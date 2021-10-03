Ralls County Celebrates National 4-H Week

On Sept. 7, Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation designating Oct. 3-9 as National 4-H Week in Missouri and encouraging Missourians to recognize 4-H’s significant role in empowering youths in the state.
“Find Your Spark” is the theme of this year’s National 4-H Week.
The theme celebrates the resilience of young people who have brought about significant innovations in agriculture and technology, says Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.
The Ralls County 4-H program celebrates their spark each fall by making a scarecrow to represent each of their clubs in several locations around the county. The scarecrow made by Rocky Point, the 4-H club that meets in New London, can be seen in the front lawn of the Ralls County Courthouse in New London. Clubs from Vandalia and Liberty are currently displayed in the Ralls County Library in Center.
On Wednesday, the kids will also do a 4-H t-shirt day where the kids wear their 4-H shirt to school.
“If they send a picture of them wearing their t-shirt then they will usually get a Dairy Queen gift card or something,” said Karen Coleman, Ralls County Youth Program Associate. “A lot of the clubs go to church together on 4-H Sunday.”
The 4-H program in Ralls County currently has five clubs, which vary in sizes from 10 members to 30 members, and they are working on a new one. Each club meets in different parts of the county, allowing participants to choose the club closest to where they live, although they are not limited to that club.
“Rocky Point meets in New London, and it is currently our smallest club but it’s growing. The new club will be meeting in Hannibal,” said Coleman. “Which is a good thing because we have Ralls kids who go to Hannibal and some just don’t want to come this far into the county. So that will be a plus to reach those kids we have been missing.”
Club leaders are often who help students find the programs that interest them, and if there’s not anyone in that particular club to lead a class of interest, then Coleman will reach out to the other clubs to find one that does.
She wants to help kids find their sparks, no matter how hard they have to look.
“We don’t want to hinder anyone from being able to take what they want. That is what often leads to their passion and what they want to learn about,” she said. “That’s what 4-H is all about.”
According to Coleman, anyone can find an interest at 4-H.
“Anywhere from arts and crafts to cooking to woodworking, robotics, electricity, livestock to shooting sports. It’s amazing what all they can take,” she said. “Normally our first year kids will start with three projects and go up to as many as they can handle.”
To find out more about the program or to sign up for a club, please contact Karen Coleman at 573-985-3911.