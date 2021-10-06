9/26

N Netherland St, Perry: Assist agency on N Netherland St, Perry.

Thatcher Dr Area, Ralls County: The Sheriff's Office received a delayed report of a side by side accident. The matter was referred to the Highway Patrol for follow up.

Highway 19 Clarence Cannon Lane, Ralls County: Delayed Traffic accident Vehicle Vs Deer on Hwy 19.

Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19 near Highway EE.

W Highway 19, Center: Report of lost or stolen item in Center MO.

Highway 61 Red Devil Rd, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a funeral escort.

Rensselaer Ln, Ralls County: Report of 911 open line on Rensselaer Ln

Cannon Hills Pl, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a 911 open line in the area of Cannon Hills Place.

Bannister Pl, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of possible enticement of a juvenile.

US 61 Salt River, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint

Highway 19 Clarence Cannon Ln, Ralls County: Citizen contact on Hwy 19.

S Maple, New London: Deputies responded to a report of a suicidal subject on South Maple, New London.

Highway 154, Ralls County: Traffic crash, non-injury reported on Hwy 154.

9/27

New London Gravel Rd, Ralls County: Deputy took report for a lost item on New London Gravel Rd.

Highway H, Ralls County: Stealing

Us 61 SB North of Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 61.

Penny Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Penny Lane for a 911 open line.

N Netherland St, Perry: Deputy received information of EMS responding to an address in Perry.

US 36 EB Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 36 in regards to a stranded motorist.

Hunter Pl, Ralls County: Deputy spoke with a female subject regarding harassment.

Highway M, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on HWY M.

Brice Rd Butler, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of property damage on Brice Road.

Hayscreek Ln, Ralls County: A Deputy checked on illegal burning at Hayscreek Lane.

9/28

Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of an individual sitting along the road on HWY 19.

Highway 79 Antioch Ln, Ralls County: Deputy received a suspicious vehicle complaint on Highway 79.

Broadway, Hannibal: Deputy responded to Hannibal Police Department for a suspect with a Ralls County Warrant.

E 4th St, New London: Stealing

Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded near Highway 61 for a suicidal subject.

Whitaker Ln, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a narcotics investigation on Whitaker Lane.

Highway 36 WB Highway J, Ralls County: Motorist Assist on Hwy 36

Sioux Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of stealing on Sioux Drive.

New London Gravel Rd, Ralls County: A Deputy responded to New London gravel for an animal complaint.

9/29

Cabin Rd, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a traffic hazard in the area of Cabin Road on Highway J.

N Netherland St, Perry: Deputies assisted Perry Police Department and Ralls ambulance in the 100 block of N. Netherlands Street.

1st Near 2nd, New London: Assist Agency near 1st and 2nd St in New London.

Dove Ridge Rd, Ralls County: Deputy was dispatched to a delayed assault.

Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up near Center.

Antioch Ln Highway 79, Ralls County: Deputy assisted the Hannibal Police Department in searching for a subject on Antioch Lane at Highway 79.

Rensselaer Ln, Ralls County: Drug Information

Highway J Perry City Limits, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J near Perry.

Highway Bb Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway BB.

Warren Barrett , Hannibal: Assist agency on Warren Barrett Dr, Hannibal.

9/30

Owens Av, Ralls County: Theft report

Bluffs Re-Reg Dam, Ralls County: Deputy witnessed a trespass off Highway A.

Bluff View Re-Reg Dam, Ralls County: Deputy witnessed a trespass off Highway A.

Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a business check.

Ralls County: Deputy conducted a business check.

E 4th St , New London: Report of lost/stolen item at Ralls County Sheriff's Office.

Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up near Center.

Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy assisted Missouri State Probation and Parole with an investigation.

Ralls County Courthouse: Deputy did a citizen call back.

Highway 19 Lone Prairie Rd, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint on Hwy 19

E 4th St, New London: Deputy received a phone message from NECOM.

Highway 61 NB 1 Mile s of Highway 19: Deputy responded to a traffic complaint off highway 61.

Highway 61 Business 61, Ralls County: Motorist assist on US 61.

10/01

Highway DD Highway 36, Ralls County: Deputy assisted with a stranded motorist on Highway DD.

Anthony Dr, Ralls County:Check Well Being

WB on E Main S Marybelle, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J to assist another agency.

US 61 SB Highway FF, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a motorist assist on HWY 61.

Monkeyrun Tr, Ralls County: Deputies handled a civil dispute on Monkeyrun Trail.

Utah Rd, Ralls County: A Deputy checked on an animal complaint in the area of Utah rd.

Janapas Tr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to an animal at large on Janapas Trail.

Business Highway 61 SB ramp, New London: Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident near the northbound exit of Highway 61 and Highway 19.

10/02

Highway 19 W of Center, Ralls County: Deputies checked on the report of subjects drag racing on Highway 19 near Highway EE.

Highway 36 West of Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol with a single vehicle accident west of Highway J on Highway 36.

Highway B, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway B in regards to an animal at large.

Elmwood Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a stealing incident on Elmwood Road.

Coyote Hills Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded near Highway EE for a 911 open line.

Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to Highway 19 for a traffic crash with injuries.

Highway 61 N of Frankford, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint

Maple Creek Pl, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a check of well being on Maple Creek Pl.

Highway 36 W of Highway J, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Injury

Highway A WB Sun Burst Pl, Ralls County: A Deputy checked on some individuals walking on Highway A just west of Sunburst Place.

Jaegar Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Jaeger Place.

Old 79, Ralls County: Deputies responded to dispatch an injured deer on Old 79 (HWY T).

