of protection in Center.

E Salling St, Perry: Deputy responded to Perry to assist another agency.

Highway 61 NB Frankford, Ralls County:  Traffic Complaint

Highway 79, Ralls County: Deputy spoke with an individual about a civil issue.

Highway Bb Highway BB Trail, Ralls County: Suspicious Vehicle on Hwy BB

W 1st St , New London: Drug Information

Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a civil dispute on Sunburst Place.

E 5th St, New London: Deputies assisted New London Police Department with a report of an assault on E. 5th Street.

Kennedy Trl, Ralls County:Assist agency at Kennedy Trl.

8/26

Highway 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint

Kennedy Trl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J to assist another agency: Deputy took a report of a lost or stolen item from Ledbetter Place.

Revere Tr , Ralls County: Deputy responded near Highway T in regards to property damage.

W 2nd St , New London: Deputy responded to New London in regards to a suspicious vehicle.

Bannister Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to Bannister Place to perform a check well being for Hannibal Police Department.

Highway 61 W 1st St, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a check well being on HWY 61.

Highway HH, Ralls County: Animal At Large

Flint Hill Rd, Ralls County: Deputies took a report of a missing person on Flint Hill Road.

Highway O Ridgeview Estates, Ralls County:Deputies removed a deer from the roadway.

8/27

Highway 61 SB Highway O, Ralls County: Report of traffic complaint on Hwy 61 SB.

Highway 61 Trabue Ln, Ralls County: Report of traffic complaint on Hwy 61

Bannister Pl, Ralls County: Juvenile problem

E 4th St , New London: On 8/27/21 at around 1633 hours, I was advised of a stolen vehicle out of Monroe County.

E Martin St , Perry: Deputies were dispatched to a suicidal subject in Perry, Mo.

Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy conducted an extra patrol of Mark Twain High School.

Palmer's Curve, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a traffic crash on Highway 19 at Highway F.

Highway 19 W Mason ST, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19.

Bailey Bridge Rd Spencer Creek, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Bailey Bridge Road at Spencer Creek Lane. Driver was issued a warning and released.

N Main, Center: Assist agency on N Main St, Center.

Oak Hill Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Oak Hill Road.

8/28

Buffalo Rd Badger Rd,: Deputy removed a traffic hazard on Buffalo Road.

Salem Ln, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a building check on Salem Lane.

Sunset Hills Pl, Ralls County: Report of 911 hang up at Sunset Hills Pl.

Rensselaer Ln, Ralls County: Burglary report on Rensselaer Ln

E 5th St, New London:Report of 911 open line at 5th street in New London

Hagars Pl, Ralls County: On 8/28/21 I responded to a check well being.

E Rector St, New London: Information

Landing Ln, Ralls County: Deputies assisted with a medical call for seizures.

Highway 154 EB Highway 107, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint

E Rector St , New London: Deputy took a report of an ex parte violation on East Rector, New London.

E 5th St , New London: Deputies assisted the Children’s division on East 5th Street, New London.

Romig Ralls County: Deputies made a call back in regards to an eviction.

Highway A, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint 911 Open Line

Ariel Ln , Ralls County: Building check on Ariel Ln.

New London Gravel Rd , Ralls County: Deputy conducted extra patrols of New London Gravel Road.

Highway H Dogwood Ln, Ralls County: Citizen contact on Hwy H.

Romig Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a request for contact via phone.

Mills Creek Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Mills Creek Place.

Hwy 19, Ralls County: Deputy investigated a report of a traffic complaint US-61 at Highway 19. Suspect was arrested for DWI and released.

E Martin St, Perry: Fireworks reported on E Martin St, Perry.

W 1st St , New London: Harassment reported on W 1st St, New London.

W 6th St , New London: Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on West 6th, New London.

Tags

Recommended for you