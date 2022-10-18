CENTER, Mo. — The regular board meeting for the Ralls County RII school district and the following items were discussed. 

The board of directors visited with the architect to hear an update of the phase 3 renovation projects currently underway. A special work session was held September 21 with a walk through and early planning of Phase 4 projects for the summer of 2023. A change order for additional rock was approved to finish the area in front of the Band/Music/Locker Room to leave no grass for mowing.

