8/08
US 61 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a check well being request on US-61.
Highway 19 Highway F, Ralls County: Deputies assisted a motorist on Highway 19.
Harbortown Rd, Ralls County: Deputy returned a phone message.
Highway 19 Highway F, Ralls County: Deputy assisted a stranded motorist on Highway 19 near Highway F.
Laurin Lindsey Way, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Laurin Lindsey Way in regards to a 911 open line.
Highway JJ Reservoir Pl, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on State Highway J.
Bairn St , Center: Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line on Bairn St. in Center.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway 19 in regards to a traffic crash.
Us 61 NB New London Gravel Rd, Ralls County: Deputy received information of a vehicle stalled on New London Gravel Road.
Old 79, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Old 79 in regards to a tree in the roadway.
Highway V Flint Hill Rd, Ralls County: Deputy observed a stranded motorist on Highway O.
Us 61 NB From Pike County, Ralls County: NECOMM advised of a traffic complaint involving a dog in the back of a pickup truck on US Highway 61.
Highway O Boat Ramp, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway O in regards to a power pole leaning.
Highway V Highway T, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic hazard on Highway T and Highway V.
Us 61 Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy received an animal complaint of a dog running loose on US Highway 61 and Highway A.
Mont Robe Dr, New London: Deputy responded to a report of an Exparte Violation on Mont Robe Dr.
Harbortown Rd, Ralls County: Information reported on Harbortown Rd.
Flint Hill Rd Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of reckless driving on Flint Hill Road.
Laurin Lindsey Way, Ralls County: 911 Hang up at the Jelly Stone campground.
8/09
Highway 61 Hannibal City Limits, Ralls County: Traffic complaint reported on US 61.
Highway 19 , New London: Citizen contact on Hwy 19.
Highway 61 Business 61, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 61.
Highway 19 Shelburn Rd, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19.
Lakeview Cir Apt 604, Ralls County: Stealing on Lakeview Cir
Saverton West Dr, Ralls County: Civil Dispute on Saverton West Dr.
Blackjack Marina , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Black Jack Marina
Highway 61 Highway HH, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to a 911 open line.
Mark Twain Lake, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of information in the area of Mark Twain Lake.
Highway FF, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to a CPR in progress on Highway FF.
N Foster, Center: Nature of Complaint Disturbance
Silvers Ln Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person on Silvers Lane.
S Main St, Center: A Deputy responded to S. Main street in Center for a phone harassment.
Market, Hannibal: Deputies assisted Hannibal Police Department with a call on Market street.
8/10
E 4th St , New London: Deputy took a report of information at the Sheriff's Office.
Highway 61 SB Highway O, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
S Main St , New London: Full order of protection service on S Main St.
E Highway 19, Center: Deputies responded to a burglary in Center.
Wood Dr, Ralls County: Deputies were advised of an animal bite.
Highway 19, New London: Deputies assisted New London PD with a traffic stop.
Whitaker Ln, Ralls County: Complaint Juvenile Problem
Highway 19 EB MT High school, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of a check well being on Highway 19.
8/11
Jefferson St Highway 79, Hannibal: Assist agency on Jefferson St/Hwy 79, Hannibal.
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J in regards to trespassing.
Sweetbay Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a call of stealing near Highway DD.
S Main St, New London: Warrant served at the Ralls County Sheriff's Office.
S Main St, New London: Nature of Complaint Warrant
Jackson Trl, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Illegal Dumping/Littering
New London Gravel Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to New London Gravel Road in regards to a 911 open line.
E 4th St, New London: Deputy transported an inmate to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
Highway W Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies received a traffic complaint on HWY W.
John C Jackson, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop at the John C. Jackson recreation area off Highway J.
Highway J Cabin Rd, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway J
Highway J Oakland Rd, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway J.
Highway J River Valley Trl, Ralls County: Deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on Highway J.
Highway H Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a motorist assist on Highway H at Highway A.
Malaruni Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up on Malaruni Road.
8/12
Scotts Ln, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Scotts Lane.
Scotts Ln Highway T, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Scotts Lane.
Highway 19 MFA, Center: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19.
Rensselaer Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person on Rensselaer Lane.
Broadway, Hannibal: Deputy transported an inmate from the Hannibal Police Department.
Old 79, Ralls County: Suspicious Person
2nd St , Monroe City: Deputy assisted Monroe City Police with a Domestic in Progress.
Highway B Near two bridges south of Perry, Ralls County: Traffic Hazard
Mayhall St , New London: Deputy responded to an assist agency on S. Mayhall Street in New London.
4 N Marybell St, Perry: Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person on North Marybell Street in Perry.
Highway P Meadowlark Ln, Ralls County: Traffic Hazard
Old 79 Bailey Bridge Rd, Ralls County: Deputies received a report of a tree blocking roadway on Hwy T near Wolf Dr.
Highway 19 Highway F, Center: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19.
E Main St, Perry: Deputy assisted Perry Police Department on East Main Street.
Hutchinson Ln , Ralls County: Deputy conducted a citizen contact on Hutchinson Lane.
8/13
Highway 19 Filmore Rd,: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19.
S West St, Center: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on South West Street in Center.
Highway 19 Filmore Rd, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19.
Beaver Rd, Ralls County: Report of Fraud on Beaver Rd.
Rocky Point Ln, Ralls County: 911 Text
Highway 19 NB, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Highway 61 Highway M, Ralls County: Traffic stop on US 61/Hwy M.
Willow Ln Highway J, Ralls County: Traffic Stop
Highway J Willow Ln, Ralls County: Traffic Stop
Hunter Pl, Ralls County: Information reported on Hunter Pl.
Highway 61 NB Business 61, New London: Traffic Stop
8/14
Highway O , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency
Highway 61, Ralls County: Deputy responded to U.S. 61 in regards to suspicious activity.
Cabin Rd, Ralls County: Deputy contacted a subject over the phone regarding a 911 open line.
E Rector St New London: Deputy responded to New London for a Domestic Disturbance.
Clarence Cannon Ln, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency
Swan Ln, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of a stolen ATV over the phone.
Hawk Rd , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint 911 Hang Up
Berry Pl Monroe City Dam, Ralls County: 911 Hang Up
Highway 61 Highway A: Traffic Stop
Willow Est Pl, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
E Main St , Perry: Deputy assisted the Perry Police Department on East Main Street, Perry.
E Mayhall St, Perry: Deputy assisted the Ralls County Ambulance on East Mayhall, Perry.
Revere Tr, Ralls County: Stealing reported on Revere Trl.
Highway JJ Lick Creek Estates, Ralls County: Traffic Stop
Camp Creek Ln, Ralls County: Domestic disturbance reported on Camp Creek Ln.
US 36 EB 1 Mile E of Monroe City, Ralls County: Motorist assist reported on US 36.