Ralls County library seeks public input on use of Hannibal library cards

Ralls County library is deciding if they continue with a contract with the Hannibal Free Public Library for free membership or whether the tax dollars might benefit the public more if kept at the Ralls County Library, which has experienced a lot growth.
CENTER, Mo. — The Ralls County Library Board is reviewing a contract with the Hannibal library to determine if it they will continue with it.
Since the 1970s, the Ralls County Library has paid the Hannibal Free Public Library for all county residents to get free library cards at the Hannibal Library.
The Ralls County library is currently reviewing whether to continue with that service or if taxpayer dollars could be used more appropriately at the Ralls County library.
"This consideration is being made because the Ralls County Library has grown and we now offer the same services the Hannibal library offers–MOREnet, Overdrive, Libby, and in house programming," said library representatives in a recent email. "Plus, the Ralls County Library now belongs to Evergreen and you can get books from any other Evergreen library in the state!"
The library is asking for input from the public regarding the contract with Hannibal.
"If you have a Hannibal Library card and use it on a regular basis, please reach out to the Ralls County Library by calling our Director, Brian Cleveland, at 573-267-3200 or by email at rallscountylibrary@gmail.com."
