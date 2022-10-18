CENTER, Mo. — The regular board meeting for the Ralls County RII school district and the following items were discussed.
The board of directors visited with the architect to hear an update of the phase 3 renovation projects currently underway. A special work session was held September 21 with a walk through and early planning of Phase 4 projects for the summer of 2023. A change order for additional rock was approved to finish the area in front of the Band/Music/Locker Room to leave no grass for mowing.
Students were recognized for scoring Advanced & Proficient on the MAP/EOC from 2021-2022 Advance & Proficient Recognition for 2022 MAP & EOC
Administration reports were shared from each building as well as the special services director and athletics/facilities and transportation director. Administrative Updates: October 2022 -- T E A M T I G E R
School Bus Routes for 2022-2023 were reviewed and approved. 2022-2023 Route Overview
A surplus list was approved and many items were available today for FREE. A few items will be on a sealed bid document. Surplus List for October 13, 2022
A program review schedule for 2022-2023 was approved along with the Financial Investment of Surplus Funds Evaluation of Instructional Programs (Policy IM) SurplusFundInvestmentReview
Items for Discussion included:
Phase 4 Planning
Bus Purchase Specifications Ralls County R2 47 2023 Bus Ralls County R2 77 2023 Bus
MAP/EOC Score Comparison to State 2022 RCE MAP Results September 2022 Board of Education Report 2022 MTJH MAP Results 2022 EOC MTHS Results
Textbook Purchasing- Reading K-6 for 2023-2024
Enrollment Review and Projection EnrollmentProjection.xls
Workforce Planning-(Consideration of adding a JH Writing Teacher for 2023-24)
Solar Energy Options
Board Filing for Office-Three member’s terms expire in April (Ron Evans, Scott Hodges, Jake Moss)Board Filing Notice 2022.docx
Winter Meeting Dates & Times (6:00 p.m. December-March)
The CSIP Plan goals were reviewed along with a listing of current and planned activities to meet the CSIP goals for academic achievement, community & communication, graduation & beyond, and facilities & finances. CSIP Update September 2022
A closed session was held for personnel decisions and discussions.
Attendance, Food Service and Transportation reports were reviewed for September.
The next regular meeting for the Ralls County R-II Board of Education is scheduled for Thursday, November 10, 2022 in the Mark Twain Library at 7:00 p.m.
