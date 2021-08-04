7/25

Highway 79 Pike County Line, Ralls County: Deputy spoke with an individual at the Sheriff's Office about a potential stealing incident.

Clemens Dr Woodz Campground, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway US 61 in regards to a 911 open line.

N Netherland St , Perry: Assist Agency

Highway 61 SB South of Highway 19: Deputies received information about a suspicious person on HWY 61.

Sims Pl Highway O, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a civil dispute on Sims Place.

Flint Hill Rd , Ralls County: Deputies responded to an animal complaint on Flint Hill Road.

McQua Estates , New London: Harassment reported on McQua Estates, New London.

Highway J Reservoir, Ralls County: Domestic disturbance reported at the Route J Reservoir.

Pleasant Cove Pl , Ralls County: Disturbance reported on Pleasant Cove Pl.

7/26

Highway H 1 mile S of Highway A, Ralls County: Traffic crash with injury reported on Hwy H.

Swan Ln , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 Hang up on Swan Lane.

New London Gravel Rd , Ralls County: Assist agency requested on New London Gravel Rd.

Highway 61 SB Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to traffic hazard on US 61.

N Lincoln St , Kahoka: Warrant service.

Highway J , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line on Highway J.

Highway 61 SB Highway A, Ralls County: Deputies received a call for a traffic complaint on US 61.

Madden Dr , Ralls County: Deputies responded to an alarm near Highway J.

Highway O , Ralls County: Deputy responded to suspicious vehicle on Highway O.

Sims Pl , Ralls County: Deputies took a call for information near Highway O.

S Maple St , New London: Animal at large reported on S Maple, New London.

Lynx Trl , Ralls County: 911 open line reported on Lynx Trl.

S Public St , Center: Information reported on S Public St, Center.

Cabin Rd , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 call on Cabin Road.

S Public St , Center: Order of protection served on S Public, Center.

Highway Ee McKinley Trl, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway EE.

Highway J Mayhall St, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway J.

7/27

Highway 19 Olivet Ln, Ralls County: Deputy performed a motorist assist on Highway 19.

Bison Dr , Ralls County: Warrant attempt .

Highway 61 Highway O, Ralls County: Traffic Stop Conducted on Hwy 61 and Hwy O

Cincinnati Rd , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up near Highway A.

Highway M , Ralls County: Courtesy Ride given to a Ralls County Worker

Monkeyrun Tr , Ralls County: Warrant

Business Highway 61 , Ralls County: Report of domestic disturbance on Business Hwy 61

E 4th St , New London: Booking incident at 209 E 4th St. New London

Highway 79 , Ralls County: Report of Burglary delayed on Hwy 79

Dogwood Rd Highway H, Ralls County:Deputies checked on ATV doing donuts on Dogwood Rd

Orchard Rd , Ralls County: A Deputy checked the well-being on an individual on Orchard Rd.

Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Traffic crash non-injury on Hwy 19/Hwy EE.

Presidents Pl , Ralls County: Deputies checked on an attempted Burglary off of Hayes road.

Highway 19 Bus Barn Rd, Ralls County: Citizen contact on Hwy 19/Bus Barn Ln.

W 1st St , New London: A Deputy Checked the well-being of a subject in Casey's parking lot.

7/28

Malaruni Rd blk, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a vehicle in the ditch on Malaruni road.

Cabin Rd , Ralls County: Deputies checked on a 911 hang-up in the area of Cabin road.

E Martin St, Perry: Domestic disturbance reported on E Martin St, Perry.

Highway W Hazel Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Route W in regards to a traffic crash.

Highway F , Ralls County: Deputy assisted Missouri Conservation in locating a struck deer.

Big Creek Ln , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Big Creek Lane to check the well-being.

Antioch Ln , Ralls County: Deputy received information

Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputy assisted with a stranded motorist on Highway 19.

Highway 79 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 79 in regards to a theft.

Highway 36 EB W of Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 36 near Highway J for a traffic crash.

Quarry Ln , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a check well-being on Quarry Lane.

Highway A Highway H, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway A.

Highway O , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 Hang up on HWY O.

Highway J , Ralls County: Deputies responded to assist another agency on HWY J.

7/29

Highway 79 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of trespassing on Highway 79.

Highway 79 Maple Creek Rd, Ralls County: Deputy performed a motorist assist on Highway 79.

Janapas Tr , Hannibal: Deputy responded to Janapas Trail in regards to trespassing.

S Mary Bell St , Perry: Domestic Disturbance

Hope Cemetery Rd Hwy O, Ralls County: Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity on Silvers Road.

Business Highway 61 Robert's Garage, Ralls County: Deputy was dispatched to a report of road debris on Business Highway 61.

Saverton Dr , Ralls County: Deputy was notified of a downed power line on Saverton Dr.

7/30

Highway 79 , Ralls County: Deputy performed a residence check on Highway 79.

E 4h , New London: Warrant service.

Laurin Lindsey Way , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line near Highway J.

Highway E , Ralls County: Report of residential burglar alarm on Hwy E.

Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line near Center.

Salem Ln , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line near Center.

HIghway 19 SB 1 mile from Hwy F, Ralls County: Deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 19. Driver was warned for following too closely and released.

South Spillway , Ralls County: Courtesy Ride

Highway Hh , Ralls County: Information reported on Hwy HH.

Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: A Deputy checked on a report of teenagers playing in the road on Highway 19 and EE.

Highway 61 SB Woodyz Campground, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint

Highway Ee North of Mckinley Trl, Ralls County: Deputies removed a dead deer from the road on HWY EE

E 4th St , New London: Assist agency at the Sheriff's Office.

7/31

Northside Dr , Ralls County: Deputies checked on suspicious activity on Northside Dr. in New London.

Highway DD , Ralls County: Complaint Information

Highway O Indian Camp Recreational Area, Ralls County: Traffic Hazard

Highway T Blk, Ralls County: Traffic Hazard

Highway A Highway 61, Ralls County: Check Well Being at Hwy A and Hwy 61

Landing Ln Lindsey Lauren Way, Ralls County: 911 Open Line

Old 79 , Ralls County: Report of Traffic Hazard on Old 79.

E Lamb St , Center: A individual requested extra patrol on E. Lamb street in Center,Mo.

Sioux Dr , Ralls County: Illegal dumping reported on Sioux Dr.

Highway 79 , Ralls County: Extra Patrol

E Ely St N Main, Center: A Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of E. Ely street and N. Main of Center.

