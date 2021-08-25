Teachers from the Ralls County Elementary and Mark Twain Junior and Senior High visited the library as part of their Pre Service for teachers on Friday, August 20.
More than 70 teachers enjoyed muffins and coffee, while exploring what the Ralls County Library has to offer their students for the new school year. Teachers looked over the books that are available for students to use in their studies and to read for the Accelerated Reading (AR) points, which determines students' reading level.
Teachers and library staff talked about what types of books students would like to read, and how this would assist the students and teachers in reaching their goals for the new school year. New books and new graphic novels were highlighted as tools available for the reluctant reader.
Leanne Reed, Coordinator of the Children's Program, is committed to joining with the school to promote student success. Not only does the library offer a program where Ralls County R-II students can gain school credit through summer reading, but the local library also partners with the school during the school year, which began last Wednesday.
"A new feature this year in our school partnership, are TUBS OF BOOKS," Reed said. "Teachers can come in and check out a tub appropriate for their classroom. This gives the students opportunities to read books that may not be in the school library."
Plans were also made for Reed, who is known to the kids as Ms. Leanne, to come to the school and read to classrooms once monthly, which is an ongoing service to the school through the library. Discussions happening on what kind of events can be coordinated and sponsored together.
"The time teachers spent in the library was to acquaint the teachers with all the wonderful books and events we have here at the Ralls County Library," Reed said. "Mark Twain Jr. and Sr. High and the Mark Twain Elementary staff, along with the Ralls County Library, are dedicated to bringing the joy of reading to the students and residents of Ralls County."