NEW LONDON, Mo. — Brad Stinson easily won the Ralls County sheriff’s race over incumbent Gerry Dinwidde, who ran as a write-in candidate.
Stinson, who topped Ralls County Chief Deputy Ronald Haught in the August primary election, won 86.52% of the total vote, besting Dinwiddie by a vote of 4,443 to 692. County vote totals show there were 556 ballots without a vote for either man.
“This is a great turnout. I am just interested in bringing the citizens of the community together,” Stinson said. “I just want to thank the voters for coming out and voting for me.”
Stinson, who during the primary campaign was sharply critical of the relationship the sheriff’s office has with the community and other law enforcement agencies, said his first task will be to build bridges.
“The biggest challenge is to reach out and work as a cohesive community,” Stinson said. “I want to be more transparent to the community. I will have open doors to the community and I want to quickly get body cams for out deputies — and I plan to fly the flag at the Sheriff’s office.”
Incumbent Western District Commissioner John Wayne Lake easily defeated his challenger, Democrat Mike Roberts, winning 2,010-1,042 votes, a 65.75% to 34.09% margin.
Lake, who operated Lake Automotive in Center overcame a social media campaign against him to roll to his win.
“I am humbled by the response from voters,” Lake said. “I deal with these folks on a daily basis through Lake Automotive. A majority of people in my district do business with me. I have been in business for 26 years.”
He dismissed the social media campaign.
“As for the social media, I have just never stooped to that level. I guess this is the new normal,” Lake said.
Incumbent Eastern District Commissioner R.C. Harlow lost overwhelmingly to his Republican challenger, Junior Muehring, 1,715 to 791 votes. Muehring received 68.1% of the vote.
Muehring said that he was surprised by the turnout.
“I did not expect anything like this. I am not going to lie, I am just overwhelmed by the results,” Muehring said. “We worked hard. My family went out and helped me. We knocked on a lot of doors. It was big effort from family and friends.”
He said that his transportation experience with roads and bridges helped with his messages to voters. He added that he plans to immediately join the fight the Ralls County Commission has against eminent domain for the Grain Belt electric transmission project that has plans on file cutting thought the center of the county.
“I have known our new state representative, Chad Perkins, for many years. I plan to get with him and find some resources to fight Grain Belt,” Muehring said.
In other Ralls County races, Democrat Marty Wesson was unopposed for surveyor, and fellow Democrat Paula Evans was unopposed for public administrator. And Democrat Jeff Ketsenburg was unopposed for assessor.
Republican Robert Van Winkle, who turned back a challenge for Dinwiddie in the Primary Election, was unopposed for coroner.