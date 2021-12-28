Ingredients:
- 2 rabbits, boned
- Flour
- Lemon pepper
- 8 oz. can French onion soup
- 8 oz. can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 can water
- 4 oz. can mushrooms, if desired
- 1 medium onion, sliced
Instructions:
Thoroughly roll boned meat in flour/lemon pepper and brown in cast iron skillet.
Place browned meat in large cast iron Dutch oven or pot with alternating layers of sliced onions between and over each meat layer. Add soups, water and top with mushrooms, if desired.
Cover and simmer for 2 hours. Add quartered potatoes in the last hour, if desired. Serve over fresh-baked biscuits.
