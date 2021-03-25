Quincy needs experienced leader
To The Herald Whig:
With due respect to the gentleman, Mr. Gary Tournear, who had a letter published in the March 18 Herald Whig, I must disagree with his opinion of Republicans.
Such a display of bitterness along party lines is not acceptable and does not determine the outcome of any candidate's victory.
What Quincy has is the opportunity to vote for an individual with experience, knowledge of city government, and dedication to Quincy citizens. Rookies are not a good idea to serve Quincy. I am convinced we need a mayoral candidate like Mike Troup. I did vote for him.
Frances Nixon-Clay
Quincy