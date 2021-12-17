Ralls County 4-H group supports the honor flight

CENTER, Mo — The Liberty Wide Awake 4-H group made a generous donation to the Great River Honor Flight last Monday.
Gathering in the foyer at Mark Twain High School, the group presented a check for $400 to Dr. Mark Tucker, board member of the Great River Honor Flight. The Ralls County 4-H group raised the money for the donation when they sold pulled pork meals during the Honor Flight side-by-side event that took place in October.
During the event, which was attended by approximately 500 people, the group was able to raise $800. Proceeds were originally meant to go toward club events but Pam Barnes, leader of the Liberty Wide Awake 4-H group, said they decided to donate half of it instead.
“I brought it up at a meeting and the kids all voted to do it,” she said. “We don’t really need a lot of money to run our club or our meetings so we made $800 and decided to donate half of it.”
The group has been a supporter for the Great River Honor Flight in the past as well, having held a raffle in the past to donate to the group.
Also in attendance were John and Sharon Lake who are founders of the yearly side by side benefit for the honor flight, and were grateful for the group's generosity to a program. Sharon said both programs are ones they believe in.
"We wanted to include the 4H kids in our ride to help them raise some funds, because these kids are learning life skills, and have started a trap shooting team which is great," she said. "Then they turned around and wanted to donate part of their earnings back for the veterans. That just tells you how really awesome these kids are!"
