Ralls County Commissioner Wiley Hibbard to retire at the end of his term

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ralls County Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard announced recently that he will not seek reelection, which means that after 8 years in his position, Hibbard will retire at the end of the year.
Hibbard said the decision is mostly due to his age.
“When I took this job, I was 56 and now I’m 64,” he said. “The 56-year-old Wiley was in a lot better shape than the 64-year-old Wiley.”
After working for U.S. Rep. Harold Volkmer for 18 years in Hannibal, Hibbard began his first term as commissioner in 2015 and then his second in 2019.
Hibbard said he is certain that he is leaving Ralls County in good hands, referring to Western District Commissioner John Lake and Eastern District Commissioner Junior Muehring.
The trio has become a dynamic team who work together for the county, and have a good time along the way. When someone takes a public seat at one of the commissioner meetings held every Monday and Thursday in the county clerk’s office, it’s easy to see that the three commissioners are having a good time.
But when they settle down to business, notable things happen around Ralls County.
For starters, Ralls County will soon be the first county in the state, and possibly the country, to have broadband available to every household in the county. Lake said the project was pushed to the forefront when COVID hit, as internet access became vital during the pandemic with online school, telehealth, and more people working from home.
“Last night I heard on TV that one in 67 people work from home before COVID after one in seven,” he said.
The broadband effort was a result of funding from the CARES Act, although Hibbard said that it was not an eligible item to spend the money on. Despite that, Hibbard and Lake, along with RC Harlow, the eastern district commissioner at the time, went ahead with the project.
“We decided to do it and that was a decision we made early on. We did do it,” he said, adding that he was in contact with Gov. Parson who also agreed with the decision.
Now within 400 houses of covering the entire county, their efforts have provoked praise from around the county
“We have been invited to go speak at many subcommittee hearings in Jeff City to tell them how we did this and they hold up Ralls County as an example of how things should be done,” Lake said.
Replacement bridges have been another accomplishment felt around the county.
“We have built a bridge every year since John has been here,” Hibbard said.
Using what they called “soft credit” the commissioners realized they could get a free bridge in Ralls County.
“If you build one of those, you get 80% because it’s soft credit. You can in turn sell that soft credit to the counties,” he said. “So, basically if you build the three bridges then you get the fourth one free.”
The newest bridge, which is south of Perry, was obtained through the county’s first community development block grant for $500,000. To do so, they were required to prove that the bridge was in an area that is low to moderate income.
“What we had to do was take their township and do a survey there of the income of the area and we were to meet the low to moderate income requirement,” Hibbard said. “Then we were able to get the grant through them, so that was a major accomplishment.”
Hibbard said the suggestion to replace the bridge came from a friend at the VFW Post 4282, and in the spirit of that, the new bridge will honor those who have served our country.
“All three of us are always looking for ways to honor veterans so we decided we are going to dedicate that and call it the Veterans Bridge,” he said. “We are going to invite veterans from all over and do a ribbon cutting.”
Hibbard said the most challenging and defining part of his time as the presiding commissioner so far is the fight to protect Ralls County land owners from the Grain Belt Express.
“We are trying to make sure that our citizens are treated fairly against the people trying to take our land by force,” he said. “It was the main reason that I decided to run, and several people had asked me to run. The grain belt situation needed some hands-on attention, in my opinion. To our credit, there are no towers up yet.”
Through Hibbard’s position as the President of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments, which he will also retire from at the end of his term, he was able to get funding to help with the aftermath of the July 11 storm in which Perry, Mo. had extensive damage. Along with Cindy Hultz, also from the Regional Council of Governments, they were able to get $992,000.
“If it hadn’t been for that, then electric prices would have gone up in the county and electric prices would have gone up in Perry,” Lake said. “It might have bankrupted Perry.”
“We had to coordinate between the city of Perry, the county and RCEC. We drove back and forth and it was some doing, but I enjoyed it,” Hibbard said. “We also got a track hoe out of it and a skid steer out of it.”
“Instead of spending a quarter of a million dollars on labor and not having anything left, we were able to spend it on equipment to help do what the labor would have done anyway,” Muehring said. “And then we still got the equipment.”
As for Hibbard’s retirement, he said no matter who takes his place, he knows he is leaving the county in good hands with Lake and Muehring. Although, the three hate to break to break up a good thing.
“We all three just work together so well,” Muehring said. Turning to Lake and Hibbard he said, “You all took me under your wing.”
“We fight together for the county,” Hibbard said. “The job description that the county commission once had is different compared to what it is now. I think most people thought we just took care of the roads, replaced a bridge every now and then, and ran the budgets for the county, but right now we are doing so much more.”
The commissioners also added that their successes are also due to the cooperation of other agencies around the county, including the Ralls County Health Department and others.
“Everybody in the rural fire department, city governments, ambulance district and everybody works together,” Hibbard said. “If the city of Perry needs something then we are there for them, the City of Center and New London.”
Hibbard said it’s been an honor to have the people of Ralls County put their trust in him to service the county, and he believes the three have done an excellent job as a team.
When he finishes his term, he will continue to work on his cattle farm.
“I have been working two jobs since I was 20-years old and my wife has worked one or two jobs, I would like to know what it’s like to work one job,” he said. “For any further political aspirations, I have none. If I was going to stay in public life then I would stick where I am at. I’ll miss it.”
