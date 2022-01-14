Ralls County R-II School board votes in favor of four-day week year

CENTER, Mo. — The Ralls County R-II School District will move to a four-day week schedule for the 2022-2023 school year.
After discussing the topic at each meeting since last November, the Board of Education voted in favor of the change at the January meeting last Thursday.
Tara Lewis, superintendent of Ralls County R-II, reported that district parents also showed approval in a recent survey that was sent on Jan. 6 to 816 parents of current students.
Out of the 290 parents who responded to the survey, 70.7%, or 205, preferred a four-day week; 29.3%, or 85, preferred a five-day week.
Lewis said in the letter she sent home to parents that the survey results “along with additional research, calendar comparisons, conversations with other Four Day Week schools, and recent low applicant pools for employment vacancies assisted the Board in making their decision.”
The move is one made in hopes to retain their current staff and motivate others to apply due to a documented teacher and support staff shortage, and a decrease in the number of applicants over the past several years.
During previous communication on Jan. 6 with the Courier-Post, Lewis said they were looking at the school week to be Tuesday through Friday with each day elongated by approximately 30 minutes, but nothing was finalized at the time.
Lewis said in the coming week that a proposed calendar would go to the school board through the committee process at the February meeting and would be submitted for approval in March.
“We have many details to finalize in the coming weeks and months and I will continue to communicate information as it is approved,” Lewis said.
