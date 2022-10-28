Ralls County library seeks public input on use of Hannibal library cards

Ralls County library is deciding if they continue with a contract with the Hannibal Free Public Library for free membership or whether the tax dollars might benefit the public more if kept at the Ralls County Library, which has experienced a lot growth.

 COURIER-POST FILE PHOTO

CENTER, Mo. — The Ralls County Library Board is reviewing a contract with the Hannibal library to determine if it they will continue with it. 

Since the 1970s, the Ralls County Library has paid the Hannibal Free Public Library for all county residents to get free library cards at the Hannibal Library.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.