On September 28 Connie Noland was sworn in by County Clerk, Sandy Lanier, as a new member of the Ralls County Health Board of Directors as Barbara Dowell retired her position after more than 30 years.
"The Agency thanks Barb for her dedication and service," said Tanya Taylor, Administrator of the Ralls County Health Department.
