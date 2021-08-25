8/15

Business Highway 61, Ralls County: Assist Agency on Business Hwy 61

Rustic Oak Pl, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to a 911 hang up.

Highway 19, New London: Assist Agency on Hwy 19

Highway V Salt River, Ralls County: Report of Trespassing on Hwy V

Oakland Rd Highway J, Ralls County: Report of traffic hazard.

Highway Hh, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Highway HH.

Sioux Dr, Ralls County: Information reported on Sioux Dr.

Hydesburg Rd , Ralls County: Building check on Hydesburg Rd.

Plumcreek Ln, Ralls County: Alarm reported on Plumcreek Ln.

Pleasant Grove Rd Fanning Hills Pl, Ralls County: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Pleasant Grove Road.

Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Deputy took a report of property damage on Sunburst Place.

N Strode St, New London: Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity on North Strode.

8/16

Highway 19 , New London: Citizen contact on Hwy 19.

US 61 Highway 19, Ralls County: Traffic stop on US 61/Hwy 19.

Highway Hh Stone Creek Trl, Ralls County: Suspicious person reported on Hwy HH/Stone Creek Trl.

E Main St, Perry: Alarm reported on E Main St, Perry.

Hunter Pl, Ralls County: Deputy returned a phone call for a delayed domestic on Hunter Place.

Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputy performed a funeral escort on Highway 19.

Millwood Estates, Ralls County: Harassment

Shiel Ln, Ralls County: Harassment

Highway 19 Highway EE, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Highway 19.

US 61 Highway HH, Ralls County: Deputy responded to a traffic crash with injuries on US 61 and State Highway HH.

Center St, Hannibal: Information

Mayhall, Perry: Deputy responded to Perry in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant.

Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway J for a follow up.

Highway F, Ralls County: Deputy responded to Highway F in regards to a domestic disturbance.

Chestnut Ln Highway J, Ralls County: Deputy performed a traffic stop on Chestnut Lane.

Highway H , Ralls County: Check Well Being

Highway A Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies received information about a motorist assist on HWY A.

Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: Trespass

8/17

W 2nd St, New London: Suspicious Activity

Vista Pl, Ralls County: Deputy received a report of reckless driver on U.S. 61.

Old 79, Ralls County: Deputies went to a 911 misdial on Old Highway 79.

Thornberry Rd, Ralls County: Deputy returned a phone call in reference to civil matter.

Harbortown Rd, Ralls County: Deputies responded to Harbortown Inn

Blackberry Hill Ln, Ralls County: Deputies responded near Highway 79 in regards to a Death Investigation.

Highway A From Highway J, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a call for a traffic complaint on Highway A.

Jaegar Pl, Ralls County: Deputies performed a well being check on Jaegar Place.

Broadway, Hannibal: Deputies took a call for information.

Potter Dr, Ralls County: Complaint Building Check

Hutchinson Ln Highway B, Ralls County: Traffic Crash - Non-Injury

E Rector St, New London: Deputies responded to a report of stealing on E. Rector St.

Little Blue Stem Ray Behrens, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a 911 misuse near Highway J.

8/18

Highway 61 NB Salt River, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to motorist assist on Highway 61.

Highway Y, Ralls County: Deputies assisted another agency on Highway Y.

Highway 61 SB Trabue Ln, Ralls County: Deputies received a traffic complaint on Hwy 61 at Trabue Lane.

N Mary Bell St, Perry: Deputies assisted another agency in Perry.

E Martin St, Perry: Deputies responded to a civil dispute in Perry.

Sunburst Pl, Ralls County: around 1150 hours, deputies had a citizen contact via phone about a civil matter.

Highway 19, Ralls County: Assist Agency on Hwy 19

Highway 61 NB Highway 19, Center: Traffic Complaint

Mont Robe Dr, New London

Nature of Complaint Exparte Violation

US 61 Market, Hannibal: Traffic stop on US 61/Market.

US 61 Business 61, New London: Nature of Complaint Assist Agency

Deputy assisted New London Police Department on Highway 61.

8/19

Gentry Rd, Ralls County: Building check on Gentry Rd.

Flint Hill Rd, Ralls County: Deputies took a report of stealing.

Highway 61 SB Salt River Bridge, Ralls County: Deputies responded to a non-injury accident on US 61.

Highway 61 SB Salt River, Ralls County: Deputies made a traffic stop on US 61. Driver was warned for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and released.

S Main St, New London: Disturbance

E 4th St, New London: Deputy ran breathalyzer for child custody requirement.

Highway H North of Redbud Trl, Ralls County: Deputies were dispatched to animals at large on Highway H.

Highway Cc Johnson Hollow, Ralls County: Report of vehicle fire on Hwy CC and Johnson Hollow

E 4th St, New London: Fraud

Highway 19, Ralls County: Deputies performed an escort near Perry.

