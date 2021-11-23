Ralls County Library offers Christmas gift workshops

The Ralls County Library is offering various workshops through December for kids to make these keepsake Christmas gifts for families. There is a workshop available for children of all ages.

The Ralls County Library is doing a Christmas Make-it-and-Take-it for kids, and they are offering a wide array of projects that Leanne Reed, children’s director at the Ralls County Library, said would make wonderful family gifts.

The projects will be made in the library at specific times.

“Basically we just want kids to come in and have a good time and make some nice gifts for their families,” she said. “We wanted to have some things that you would want to keep forever.”

Reed said the projects are first come first serve, and there is a maximum number they can do. The Cost is five dollars per child for two gifts, and for six and up, the cost is $7.50 per child for two gifts.

Dec. 9 - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

2 - 5 year olds - 15 maximum

6-12 year olds - 15 maximum

Dec. 20 - Gift Making Workshops

2-5 year olds - 10 a.m. -12 p.m. - 20 maximum

6-12 year olds - 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - 20 maximum

Dec. 21 - Gift Making Workshops

6-12 year olds - 10 a.m. -12 p.m. - 20 maximum

13 and up - 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - 20 maximum

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.