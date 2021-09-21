9/12

Highway 19, New London: Deputy conducted a citizen contact on Highway 19.

Chickadee Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 misdial South of Center.

Highway 36 EB 2 miles E of Monroe City, Ralls County: Assist Agency on Highway 36 E of Monroe City

Blackjack Marina, Ralls County: Deputies responded to Black Jack Marina for a male subject that had fallen.

Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Information Report

Kuhlmann Pl, Ralls County: Abandoned Vehicle

Swan Ln, Ralls County: Deputies assisted Audrain County trying to locate a stolen vehicle.

W 1st St, New London: Deputies were dispatched to 1st street in New London for a stealing.

Highway 61 NB S County limits, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint

US 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Domestic delayed reported on US 61.

Cody Dr, Ralls County: Deputy conducted extra patrols on Cody Dr.

Highway 154, Ralls County: Lost item reported on Hwy 154.

9/13

Highway 61 NB exit ramp Coming up to 19, Ralls County: Suspicious activity reported on US 61/Hwy 19.

Enos Paint, Ralls County: Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Highway 79 near Ennis Paint.

Ridgeview Estates Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway O in regards to a traffic complaint.

Clemens Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic crash non injury on Clemens Drive.

Highway 61 NB 1 mile S of New London, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a grass fire southbound on Highway 61.

Church St 5th St, New London: Deputies assisted New London Police Department with a domestic dispute at the corner of Church St. and 5th St.

9/14

Rainbow Ridge Pl, Ralls County: Animal Complaint

Highway Ee Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy responded to EE in regards to a cow on the highway.

Lilly, Hannibal: Ex-Parte Violation

Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy received information of a subject needing assistance with a lockout.

Date Pl, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Animal Neglect

Highway 61 SB Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy received a report of a careless driver on U.S. 61.

Potter Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of trespassers on Potter Drive.

Highway 61 Wrights, Ralls County: Deputies assisted a motorist on HWY 61.

US 61, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a traffic crash southbound on Highway 61.

9/15

US 61 SB Just S of Hannibal, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Information

Hydesburg Rd, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a possible burglary in progress on Hydesburg Rd.

Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line off highway J.

Highway Ee Center, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle off EE.

Highway 19, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint 911 Open Line

Highway E, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a motorcycle accident off Highway E.

W Dunlop St , Center: Warrant on W Dunlop St, Center.

E 4th St, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of a juvenile problem on Sunburst Place.

Highway O Indian Camp, Ralls County: Traffic hazard reported on Hwy O.

Maple Creek Pl, Ralls County: Phone message returned.

Highway 79, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of trespassing on Highway 79.

Cody Dr, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Injury

US 61 SB Heavenly Acres, Ralls County: Assist agency on US 61/Heavenly Acres.

9/16

Highway 79 Continental Cement, Ralls County: Information reported on Hwy 79.

E 4th St, New London: Nature of Complaint Lost or Stolen item

Rensselaer Ln, Ralls County: Report of Juvenile Problem on Rensselaer Ln.

Highway 19 Mark Twain Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint

Highway J Reservoir Pl, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Non-Injury

Pawnee Dr , Ralls County: Firearms reported on Pawnee Dr.

9/17

Highway H, Ralls County: Suspicious activity reported on Hwy H.

Us 61 Warren Barrett, Ralls County: Deputy conducted an investigative traffic stop on US-61 at Warren Barrett.

US 61 Sawyer Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash unknown injuries on US Highway 61 near Sawyer Drive.

Highway J S of Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J in regards to a deer in the roadway.

Pershing Rd Silvers Ln, Ralls County: Deputy assisted Hannibal Police Department in an attempt to locate an individual.

Highway 19 Deer Run Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Motorist Assist

Ohio Ln, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint 911 Open Line

E Main St, Perry: Nature of Complaint Extra Patrol

Sawyer Dr, Ralls County: Deputies were advised of threats on Sawyer Drive.

9/18

US 61 NB Ralls/Pike Line, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint

Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to an assist agency on Sunburst Place.

Sunburst Pl , Ralls County: Deputy went to Sunburst Place to speak to homeowner.

Highway A , Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Route A for speeding.

Highway 154 Highway 54, Ralls County: Deputy was advised of a traffic complaint on Highway 154 near Highway 54.

Indian Creek Public Boat Ramp, Monroe County: Deputy assisted Missouri State Water Patrol with a courtesy ride for an individual.

Briggs St , Center: Deputy went to talk with a juvenile about the dangers of online chatting.

Highway 61 SB Highway 19, Ralls County: A Deputy was dispatched to a possible vehicle fire on Highway 61 and Highway 19 exit ramp.

Highway A Magnolia, Ralls County: Deputies assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol with a single vehicle accident on Highway A.

S Palmyra St , Perry: Deputies responded to Palmyra St. to assist Perry Police Department.

Highway 61 NB S of Frankford, Pike County: Deputies received information in regards to a traffic complaint on HWY 61.

Tags

Recommended for you