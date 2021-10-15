CENTER, Mo. — Ralls County Elementary hosted a Career and Big Truck Fair last Friday morning. The theme of the day was “My Future’s So Bright I Gotta Wear Shades." This corresponds with this year’s school-wide theme of “Be a Light on the Path to Greatness."
Nearly 20 tables were set up with presentations from a variety of organizations and local businesses. Outside, the bus loop was lined with trucks to explore from MFA Oil, Hannibal Board of Public Works, an ambulance from the Marion and Ralls County Ambulance District, and a firetruck from the Center Fire Department. They learned about a hearse from Bienhoff Funeral Home and got to look inside a police car from the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department.
Jason and Kayla Wieczorek, of Wieczorek farms in Perry, were there with purebred Hereford heifer calves, one of which groups gathered around to hug and cuddle. Not only do the Wieczoreks want the kids to understand where their food comes from but they also hope to spark some young interest in cattle farming.
“Farming is a hard job to do and it is also a dying job out there. Most of the people who are in cattle are older,” Kayla said. “I just want kids to know that they can do it too.”
Inside tables were filled with a variety of careers and topics to learn about. They went from table to table learning about things like vital signs and hands-only CPR, internet safety and body safety, and all about how honeybees make honey.
Ralls County Electric Cooperative was there to discuss what it's like to serve communities as linemen and to give some safety tips about being aware of power lines when climbing trees.
"I try to bring up tree safety when I am talking to them, because that's probably one of our biggest safety concerns when it comes to kids," said Chad Ledbetter from RCEC.
A popular table was hosted by Dave Hirner from Reliable Pest Solutions who brought an aquarium filled with Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches. Groups gathered around the table as he showed off their outer shells protecting their heads. Some brave students enjoyed letting them crawl around on their arms or cling to their shirts while they listened to Hirner and asked questions about his job.
Diana Duckworth, a counselor at Ralls County Elementary, when the kids see all the different career paths out there she wants them to know they can follow their own dreams.
“We want them to be exposed to a lot of different careers. If you ask a lot of kindergartners they will typically say they want to be a firefighter or police officer,” she said. “When we bring in other people they realize that there are people out there making a living because they are interested in bugs.”
Many of the kids already have some dreams they were excited to share.
Fourth grader Jacob Ross hopes to play football for the Kansas City Chiefs and Isabella Johnson, also in fourth grade, wants to be an interior designer.
Fifth graders Bennett Bogue and Remington Miller are already planning to own an architecture business with their friend Jackson when they grow up. They said it is something that they have been planning for a while now.
Savannah Madison, who is also in fifth grade, wants to be a pet sitter or a pet trainer, she said she doesn’t like blood so she said a veterinary career is out of the question.
“This has been my dream since I was in kindergarten,” Savannah said.
