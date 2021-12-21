CENTER, Mo. — Members of the Ralls County R-II Board of Education discussed the third phase of district improvements through Vision 20/20 projects during their regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 16.
Board members approved projects slated for the summer. Bids were accepted for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning work at Ralls County Elementary School, with TMI receiving the contract for $18,634. Bids were reviewed for replacement of the Mark Twain Junior High School Multipurpose/Gymnasium roof. Watkins Roofing will perform the work for $144,400; property insurance will cover $143,400 of the cost. Additional access controls will also be installed for the junior high school entrance and the Ag building addition for $14,399.98.
In other business:
The purchase of math textbooks and other resources was approved for Ralls County Elementary School. The total cost is $142,665.32.
Board members discussed COVID-19 data and reviewed positive case totals from the first day of school. The Safe Return to School plan was approved during the six-month update, and in-person instruction with optional mask usage will continue.
Calendar development is underway for the 2022-2023 school year, and the possibility of transitioning to a four-day school week was discussed. Board members will communicate with parents as more information becomes available. The discussion will continue in January.
Board members approved program reviews for Gifted Education, Early Childhood Education, Financial Investment of Funds and Safety and Security.
The next Ralls County R-II Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, in the Mark Twain Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.