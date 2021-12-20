12/12
S Strode St , New London: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on S Strode Street.
Highway O North of Campcreek, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic crash with injury on Highway O.
W 1st St , New London: Deputy was informed of a found item at Casey's.
Peters Rd, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 open line on Peters Road.
US 61 SB Salt River Bridge, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic hazard on US Highway 61 in the southbound lane.
Depot St 4th St: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Depot Street near 4th Street.
Trabue Ln, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Trabue Lane near U.S. 61 in regards to an Animal Complaint.
1st S Ralls St, New London: Deputy responded to 1st Street in New London for a traffic crash.
Hunter Pl , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Hunter Place for a Domestic Disturbance.
Hunter Pl , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a call of a possible sexual offense.
Maple Creek Pl, Ralls County: Deputy responded near Highway J in Monroe City to check the welfare.
Highway O, Ralls County: A Deputy checked on a suspicious person on Highway O near Hannibal.
12/13
Highway O, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a individual at the Indian Camp access boat ramp on Highway O.
12/13
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a theft at Love's truck stop in New London.
E 4th St , New London: NECOMM advised me of a call back in reference to a possible spam call.
Highway F , Ralls County: Child Custody
Highway 19 , Ralls County: NECOMM notified deputies about 911 open line at the Mark Twain School.
Rensselaer Ln , Ralls County: Deputies assisted the NEMO Drug Task Force on a search of a residence off Rensselaer Ln.
Highway 61 SB Highway M: NECOMM advised of a C&I driver on Highway 61.
Old 79 , Ralls County: Deputy responded to 911 Hang Up on Highway 79.
12/14
Highway 19 NB Lone Prairie Ln, Ralls County: NECOMM advised me of a C&I driver on Highway 19.
Scotts Farm Trl , Ralls County: NECOMM advised of an animal complaint on Scotts Farm Trl.
Hannibal, Sex offense
Kingbird Ln , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Lost or Stolen item
Highway 19 Highway Y, Ralls County:
Nature of Complaint Traffic Stop: Deputy conducted a traffic stop for speed on Highway 19.
Anthony Dr , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Anthony Drive.
Quarry Ln New London, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Information
Romig Pl, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of information on Romig Place.
E Rector St , New London: Deputies assisted the New London Police Department with a disturbance in progress on Rector Street.
Northside Dr NB Millwood Est, Ralls County: Suspicious person out on Northside Drive in New London.
12/15
E 4th St , New London: Warrant
Highway F, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a residential alarm on State Highway F.
Highway 79, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Highway 79.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a juvenile problem near Center.
Presidents Pl, Ralls County: Assist agency
Hawthorn Rd , Ralls County: Deputy received an animal complaint on Hawthorn Road.
E 4th St , New London: Deputy administered a drug test for a walk-in.
Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Lost or Stolen item
US 61 Salt River Bridge, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Traffic Crash - Unknown Injury
Parkview Trl Business 61, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a reported power pole that is down, snapped off, live wire down.
12/16
Joanna Dr N of Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies checked on a large tree in the roadway. Blocking almost the entire roadway on Joanna Drive.
Hawthorn Rd, Ralls County: Deputy received information regarding an animal complaint on Hawthorn Road.
Highway Hh , Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway HH in regards to an animal at large.
W Hawkins , Center: Nature of Complaint Animal Complaint
Cannondam Pl , Ralls County: Nature of Complaint EMS Call
Highway J Reservoir, Ralls County: Nature of Complaint Stalled Vehicle
12/17
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputies took a report of a possible threat of a school.
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Citizen contact in the 21000 block of Highway 19.
Sunburst Pl , Ralls County: Dewputy was dispatched to an animal complaint on Sunburst Pl.
Sunburst Pl , Ralls County: Report of Animal complaint on Sunburst Pl.
12/17
Highway 19 , Ralls County: Deputies responded to a juvenile problem near Center.
Highway N Highway T, Ralls County: Traffic Hazard on Hwy N
12/18
Highway 61 NB N of Highway FF, Ralls Couinty: NECOMM advised of a slide off on Highway 61.
Highway 61 NB Highway FF, Ralls County: Check well being on Highway 61 Northbound lane.
W 3rd St Clay St, New London: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on 3rd Street at Clay, New London.
Highway 79 Brown Estates, Ralls County: Traffic Stop on Highway 79 near Brown Estates.
Turkey Run Ct , Ralls County: Deputy responded to a 911 hang up on Turkey Run Ct.
Highway N Highway 79, Ralls County: Traffic Stop on Highway N and Highway 79
Saverton West Dr , Ralls County: Deputies conducted a check well being on Saverton West Drive.
