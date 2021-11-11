CENTER, Mo. — Students from elementary to high school lined the bus loop at Ralls County RII Schools waving flags and chanting “USA! USA!” as local veterans were paraded around the circle in side by sides receiving thanks for their service to our country.
The side by sides were led in by a stars and stripes painted horse named Freckles whose rider and owner is Gretchen Schoene, eighth grader at Mark Twain Junior High School. This is the 2nd year she and Freckles have been a part of the celebration, and Schoene said she is honored to do it.
Local veteran Michele House, who served in the army, was one of the veterans honored. She said it means a lot to see young people coming together to thank those who served their country. “Being away from family is hard. I was in the service for three years,” she said. “Veterans from Vietnam, WWII, Afghanistan, Korea and Iraq - for everything they had to go through to fight for our freedom - it is nice to be thanked.”
After the high school choir sang the National Anthem each veteran was given a chair around the bus loop and then asked to stand when their name was called to recognize them for their service.
This event started last year when they moved the Veterans Day celebration outside due to COVID-19, but due to the popularity of the event, they now plan to make it a tradition. The day was planned by the three Ralls County RII counselors, Adria Palmer, Mark Twain High School; Jill McCann, Mark Twain Junior High School Counselor, and Diana Duckworth Ralls County Elementary Counselor.
