10/31
Us 61 S of Highway FF, Ralls County: Deputies checked on the well-being of a subject Northbound on Highway 61 walking.
Highway A , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway A for a 911 hang-up.
Landing Ln, Ralls County: Deputy returned a phone message.
Us 61 SB From Hannibal Fast Stop, Ralls County: Deputy was advised of an aggressive male from the Hannibal Fast Stop traveling southbound on Highway 61.
E 4th St , New London: Deputy returned a phone message pertaining to an aggressive dog.
Redbird Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded near Highway V for an animal complaint.
Hydesburg Rd, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a sex offender compliance check on Hydesburg Road.
Highway F Buffalo Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries on Highway F near Buffalo Lane.
11/01
Romig Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity on Romig Place.
Highway 61 SB S of Red Devil Rd, Ralls County: Report of 911 Hang up on Hwy 61 SB at Red Devil Rd.
Hagars Ln , Ralls County: Deputy took report from complainant in the lobby of the Sheriff's Office.
Windy Pines Rd , Ralls County: 911 hang up on Windy Pines Rd.
Highway J , Ralls County: Deputy was advised of a noise complaint of Highway J.
Highway 61 Rocky Point Ln, Ralls County: Non-Injury
Flint Hill Rd Highway V, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a citizen contact on Flint Hill Road at Highway V.
Trabue Ln , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a traffic complaint on Trabue Lane.
11/02
Highway Hh , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Alarm
Highway Cc , Ralls County: EMS Call on Hwy CC
Old 79 , Ralls County: Report of 911 Hang Up on Old 79
E 4th St , New London: Warrant Arrest at Ralls County Sheriff's Office.
Highway 61 NB Quarry Ln: Traffic Complaint
S Maple St , New London: Check Well Being
E 4th St , New London: Citizen Contact
Highway 19 SB Highway F, Ralls County: Deputy was advised of a C&I driver on highway 19.
11/03
Highway F North of Highway C, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a vehicle slide off on highway F.
Essig Pl South River Ln, Ralls County: Suspicious Vehicle
Sunburst Pl , Ralls County: Deputy took a report via telephone.
Highway Hh , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Highway HH.
Pershing Rd , Ralls County: Deputy responded to an animal neglect call on Pershing Road.
E 4th St , New London: Deputy performed a warrant arrest at the courthouse.
N Main St , New London: Deputy transported an inmate to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
Highway 61 NB Frankford, Ralls County: Deputies received information regarding a traffic complaint on HWY 61.
N Missouri St , Macon: Prisoner Issue
Hydesburg Rd , Ralls County: Animal At Large
Highway 154 EB , Ralls County: Deputies received information about a possible intoxicated driver on HWY 154.
Highway F , Ralls County: Deputies conducted a well being check on HWY F.
Trabue Ln , Ralls County: Domestic Disturbance on Trabue Lane.
11/04
Highway N Highway E, Ralls County: Traffic stop was conducted at HWY N and HWY E.
US 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the on Ramp to US Highway 19 and Business 61.
Veterans Rd County Road 418, Marion County: Assist agency on Veterans Rd.
S Central , Clayton: Warrant service at St. Louis County jail.
S Strode St , New London: Assist Agency
Warren Barrett , Hannibal: Prisoner Transport
Highway 36 , Palmyra: Escape
Nature of Complaint Assist Agency: Assist Agency
Belleville Dr , Ralls County: Animal At Large
Clarence Cannon Ln , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity on Clarence Cannon Lane.
Highway 79 Timberlake Pl, Ralls County: Animal At Large
Highway Hh , Ralls County: 911 Hang Up
Highway Hh , Ralls County: Deputies responded to an alarm on HWY HH.
11/05
US 61 SB N of Injun Joes, Ralls County: Deputies removed a dead deer from the roadway on HWY 61.
Highway J Oakland Rd, Ralls County: Animal Complaint
Choctaw Trl , Ralls County: Alarm
Highway 19 , Perry: Sex Offender Violation
Sunburst Pl , Ralls County: Disturbance
Highway J Oakland Rd, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Highway A Pawnee Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a semi slide off on Highway A.
Highway 154 Highway 19, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Highway 154 Sharps Pl, Ralls County: Animal At Large
Highway 36 Highway J, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Unknown Injury
11/06
Highway O Camp Creek Ln, Ralls County: Report of Vehicle fire on Hwy O
Meyer Tr , Ralls County: Civil Dispute
Highway 19 Cooperative Lot, Ralls County: Traffic Stop conducted on Hwy 19 Center City Limits.
Highway Cc , Ralls County: Alarm in the 45000 block.
E 4th St , New London: Phone Message
Highway Hh Dove Ridge Rd, Ralls County: Report of Traffic Crash no Injury on Hwy HH
Lilly St , Ralls County: Animal Neglect
Ralls County: Deputies were advised of a laser being pointed at an American Airlines aircraft.
MacArthur Dr , New London: Domestic disturbance on MacArthur Dr.
