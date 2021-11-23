Ralls County Library offers Christmas gift workshops

The Ralls County Library is doing a Christmas Make-it-and-Take-it for kids, and they are offering a wide array of projects that Leanne Reed, children’s director at the Ralls County Library, said would make wonderful family gifts.
The projects will be made in the library at specific times.
“Basically we just want kids to come in and have a good time and make some nice gifts for their families,” she said. “We wanted to have some things that you would want to keep forever.”
Reed said the projects are first come first serve, and there is a maximum number they can do. The Cost is five dollars per child for two gifts, and for six and up, the cost is $7.50 per child for two gifts.
Dec. 9 - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
2 - 5 year olds - 15 maximum
6-12 year olds - 15 maximum
Dec. 20 - Gift Making Workshops
2-5 year olds - 10 a.m. -12 p.m. - 20 maximum
6-12 year olds - 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - 20 maximum
Dec. 21 - Gift Making Workshops
6-12 year olds - 10 a.m. -12 p.m. - 20 maximum
13 and up - 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - 20 maximum
