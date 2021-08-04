7/25
Highway 79 Pike County Line, Ralls County: Deputy spoke with an individual at the Sheriff's Office about a potential stealing incident.
Clemens Dr Woodz Campground, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway US 61 in regards to a 911 open line.
N Netherland St , Perry: Assist Agency
Highway 61 SB South of Highway 19: Deputies received information about a suspicious person on HWY 61.
Sims Pl Highway O, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a civil dispute on Sims Place.
Flint Hill Rd , Ralls County: Deputies responded to an animal complaint on Flint Hill Road.
McQua Estates , New London: Harassment reported on McQua Estates, New London.
Highway J Reservoir, Ralls County: Domestic disturbance reported at the Route J Reservoir.
Pleasant Cove Pl , Ralls County: Disturbance reported on Pleasant Cove Pl.
7/26
Highway H 1 mile S of Highway A, Ralls County: Traffic crash with injury reported on Hwy H.
Swan Ln , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 Hang up on Swan Lane.
New London Gravel Rd , Ralls County: Assist agency requested on New London Gravel Rd.
Highway 61 SB Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to traffic hazard on US 61.
N Lincoln St , Kahoka: Warrant service.
Highway J , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line on Highway J.
Highway 61 SB Highway A, Ralls County: Deputies received a call for a traffic complaint on US 61.
Madden Dr , Ralls County: Deputies responded to an alarm near Highway J.
Highway O , Ralls County: Deputy responded to suspicious vehicle on Highway O.
Sims Pl , Ralls County: Deputies took a call for information near Highway O.
S Maple St , New London: Animal at large reported on S Maple, New London.
Lynx Trl , Ralls County: 911 open line reported on Lynx Trl.
S Public St , Center: Information reported on S Public St, Center.
Cabin Rd , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 call on Cabin Road.
S Public St , Center: Order of protection served on S Public, Center.
Highway Ee McKinley Trl, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway EE.
Highway J Mayhall St, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway J.
7/27
Highway 19 Olivet Ln, Ralls County: Deputy performed a motorist assist on Highway 19.
Bison Dr , Ralls County: Warrant attempt .
Highway 61 Highway O, Ralls County: Traffic Stop Conducted on Hwy 61 and Hwy O
Cincinnati Rd , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up near Highway A.
Highway M , Ralls County: Courtesy Ride given to a Ralls County Worker
Monkeyrun Tr , Ralls County: Warrant
Business Highway 61 , Ralls County: Report of domestic disturbance on Business Hwy 61
E 4th St , New London: Booking incident at 209 E 4th St. New London
Highway 79 , Ralls County: Report of Burglary delayed on Hwy 79
Dogwood Rd Highway H, Ralls County:Deputies checked on ATV doing donuts on Dogwood Rd
Orchard Rd , Ralls County: A Deputy checked the well-being on an individual on Orchard Rd.
Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Traffic crash non-injury on Hwy 19/Hwy EE.
Presidents Pl , Ralls County: Deputies checked on an attempted Burglary off of Hayes road.
Highway 19 Bus Barn Rd, Ralls County: Citizen contact on Hwy 19/Bus Barn Ln.
W 1st St , New London: A Deputy Checked the well-being of a subject in Casey's parking lot.
7/28
Malaruni Rd blk, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a vehicle in the ditch on Malaruni road.
Cabin Rd , Ralls County: Deputies checked on a 911 hang-up in the area of Cabin road.
E Martin St, Perry: Domestic disturbance reported on E Martin St, Perry.
Highway W Hazel Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Route W in regards to a traffic crash.
Highway F , Ralls County: Deputy assisted Missouri Conservation in locating a struck deer.
Big Creek Ln , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Big Creek Lane to check the well-being.
Antioch Ln , Ralls County: Deputy received information
Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputy assisted with a stranded motorist on Highway 19.
Highway 79 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 79 in regards to a theft.
Highway 36 EB W of Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 36 near Highway J for a traffic crash.
Quarry Ln , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a check well-being on Quarry Lane.
Highway A Highway H, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway A.
Highway O , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 Hang up on HWY O.
Highway J , Ralls County: Deputies responded to assist another agency on HWY J.
7/29
Highway 79 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of trespassing on Highway 79.
Highway 79 Maple Creek Rd, Ralls County: Deputy performed a motorist assist on Highway 79.
Janapas Tr , Hannibal: Deputy responded to Janapas Trail in regards to trespassing.
S Mary Bell St , Perry: Domestic Disturbance
Hope Cemetery Rd Hwy O, Ralls County: Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity on Silvers Road.
Business Highway 61 Robert's Garage, Ralls County: Deputy was dispatched to a report of road debris on Business Highway 61.
Saverton Dr , Ralls County: Deputy was notified of a downed power line on Saverton Dr.
7/30
Highway 79 , Ralls County: Deputy performed a residence check on Highway 79.
E 4h , New London: Warrant service.
Laurin Lindsey Way , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line near Highway J.
Highway E , Ralls County: Report of residential burglar alarm on Hwy E.
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line near Center.
Salem Ln , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line near Center.
HIghway 19 SB 1 mile from Hwy F, Ralls County: Deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 19. Driver was warned for following too closely and released.
South Spillway , Ralls County: Courtesy Ride
Highway Hh , Ralls County: Information reported on Hwy HH.
Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: A Deputy checked on a report of teenagers playing in the road on Highway 19 and EE.
Highway 61 SB Woodyz Campground, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Highway Ee North of Mckinley Trl, Ralls County: Deputies removed a dead deer from the road on HWY EE
E 4th St , New London: Assist agency at the Sheriff's Office.
7/31
Northside Dr , Ralls County: Deputies checked on suspicious activity on Northside Dr. in New London.
Highway DD , Ralls County: Complaint Information
Highway O Indian Camp Recreational Area, Ralls County: Traffic Hazard
Highway T Blk, Ralls County: Traffic Hazard
Highway A Highway 61, Ralls County: Check Well Being at Hwy A and Hwy 61
Landing Ln Lindsey Lauren Way, Ralls County: 911 Open Line
Old 79 , Ralls County: Report of Traffic Hazard on Old 79.
E Lamb St , Center: A individual requested extra patrol on E. Lamb street in Center,Mo.
Sioux Dr , Ralls County: Illegal dumping reported on Sioux Dr.
Highway 79 , Ralls County: Extra Patrol
E Ely St N Main, Center: A Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of E. Ely street and N. Main of Center.