11/07
Saverton Dr, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint 911 Hang Up
Romig Pl, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Stealing - Delayed
US 61 Highway FF, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Highway 61 SB Highway O, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 61 and Highway O for a vehicle that struck a deer.
E 4th St , New London: Deputy assisted the MSHP with a booking.
Ralls County: Suicidal Subject
Highway H RR Tracks, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic hazard on Highway H.
11/08
Highway 61 Huckleberry Hgts, Ralls County: Deputy received a traffic complaint on Highway 61 southbound.
Highway 154 West of Highway F, Ralls County: Deputy responded to an injured deer on Highway F.
Warren Barrett Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded to the 2000 block of Warren Barrett Drive for an arrest warrant.
6000 Hospital Dr, Hannibal: Deputy responded to Hannibal Regional Hospital for a suspect with a warrant.
E Rector St, New London: Assist agency in the 200 block of E Rector.
Twin Acres Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to the 11000 block of Twin Acres Place for a found item.
E 4th St , New London: Deputy responded to a Domestic Disturbance located on the 400 block of East 4th Street.
E 4th St , New London: A Deputy assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol with the booking of a subject on a outstanding warrant.
US 61 NB Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to assist a motorist on Highway 61 near the overpass of Highway 19.
11/09
S Main St, New London: Order of protection service in the 300 block of S Main.
Highway Ee Cannon Dam Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic hazard near the intersection of Highway EE and Cannon Dam Place.
N Strode St , New London: Deputies were advised of an extra patrol request on N. Strode St.
W Ely, Center: A Deputy responded to a 911 hang-up in the 300 block of W. Ely Street in Center.
11/10
Oak Hill Rd, Ralls County: Assist Agency on Oak Hill Rd
Highway A Highway 61, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway A for suspicious person.
Mont Robe Dr, New London: Nature of Complaint Check Well Being
E 4th St , New London: Booking incident in the 200 block of E 4th.
Highway 61 Bowling Green, Pike County: Traffic Complaint on Hwy 61
Ralls County: Admin staff returned a phone call to the Corp of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake.
Highway Hh 3 miles from Highway 61, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Motorist Assist
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a business check off Highway J.
E 4th St , New London: Deputy served two orders of protection at the Sheriff's Office.
E 4th St, New London: I assisted the MSHP with a booking.
S Maple St, New London: Deputies were advised of a noise complaint off Maple Street in New London.
11/11
W 1st St , New London: Deputies responded to an alarm call on 1st street in New London.
Cheyenne Dr, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Information
Highway O, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Information
Orchard Rd, Ralls County: Child custody
Highway O, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Unknown Injury
Highway 61 NB from Bowling Green, Pike County: Traffic Complaint
E Rector St, New London: Information
E 4th St , New London: Exparte Violation at RCSO
Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Phone Message
Lemgri Pl, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Trespass
Highway N, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Domestic Disturbance
Highway 79 Nb Continental Cement, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Highway 61 Highway HH, Ralls County: Responded to a traffic crash on Highway 61.
E 4th St, New London: Deputy received information at the hospital in Macon Co.
Highway M, Ralls County: I responded to a 911 hang up on Highway M
Highway M US 61, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway M
Us 61 Highway HH, Ralls County: Deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on HH near Highway 61 when the vehicle failed to yield.
11/12
E 4th St , New London: Walk in at the Sheriff's Office regarding Child Custody.
Highway O Camp Creek Ln, Ralls County: Deputy removed a traffic hazard on Highway O near Pol Mac.
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy received a report of fraudulent activity via telephone.
Randle St , Edwardsville: Warrant service in Edwardsville IL.
Centenary Rd , Ralls County: Deputy returned a phone message.
Monroe City: Deputies assisted the Monroe County Sheriff's Office with an incident at the school.
Highway 19 Highway 154, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a funeral escort across Highway 19 onto Highway 154.
Spencercreek Ln Near the Bridge, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a motorist assist on Spencer Creek Lane.
Highway J Landing Lane, Ralls County: Deputy received a report of a careless and imprudent driver on Highway J near Landing Lane.
E 4th St , New London: Deputy received a report of a civil dispute at the Sheriff's Office.
Center: Deputy escorted the Mark Twain football team to Monroe City.
US 61 SB Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a vehicle fire on US Highway 61 near Highway O.
Comanche Dr , Ralls County: Deputy took a report of firearms being discharged on Highway M.
Highway H SB Mile and a half past Rensselaer, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
Bailey Bridge Rd, Ralls County: Report of disturbance on Baily Bridge Rd.
Jaegar Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Jaegar Place.
Highway J Kuhlmann Pl, Ralls County: Deputies received information about a traffic crash on HWY J.
11/13
Elm Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Elm Place.
S Gill St, Perry: Nature of Complaint Lost Animal
Ralls County: Deputy returned a phone message pertaining to a warrant.
Highway E near Saverton West Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway E near Saverton West Drive for a report of a suspicious person.
Bailey Bridge Rd, Ralls County: Deputies spoke with an individual about a case.
Clarence Cannon Ln , Ralls County: Deputies performed a well being check on Clarence Cannon Lane.
Highway J Ray Behrens, Ralls County: Non injury traffic crash on Highway J near Ray Behrens Campground.
2 Cedar Cove Pl , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint 911 Hang Up
