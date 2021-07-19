7/04
West Lakeshore Dr., Ralls County: Property Damage reported
Quail Nest Dr , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang-up on Quail Nest Dr.
N Main St , New London: Deputies responded to a disturbance in progress on Main Street, New London.
Highway A , Ralls County: Deputy was involved in a traffic accident involving a deer on Highway A
Saverton Dr , Ralls County: Animal complaint reported on Saverton Dr.
Highway 19 Wisconsin Ln, Ralls County:
Nature of Complaint Assist Agency: Assist Agency at Hwy 19 and Wisconsin Ln.
Highway T NB Pershing Rd, Ralls County: Deputies were called for Illegal Dumping.
Henry Dr , Ralls County: Lock out on Henry Dr.
Reservoir Pl , Ralls County: Assist Agency on Reservoir Pl
Cincinnati Rd , Ralls County: Assist Agency on Cincinnati Rd.
Highway 61 NB New London, Ralls County: Deputies were called for a traffic complaint on Highway 61.
Trabue Ln , Ralls County: Deputies were called for Animal Neglect.
Highway 61 NB Bowling Green Area, Ralls County: Report of Traffic Complaint NB on Hwy 61
Highway O , Ralls County: Deputies responded for an alarm activation.
Highway 19 Doe Run, Ralls County: Deputies were called for Assist other Agency.
Highway 19 , New London: Deputy took a report of stealing on Highway 19.
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputies were called for a 911 Hang Up.
Highway 61 Oceanwave Ln, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency
Opry Pl , Ralls County: A Deputy Checked on a 911 hang-up
Highway F , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang-up on Highway F.
Clemens Dr , Ralls County: Deputy took a report of information on Clemens Drive.
Doe Run Rd Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy located an abandoned vehicle on Doe Run Road.
S College St E 4th St, New London: Traffic stop on S College/E 4th, New London.
Oak Hill Rd , Ralls County: 911 open line on Oak Hill Rd.
Highway H , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang-up on Highway H.
E 1st St Main St, New London: Citizen contact on E 1st St, New London.
Highway Hh Trabue Ln, Ralls County: Traffic hazard reported on Hwy HH.
Double B Ranch Dr , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 open line on Highway BB.
Stable Dr , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 open line on Stable Drive.
Us 61 Ralls Co line, Ralls County: Information reported on US 61 at the Pike/Ralls line.
Highway 61 SB S of HIghway ZZ, Pike County: Assist Agency
Pershing Rd , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic crash with injury on Pershing Rd.
07/05/2021
Fort Mason Dr , Ralls County: Deputy took a complaint of fireworks on Fort Mason Drive.
Highway Bb West of Yancy’s Auto Parts, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway BB reference abandoned vehicle.
Dogwood Rd Highway A, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a civil dispute on Highway A.
Oakland Rd , Ralls County: Deputies responded to Oakland Road to assist Monroe City Fire with a tractor fire.
Laurin Lindsey Way, Ralls County: Deputy responded to the Landing for 911 open line.
Highway 61 SB Highway O, Ralls County: Deputy observed an individual leaning over the Route O bridge and made a citizen contact.
West St W 7th St, New London: Deputy received a report of a found item on West St in New London.
US 61 SB Spencer Creek, Ralls County: Deputies received information in regards to a traffic complaint on HWY 61.
Ray Behrens , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 hang up near Highway J.
Bluebird Ct 3, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 open line near Highway J.
Main St , Center: A Deputy responded to fireworks call in the area of S. Public Street in Center.
Highway 19 , Ralls County: A Deputy Checked on a traffic crash no-injury southbound on Highway 19, the driver struck a deer.
US 61 Business 61, Ralls County: A Deputy Assisted New London Police Department on a traffic stop.
US 61 SB NB Lanes, Ralls County: Deputies received information about a wrong way driver on HWY 61.
Highway 36 Business Highway 36, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a wrong way driver on Highway 36
7/06
Silvers Ln , Ralls County: Deputy took a report of illegal dumping on Silvers Lane.
Thornberry Rd , Ralls County: Deputy received information on a traffic hazard involving a trailer on Thornberry Road.
209 E 4th St , New London: Deputies had a booking event in New London.
Antioch Ln , Ralls County: Deputy received information of suspicious activity on Antioch Lane.
Highway 61 NB Trabue Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic crash non injury on Northboud US Highway 61 near Trabue Lane.
Us 61 Nb From Salt River, Ralls County: Traffic Complaint
Romig Pl, Ralls County: Deputy was made aware of a scam call that was received at Romig Place.
Route T Hannibal City Limits, Ralls County: Deputy issued a citation for speed on Highway T.
Mark Twain Rd , Ralls County: Deputies responded to n attempted suicide on Mark Twain Road.
Highway 54 EB Highway B, Ralls County: Deputies received information about a traffic complaint.
Kingbird Ln Highway F, Ralls County: Deputies responded to an animal complaint on Kingbird Lane.
US 61 nb from Frankford, Ralls County: Deputies received information about a traffic complaint on HWY 61,
Meyer Tr , Ralls County: Deputies checked on a possible Illegal Dumping
W 1st St , New London: Deputies assisted New London Police Department with a vehicle search.
Barnard Rd , Ralls County: Deputies received information about a 911 Hang up.
7/07
Highway 79 Contential Cement, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on Highway 79.
Highway 36 From Shelby Co, Ralls County: Deputies received a report of a traffic complaint on Highway 36.
Highway 19 W of Loves: Deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 19. Driver was warned for failure to stop at a stop sign and released.
Mayhall , Ralls County: Fail to register as sex offender
Highway 61 Highway U, Pike County: Traffic Complaint
209 E 4th St , New London: Nature of Complaint Lost or Stolen item
Highway A , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 misdial on Highway A.
N Main St , Monroe City: Booking incident
Highway 61 NB Business 61, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic accident on Highway 61.
Kennedy Trl , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 misdial on Kennedy Trail.
Rainbow Ridge Pl , Ralls County: Deputy assisted emergency medical services on Rainbow Ridge Place.
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputy performed a well-being check on Highway 19.
7/08
Highway 61 SB Business 61: Traffic stop on US 61.
Mohawk Trl , Ralls County: Report of auto theft on Mohawk Trl.
Highway 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies assisted another agency in New London.
16369 Business Highway 61 , Ralls County: 911 hang up near New London.
Highway W Highway J, Ralls County: Report of Traffic Crash — Non Injury on Hwy J and Hwy W