CENTER, Mo. — On Wednesday evening, the Ralls County RII school board approved to expand their Early Childhood Special Education Program (ECSE) to add a second classroom.
The school will seek a preschool teacher for the class with an anticipated start date of January 2023.
Also discussed during the regular meeting of the Ralls County R-II School Board on Sept. 15, the following topics were covered:
Administration reports were shared from each building as well as the special services director and athletics/facilities and transportation director. Administrative Updates: September 2022 -- T E A M T I G E R
The board of directors visited with the architect to hear an update of the phase 3 renovation projects currently underway. A special work session is scheduled for September 21 for a walk through and early planning of Phase 4 projects for the summer of 2023.
The Career Ladder Plan was presented and approved for the 2022-2023 school year. Applications are due from teachers by September 28, 2022. District Career Ladder Plan (2).pdf
Teacher contracts were amended with documentation of previous experience and transcripts for college hours/degree completion.
A surplus list was approved and many items were available today for FREE. A few items will be on a sealed bid document.
Bids for a new Firewall were reviewed and approved for purchase from QNS for $16,710.85. Our Firewall failed August 30th and we have been functioning with a borrowed system the past few weeks. This has limited our BYOT functionality.
The Summer Journey Program Summary was shared with the Board Summer Journey 2022
The CSIP Plan goals were reviewed along with a listing of current and planned activities to meet the CSIP goals for academic achievement, community & communication, graduation & beyond, and facilities & finances. CSIP Update August 2022
A closed session was held for personnel decisions and discussions.
Attendance, Food Service and Transportation reports were reviewed for July/August.
The next regular meeting for the Ralls County R-II Board of Education is scheduled for Thursday, October 13, 2022 in the Mark Twain Library at 7:00 p.m..
