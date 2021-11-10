Ralls County R-II Schools to host a side by side parade for veterans

CENTER, Mo. — Staff and students at Mark Twain Junior High, High School and Ralls County Elementary will honor area veterans on Veterans Day.
The event started last year when the school decided to celebrate Veterans Day outside rather than inside, as was the tradition then. Adria Palmer, Mark Twain High School Counselor, said the district has always celebrated the day, but usually with a special Veteran speaker.
When COVID hit last year, the counselors changed the venue to the high school track and decided to do a parade in reverse. Each student and staff member received an American flag, and some students held signs up they made in class. The veterans were paraded onto the track on side by sides.
“We always do a pretty big veterans day assembly but last year we did this out on the track and people loved it. We got a lot of compliments about bringing the veterans in on the side by sides and kind of parade them in, with that presentation,” said Palmer. “A student on painted horse will lead in the side by sides, which are all decorated by local community members. We got so much positive feedback that we decided to do it again this year.”
This year the event will be held on the bus loop due to the recent construction on the track.
The day is meant to give honor to those who served and to teach students just how important veterans are to our country.
“The veterans are going to be seated in the middle bus loop to spotlight them,” said Palmer. “When all the veterans get in we will play the national anthem which will be sung by the high school choir. We will then play patriotic music from each branch of the military and if they served in that branch then they can stand up during that time, and when the student council president announces their name they can sit down.”
Palmer said the event is planned by herself and the other two school counselors of the Ralls County RII school district; Jill McCann, Mark Twain Junior High School Counselor, and Diana Duckworth Ralls County Elementary Counselor.
She also said that they were able to reach out to veterans through Facebook and word of mouth, and gave special credit to John and Sharon Lake who were able to get the word out and find veterans within the community.
Sharon Lake said that the event is something the veterans enjoyed last year and are looking forward to attending again this year. There will also be veterans in attendance this year that were not there last year, with at least one veterans who is a grandparent to a student in the school district.
“The kids are all hollering and waving flags and signs,” she said. “They get extremely excited that they are getting this recognition. They deserve it, as it is so different from when they first came home.”
Palmer said that the public is welcome to attend to help them celebrate and support the local veterans. They can bring chairs or stand and wave flags or signs as well. The veterans will arrive at the bus loop at 1 p.m.
