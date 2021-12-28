12/19
Highway 61 NB Pike County Line: NECOMM advised me of a traffic complaint on Highway 61.
Business Highway 36, Ralls County: Report of suspicious vehicle on Business Highway 36
E 5th St, New London: Deputies responded to E 5th street in New London for a juvenile problem.
12/19
Saverton West Dr , Ralls County: Phone message
Camp Creek Ln Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Camp Creek Lane at Highway O.
12/20
Griffin Hollow, Ralls County: I advised NECOMM of a Cow on Griffin Hollow in the road.
12/20
US 61 Highway O, Ralls County: Deputies were advised about a traffic complaint on Southbound 61 from Highway O
Highway A Highway H, Ralls County: Deputy assisted with a stranded motorist on Highway A near Highway H.
Red Devil Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic hazard on Highway 61 in the northbound lane.
Pershing Rd , Ralls County: Deputy received a report of theft on Pershing Road near Hannibal.
12/20
Laura Dr , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Laura Drive in Hannibal to assist another agency.
Saverton West Dr , Ralls County: Deputy served an ExParte on Saverton West Drive.
Highway B, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a traffic crash on HWY B.
12/21
Highway 19 , Ralls County: A Deputy responded to Love's truck stop for a vehicle accident on private property.
US 36 , Ralls County: Deputies were advised of a wrong way driver on HWY 36.
MacArthur Dr , New London: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on McArthur Place.
E 4th St , New London: Deputy booked and processed a subject in custody at the Sheriff's Office.
W Keithly St , Center: Deputy took a report of suspicious activity on West Keithly Street in Center.
Willow Ln , Ralls County: Deputies spoke to an individual by phone.
E 4th St , New London: Exparte service in the 200 block of E 4th.
E 4th St , New London: Deputy spoke with an individual on a civil matter.
E 4th St , New London: Found item
E 1st St , New London: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency
Highway J , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Phone Message
Us 61 Trabue Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on HWY 61.
12/22
Highway DD , Ralls County: Deputies checked on suspicious activity on Highway DD.
Scott Pl, Ralls County: Extra Patrol
Highway V Highway T, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a possible stalled semi on Highway V.
Seeley Ln, Ralls County: Walk-In report of property damage on Seeley Ln.
Briscoe Dr, Ralls County: Deputy conducted an assist agency on Briscoe Drive.
Highway A , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a fire of unknown origin on Highway A at Doe Run.
12/23
Tanager Dr , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a trespass off Tanager Dr.
Seeley Ln , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Check Well Being
E 4th St , New London: Booking incident at the Ralls County Sheriff's Office
Romig Pl, Ralls County: Deputy took a request for extra patrol on Romig Place.
Sweetbay Ln , Ralls County: Deputy took a report of information on Sweetbay Lane.
Highway F Salem Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a report of a traffic hazard on Highway F at Salem Lane.
New London Gravel Rd Columbus Trl, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of information on New London Gravel Road.
Trabue Ln, Hannibal: Traffic stop on Trabue Lane.
12/24
US 36 Highway J, Ralls County: Traffic complaint on Highway 36 and Highway J.
W 2nd St , New London: Deputies responded to a well being check with possible domestic on West 2nd Street in New London.
Trabue Ln , Ralls County: Deputy returned a phone message.
US 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy was advised of a traffic complaint.
Highway O , Ralls County: Deputy made a citizen contact at Indian Camp Access.
W 5th St , New London: Deputies responded to a well-being check.
Kingbird Ln , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a natural cover fire on Kingbird Lane.
Center: Fireworks. Deputies checked on what was called in as gunshots in the area of Highway CC.
Romig Pl, Ralls County: Deputies were performing extra patrol at Romig trailer park, when approached by a citizen informing them of a theft that occurred.
Romig Pl, Ralls County: Deputies performed extra patrol of Romig Trailer park.
12/25
Business Highway 61 , Ralls County: Deputies responded to Business Highway 61 to assist the ambulance.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies returned a phone message of a possible Domestic that occurred.
Highway H SB From Highway A, Ralls County: Deputies responded to an incident involving a firearm.
Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Disturbance
Highway 61 NB Ginny Belle, Ralls County: Deputies assisted a motorist northbound on Highway 61 near the Highway 19 overpass.
US 61 SB HIghway A, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a single vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Highway A and Highway 61.
