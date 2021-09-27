9/19
New London Gravel Rd, Ralls County: A Deputy responded to a traffic hazard on New London Gravel.
Highway 19, Center: Deputies checked the well-being of an individual possibly driving under the influence.
Big Creek Ln Near Highway H, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of an auto theft from Big Creek Lane near Highway H.
Highway 61, Ralls County: Deputy received an attempt to locate vehicle possibly heading towards Louisiana Missouri.
Revere Trl, Ralls County: Deputy received information for suspicious activity on Revere Trail.
Highway F, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a property dispute on HWY F.
Peaceful Valley Pl, Ralls County: Deputy was informed of a motor vehicle accident by NECOMM on Peaceful Valley Place.
Landing Ln, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a 911 hang-up at Jellystone Park.
9/20
US 61SB Highway 19, New London: Deputies responded to possible debris on Highway 61.
N Main St, New London: Lost or Stolen item
Revere Trl, Ralls County: Disturbance on Revere Trl.
Saverton Dr, Ralls County: Deputies took a phone call for a civil dispute.
Highway 19 NB Highway D, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Highway 61 SB Woodyz Campground, Ralls County: Report of Traffic Hazard on Hwy 61
W Main St, Perry: Deputy did a prisoner transport.
Lemgri Pl, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of an animal complaint on Lemgri Place.
Joanna Dr, Ralls County: Animal at large reported on Joanna Dr.
Highway 61 SB Turner Acres, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a traffic hazard on US-61 at Turner Acres.
Highway H, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of animal neglect on Highway H.
Highway 61 NB Salt River Bridge: Traffic complaint reported on US 61.
Woodland Groves Pl , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Woodland Acres Place.
9/21
S Madison St, Perry: Missing person
N Main St , Monroe City: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency
Highway 36 WB Highway J, Ralls County: Motorist Assist on Hwy 36 and Hwy J.
S Maple, New London: Nature of Complaint Sex Offender Violation.
W 1st St Clay St, New London: Traffic stop on W 1st St/Clay St, New London.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy assisted with an escort on US-61 at Highway A.
9/22
Oak Hill Rd, Ralls County: Assist agency requested on Oak Hill Rd.
Woodland Groves Pl, Ralls County: Citizen contact on Woodland Groves Pl.
US 36 Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of a traffic complaint on US-36 at Highway J.
Norwoods Lake Pl, Ralls County: A report was taken of two dogs that were running at large.
Shiel Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Monroe City Police Department to take a statement of a possible exparte violation.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies received a report of information near Center.
W Dunlop St, Center: Deputy responded to Center in regards to a disturbance.
Highway 19 Mark Twain High School, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway 19.
E 4th St , New London: Warrant service.
Mont Robe Dr, New London: Deputies responded to Mont Robe to recover stolen property.
E North St , Center: Deputy took a report of a possibly stolen license plate.
Lemgri Pl, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Illegal Dumping/Littering
Highway 19, Ralls County: 911 Hang Up
Essig Pl, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of trespass on Essig Place.
Highway 19 Shelburn Rd, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 19 and Shelburn Rd.
E 4th St, New London: Deputies were advised of a call back request about a vehicle that was towed.
Elder Trl, Ralls County: Report of 911 Hang up on Elder Trl.
9/23
Highway J Juniper Ln, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Highway 61 Sawyer Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 61 in regards to a motor vehicle accident.
Highway M, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Suspicious Vehicle
Palmers Corner, Ralls County: A traffic stop was conducted on Hwy 19 due to a vehicle making unsafe passes. Warning issued for their speed.
Juniper Ln RR crossing, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Abandoned Vehicle
E Martin St , Perry: Deputy responded to Perry in regards to an assist agency.
Indian Camp, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a vehicle at Indian Camp access.
Highway T SB Highway N, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a traffic hazard at the intersection of Highway T and Highway N.
9/24
Highway 61 NB Highway 19, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Check Well Being
Highway J South of Monroe Trail, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
W 1st St , New London: Report of suspicious person at W 1st St in New London.
Highway P N of Highway JJ, Ralls County: Deputies received a call about a deer hit on Highway P.
Revere Tr, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up on Revere Trail.
E Main St, Perry: Nature of Complaint Information
Highway 79, Ralls County: Deputies took a report of stealing off Highway 79.
Brown Est, Ralls County: Check Well Being at Brown Est.
Shelburn Rd Highway 19, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Check Well Being
Stardust Dr , Hannibal: NECOMM advised a black Chevy Suburban with a black male and a white female shouting in the vehicle heading towards Stardust Dr.
Maple St , New London: Report of suspicious person on Maple St. New London
Highway 154 Highway 15, Monroe County: Deputies took a report of a traffic complaint on Highway 154 at Highway 15.
Highway JJ Dam: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway J. Driver was warned for speed and released.
Joanna Dr Highway J, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Animal At Large
Pershing Rd BLK, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a citizen contact in the area of 1100 Pershing Road.
US 61 NB New London, New London: Deputies received a report of a traffic complaint on US-61
Antioch Ln , Ralls County: Deputy took a report of an animal complaint on Antioch Lane.
Highway 61 NB 1 South of Highway FF, Ralls County: Motorist assist reported on US 61.
Ely Branch Rd, Ralls County: 911 open line on Ely Branch Rd.
Ute Dr, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Ute Drive.
9/25
S Mary Bell St E Jefferson, Perry: Citizen contact on S Mary Bell St, Perry.
Highway 19 Highway F, Ralls County: Traffic stop on Hwy 19.
N Netherland St, Perry: Officer Assigned S11 Goodwin, J M Entered By C77 Sheehan, V C Adult Male
Compl. Assist Ambulance: Adult
Compl. Assist Ambulance: Deputies were dispatched for an assist agency.
Highway 61, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Complaint
Highway Cc Hayes, Ralls County: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway CC.
E Highway 19, Center: Report of alarm on E Hwy 19, Center MO.
Silvers Ln Highway O, Ralls County: Report of Traffic Accident on Silvers Ln and Hwy O
Frank Russell, Ralls County: Deputies took a report of property damage and leaving the scene of an accident off Highway J.
Highway F Highway 19, Ralls County: Traffic Conducted on Highway F and Hwy 19
Dove Ridge Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up on Dove Ridge.
Highway P Highway K, Ralls County: Report of abandoned vehicle of Hwy P near Hwy K
Willow Ln , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up.
Hawk Rd, Ralls County: 911 hang up on Hawk Rd.
N. Netherland St , Perry: Deputies were dispatched to assist the Ralls County Ambulance District.
Highway A 1/2 mile from Highway 61, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a leave the scene traffic crash on Highway A at US-61.