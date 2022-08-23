CENTER, Mo. — Ralls County taxpayers will not see an increase in the annual tax rate for 2022-23 school season.
The assessed valuation for the district increased to $102,794,393 from last year’s $98,455,789.
The board of directors visited with the architect to hear an update of the phase 3 renovation projects currently underway district wide. A change order was approved.
A bid to repair the HVAC unit for JH Multipurpose building was also approved at a maximum cost of $7,885 from Stewart Refrigeration pending another competitive bid obtained.
Other items discussed:
• The Conflict of Interest Ordinance was adopted.
• The Special Education Local Compliance Plan was approved, Ralls County will follow the model state plan.
• The COVID19 Safe Return Plan was approved for update with no changes to In-Person learning. Ralls County R-II School District Safe Return Plan 2022-23
• The Parents as Teachers pay schedule was updated to reflect the increase in reimbursement rates from Missouri.
• The Professional Development schedule was reviewed. Ralls County R-II Back to School 2022 Agenda to be emailed 8/2/22
• Authorized representatives and district contacts for programs were reviewed.
• Administrator and director goals were reviewed. Administration Team Goals for 2022-2023
• The CSIP Plan goals were reviewed along with a listing of current and planned activities to meet the CSIP goals for academic achievement, community & communication, graduation & beyond, and facilities & finances. CSIP Update July 2022
A closed session was held for personnel decisions and discussions.
The next regular meeting for the Ralls County R-II Board of Education is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Mark Twain Library at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.