9/26
N Netherland St, Perry: Assist agency on N Netherland St, Perry.
Thatcher Dr Area, Ralls County: The Sheriff's Office received a delayed report of a side by side accident. The matter was referred to the Highway Patrol for follow up.
Highway 19 Clarence Cannon Lane, Ralls County: Delayed Traffic accident Vehicle Vs Deer on Hwy 19.
Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19 near Highway EE.
W Highway 19, Center: Report of lost or stolen item in Center MO.
Highway 61 Red Devil Rd, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a funeral escort.
Rensselaer Ln, Ralls County: Report of 911 open line on Rensselaer Ln
Cannon Hills Pl, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a 911 open line in the area of Cannon Hills Place.
Bannister Pl, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of possible enticement of a juvenile.
US 61 Salt River, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Highway 19 Clarence Cannon Ln, Ralls County: Citizen contact on Hwy 19.
S Maple, New London: Deputies responded to a report of a suicidal subject on South Maple, New London.
Highway 154, Ralls County: Traffic crash, non-injury reported on Hwy 154.
9/27
New London Gravel Rd, Ralls County: Deputy took report for a lost item on New London Gravel Rd.
Highway H, Ralls County: Stealing
Us 61 SB North of Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 61.
Penny Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Penny Lane for a 911 open line.
N Netherland St, Perry: Deputy received information of EMS responding to an address in Perry.
US 36 EB Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 36 in regards to a stranded motorist.
Hunter Pl, Ralls County: Deputy spoke with a female subject regarding harassment.
Highway M, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on HWY M.
Brice Rd Butler, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of property damage on Brice Road.
Hayscreek Ln, Ralls County: A Deputy checked on illegal burning at Hayscreek Lane.
9/28
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of an individual sitting along the road on HWY 19.
Highway 79 Antioch Ln, Ralls County: Deputy received a suspicious vehicle complaint on Highway 79.
Broadway, Hannibal: Deputy responded to Hannibal Police Department for a suspect with a Ralls County Warrant.
E 4th St, New London: Stealing
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded near Highway 61 for a suicidal subject.
Whitaker Ln, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a narcotics investigation on Whitaker Lane.
Highway 36 WB Highway J, Ralls County: Motorist Assist on Hwy 36
Sioux Dr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of stealing on Sioux Drive.
New London Gravel Rd, Ralls County: A Deputy responded to New London gravel for an animal complaint.
9/29
Cabin Rd, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a traffic hazard in the area of Cabin Road on Highway J.
N Netherland St, Perry: Deputies assisted Perry Police Department and Ralls ambulance in the 100 block of N. Netherlands Street.
1st Near 2nd, New London: Assist Agency near 1st and 2nd St in New London.
Dove Ridge Rd, Ralls County: Deputy was dispatched to a delayed assault.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up near Center.
Antioch Ln Highway 79, Ralls County: Deputy assisted the Hannibal Police Department in searching for a subject on Antioch Lane at Highway 79.
Rensselaer Ln, Ralls County: Drug Information
Highway J Perry City Limits, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway J near Perry.
Highway Bb Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway BB.
Warren Barrett , Hannibal: Assist agency on Warren Barrett Dr, Hannibal.
9/30
Owens Av, Ralls County: Theft report
Bluffs Re-Reg Dam, Ralls County: Deputy witnessed a trespass off Highway A.
Bluff View Re-Reg Dam, Ralls County: Deputy witnessed a trespass off Highway A.
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a business check.
Ralls County: Deputy conducted a business check.
E 4th St , New London: Report of lost/stolen item at Ralls County Sheriff's Office.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up near Center.
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy assisted Missouri State Probation and Parole with an investigation.
Ralls County Courthouse: Deputy did a citizen call back.
Highway 19 Lone Prairie Rd, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint on Hwy 19
E 4th St, New London: Deputy received a phone message from NECOM.
Highway 61 NB 1 Mile s of Highway 19: Deputy responded to a traffic complaint off highway 61.
Highway 61 Business 61, Ralls County: Motorist assist on US 61.
10/01
Highway DD Highway 36, Ralls County: Deputy assisted with a stranded motorist on Highway DD.
Anthony Dr, Ralls County:Check Well Being
WB on E Main S Marybelle, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J to assist another agency.
US 61 SB Highway FF, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a motorist assist on HWY 61.
Monkeyrun Tr, Ralls County: Deputies handled a civil dispute on Monkeyrun Trail.
Utah Rd, Ralls County: A Deputy checked on an animal complaint in the area of Utah rd.
Janapas Tr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to an animal at large on Janapas Trail.
Business Highway 61 SB ramp, New London: Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident near the northbound exit of Highway 61 and Highway 19.
10/02
Highway 19 W of Center, Ralls County: Deputies checked on the report of subjects drag racing on Highway 19 near Highway EE.
Highway 36 West of Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol with a single vehicle accident west of Highway J on Highway 36.
Highway B, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway B in regards to an animal at large.
Elmwood Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a stealing incident on Elmwood Road.
Coyote Hills Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded near Highway EE for a 911 open line.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to Highway 19 for a traffic crash with injuries.
Highway 61 N of Frankford, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Maple Creek Pl, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a check of well being on Maple Creek Pl.
Highway 36 W of Highway J, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Injury
Highway A WB Sun Burst Pl, Ralls County: A Deputy checked on some individuals walking on Highway A just west of Sunburst Place.
Jaegar Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Jaeger Place.
Old 79, Ralls County: Deputies responded to dispatch an injured deer on Old 79 (HWY T).