Ralls County Commission approves new signs for Scott's Lane bridge

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ralls County Commissioners reviewed several topics during their meeting Monday, Sept. 20, including new 12-ton weight limit signs for the bridge at Scott’s Lane.
The commissioners agreed the signs would help ensure safety with a posted limit that large trucks — even when unladen — could exceed the weight limit. The bridge has been difficult to determine if it is under state or county jurisdiction, and Western District Commissioner John Lake said a title search was involved. A large project is in the works, as Ameren plans a switching station to be built by contractor Plocher Construction on 19 acres between Route O and Scott’s Lane.
Lake, Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard and Eastern District Commissioner Junior Muehring discussed options for additional lighting to illuminate the flags on the new flag pole in front of the courthouse. The 80-foot tall pole features an eagle on the top, flying toward the Ralls County Courthouse. A dedication ceremony is planned in October.
Ralls County Commissioners will join commissioners from several neighboring counties to visit with Gov. Mike Parson’s staff. They plan to discuss the possibility of the proposed Grain Belt Express electrical project running underground, instead of through overhead transmission lines and poles. Hibbard said the permit for Grain Belt was first issued when the company was bankrupt. The proposal moved ahead regardless.
Commissioners thought the issue would be addressed, after the Senate floor leader promised Lake and Muehring he would bring the issue to the floor. But at 4 a.m., senators adjourned without the issue being discussed.
“It’s beyond my imagination just how loose everything is in that, as far as regulations go with the state,” Hibbard said. “No one will take it up in the state government, except for Rep. Haffner and Jim Hansen, when he was there, and Sen. Bean.”