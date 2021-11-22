During the regular meeting of the Ralls County R-II School Board on Nov. 11, the following topics were covered:
- Students were recognized for Habit Hero selection, JH students of the month, FFA American Degree, Softball postseason honors included: EMO All Conference, All District, All Region, Cross Country postseason honors included: All Conference, All District and Football postseason honors included: All Conference
- Administration reports were shared from each building as well as the special services director and athletics/facilities and transportation director
- In long range facility planning a number of items were discussed
- A special work session was held prior to the meeting to discuss plans for Phase II of the renovations for the summer of 2022, the item will return as a decision item for December with bid specifications to go out in January/February for February/March approval.
- School bus bids were reviewed and a decision was made to purchase two 2023 Blue Bird 77 passenger buses with gas motors, underbody storage and A/C & trade two buses towards the cost; the trade is planned for July 2022. A micro bird bus was also selected to lease for the Preschool route.
- COVID19 data was discussed with positive numbers and quarantine numbers shared from the first day of school through current day. A motion was made to continue protocols in place and continue with in-person school & masks optional for all students and employees.
- MoDOT will now fully fund the turn lane on Hwy 19. This is planned in 2023 with the highway pavement overlay project. The MoDOT match grant was declined through a vote of the board due to its unnecessity.
- Policy updates were approved after a committee review of the proposals. Program reviews were reviewed and approved as presented for Library/Media, Food Services, and Facilities.
- Facility and long range discussions included repair to the Elementary HVAC units needing coil replacement and JH multipurpose gym roof replacement as a result of the straight line wind storm from July 9, 2021. More information is needed from the insurance review prior to approval of a bid for the roof replacement. The interior damage to the acoustic wall panels, walls pads and gymnasium floor will be delayed until the roof replacement is complete. Basketball games scheduled for the JH gym will now be played at the elementary school gym.
- The audit report was shared with the board members to review prior to approval in December.
- Calendar development for 2022-2023 is in the preliminary planning stage and a discussion was held on the possible merge to a 4-day school week. The board requested a second survey to be sent to parents on the topic. The discussion will continue at the December meeting.
- The CSIP Plan goals were reviewed along with a listing of current and planned activities to meet the CSIP goals for academic achievement, community & communication, graduation & beyond, and facilities & finances
- An academic, attendance report, food services and transportation report were reviewed for October.
The next regular meeting for the Ralls County R-II Board of Education is scheduled for Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Mark Twain Library.
