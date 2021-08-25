8/15
Business Highway 61, Ralls County: Assist Agency on Business Hwy 61
Rustic Oak Pl, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to a 911 hang up.
Highway 19, New London: Assist Agency on Hwy 19
Highway V Salt River, Ralls County: Report of Trespassing on Hwy V
Oakland Rd Highway J, Ralls County: Report of traffic hazard.
Highway Hh, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Highway HH.
Sioux Dr, Ralls County: Information reported on Sioux Dr.
Hydesburg Rd , Ralls County: Building check on Hydesburg Rd.
Plumcreek Ln, Ralls County: Alarm reported on Plumcreek Ln.
Pleasant Grove Rd Fanning Hills Pl, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Pleasant Grove Road.
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of property damage on Sunburst Place.
N Strode St, New London: Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity on North Strode.
8/16
Highway 19 , New London: Citizen contact on Hwy 19.
US 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Traffic stop on US 61/Hwy 19.
Highway Hh Stone Creek Trl, Ralls County: Suspicious person reported on Hwy HH/Stone Creek Trl.
E Main St, Perry: Alarm reported on E Main St, Perry.
Hunter Pl, Ralls County: Deputy returned a phone call for a delayed domestic on Hunter Place.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy performed a funeral escort on Highway 19.
Millwood Estates, Ralls County: Harassment
Shiel Ln, Ralls County: Harassment
Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway 19.
US 61 Highway HH, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic crash with injuries on US 61 and State Highway HH.
Center St, Hannibal: Information
Mayhall, Perry: Deputy responded to Perry in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant.
Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J for a follow up.
Highway F, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway F in regards to a domestic disturbance.
Chestnut Ln Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Chestnut Lane.
Highway H , Ralls County: Check Well Being
Highway A Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies received information about a motorist assist on HWY A.
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Trespass
8/17
W 2nd St, New London: Suspicious Activity
Vista Pl, Ralls County: Deputy received a report of reckless driver on U.S. 61.
Old 79, Ralls County: Deputies went to a 911 misdial on Old Highway 79.
Thornberry Rd, Ralls County: Deputy returned a phone call in reference to civil matter.
Harbortown Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to Harbortown Inn
Blackberry Hill Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded near Highway 79 in regards to a Death Investigation.
Highway A From Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a call for a traffic complaint on Highway A.
Jaegar Pl, Ralls County: Deputies performed a well being check on Jaegar Place.
Broadway, Hannibal: Deputies took a call for information.
Potter Dr, Ralls County: Complaint Building Check
Hutchinson Ln Highway B, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Non-Injury
E Rector St, New London: Deputies responded to a report of stealing on E. Rector St.
Little Blue Stem Ray Behrens, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 misuse near Highway J.
8/18
Highway 61 NB Salt River, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to motorist assist on Highway 61.
Highway Y, Ralls County: Deputies assisted another agency on Highway Y.
Highway 61 SB Trabue Ln, Ralls County: Deputies received a traffic complaint on Hwy 61 at Trabue Lane.
N Mary Bell St, Perry: Deputies assisted another agency in Perry.
E Martin St, Perry: Deputies responded to a civil dispute in Perry.
Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: around 1150 hours, deputies had a citizen contact via phone about a civil matter.
Highway 19, Ralls County: Assist Agency on Hwy 19
Highway 61 NB Highway 19, Center: Traffic Complaint
Mont Robe Dr, New London
Nature of Complaint Exparte Violation
US 61 Market, Hannibal: Traffic stop on US 61/Market.
US 61 Business 61, New London: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency
Deputy assisted New London Police Department on Highway 61.
8/19
Gentry Rd, Ralls County: Building check on Gentry Rd.
Flint Hill Rd, Ralls County: Deputies took a report of stealing.
Highway 61 SB Salt River Bridge, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a non-injury accident on US 61.
Highway 61 SB Salt River, Ralls County: Deputies made a traffic stop on US 61. Driver was warned for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and released.
S Main St, New London: Disturbance
E 4th St, New London: Deputy ran breathalyzer for child custody requirement.
Highway H North of Redbud Trl, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to animals at large on Highway H.
Highway Cc Johnson Hollow, Ralls County: Report of vehicle fire on Hwy CC and Johnson Hollow
E 4th St, New London: Fraud
Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies performed an escort near Perry.