9/12
Highway 19, New London: Deputy conducted a citizen contact on Highway 19.
Chickadee Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 misdial South of Center.
Highway 36 EB 2 miles E of Monroe City, Ralls County: Assist Agency on Highway 36 E of Monroe City
Blackjack Marina, Ralls County: Deputies responded to Black Jack Marina for a male subject that had fallen.
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Information Report
Kuhlmann Pl, Ralls County: Abandoned Vehicle
Swan Ln, Ralls County: Deputies assisted Audrain County trying to locate a stolen vehicle.
W 1st St, New London: Deputies were dispatched to 1st street in New London for a stealing.
Highway 61 NB S County limits, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
US 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Domestic delayed reported on US 61.
Cody Dr, Ralls County: Deputy conducted extra patrols on Cody Dr.
Highway 154, Ralls County: Lost item reported on Hwy 154.
9/13
Highway 61 NB exit ramp Coming up to 19, Ralls County: Suspicious activity reported on US 61/Hwy 19.
Enos Paint, Ralls County: Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Highway 79 near Ennis Paint.
Ridgeview Estates Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway O in regards to a traffic complaint.
Clemens Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic crash non injury on Clemens Drive.
Highway 61 NB 1 mile S of New London, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a grass fire southbound on Highway 61.
Church St 5th St, New London: Deputies assisted New London Police Department with a domestic dispute at the corner of Church St. and 5th St.
9/14
Rainbow Ridge Pl, Ralls County: Animal Complaint
Highway Ee Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy responded to EE in regards to a cow on the highway.
Lilly, Hannibal: Ex-Parte Violation
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy received information of a subject needing assistance with a lockout.
Date Pl, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Animal Neglect
Highway 61 SB Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy received a report of a careless driver on U.S. 61.
Potter Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of trespassers on Potter Drive.
Highway 61 Wrights, Ralls County: Deputies assisted a motorist on HWY 61.
US 61, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a traffic crash southbound on Highway 61.
9/15
US 61 SB Just S of Hannibal, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Information
Hydesburg Rd, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a possible burglary in progress on Hydesburg Rd.
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line off highway J.
Highway Ee Center, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle off EE.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint 911 Open Line
Highway E, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a motorcycle accident off Highway E.
W Dunlop St , Center: Warrant on W Dunlop St, Center.
E 4th St, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of a juvenile problem on Sunburst Place.
Highway O Indian Camp, Ralls County: Traffic hazard reported on Hwy O.
Maple Creek Pl, Ralls County: Phone message returned.
Highway 79, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of trespassing on Highway 79.
Cody Dr, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Injury
US 61 SB Heavenly Acres, Ralls County: Assist agency on US 61/Heavenly Acres.
9/16
Highway 79 Continental Cement, Ralls County: Information reported on Hwy 79.
E 4th St, New London: Nature of Complaint Lost or Stolen item
Rensselaer Ln, Ralls County: Report of Juvenile Problem on Rensselaer Ln.
Highway 19 Mark Twain Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Highway J Reservoir Pl, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
Pawnee Dr , Ralls County: Firearms reported on Pawnee Dr.
9/17
Highway H, Ralls County: Suspicious activity reported on Hwy H.
Us 61 Warren Barrett, Ralls County: Deputy conducted an investigative traffic stop on US-61 at Warren Barrett.
US 61 Sawyer Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash unknown injuries on US Highway 61 near Sawyer Drive.
Highway J S of Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J in regards to a deer in the roadway.
Pershing Rd Silvers Ln, Ralls County: Deputy assisted Hannibal Police Department in an attempt to locate an individual.
Highway 19 Deer Run Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Motorist Assist
Ohio Ln, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint 911 Open Line
E Main St, Perry: Nature of Complaint Extra Patrol
Sawyer Dr, Ralls County: Deputies were advised of threats on Sawyer Drive.
9/18
US 61 NB Ralls/Pike Line, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded to an assist agency on Sunburst Place.
Sunburst Pl , Ralls County: Deputy went to Sunburst Place to speak to homeowner.
Highway A , Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Route A for speeding.
Highway 154 Highway 54, Ralls County: Deputy was advised of a traffic complaint on Highway 154 near Highway 54.
Indian Creek Public Boat Ramp, Monroe County: Deputy assisted Missouri State Water Patrol with a courtesy ride for an individual.
Briggs St , Center: Deputy went to talk with a juvenile about the dangers of online chatting.
Highway 61 SB Highway 19, Ralls County: A Deputy was dispatched to a possible vehicle fire on Highway 61 and Highway 19 exit ramp.
Highway A Magnolia, Ralls County: Deputies assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol with a single vehicle accident on Highway A.
S Palmyra St , Perry: Deputies responded to Palmyra St. to assist Perry Police Department.
Highway 61 NB S of Frankford, Pike County: Deputies received information in regards to a traffic complaint on HWY 61.