JEFFERSON CITY—The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on August 17, 2021, to receive public comment in a case filed by Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI). ATXI seeks a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to install, own, operate, maintain and manage a 15-mile, 138 kV (kilovolt) transmission line and associated facilities in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and since the public can give comments by telephone or video at a virtual public hearing, and can also give comments by mail or through the Commission’s Electronic Information and Filing System (EFIS), the August 17, 2021 virtual public hearing will be conducted by WebEx telephone and video conference.
A PSC Staff-conducted question and answer session will be held at the beginning of the
virtual public hearing starting at 6 p.m. The formal virtual public hearing will begin at the conclusion of the question and answer session. The virtual public hearing will be streamed live on the Commission’s website (psc.mo.gov).
To facilitate an orderly hearing that can be preserved for the record, members of the public who wish to make comments to the Commission during the virtual public hearing should register by sending their first and last name to pscinfo@psc.mo.gov or by calling 1-800-392-4211 by 5 pm the day before the hearing.
To attend the virtual public hearing by telephone, at the time of the hearing call toll-free 1-855-718-6621, listen to the prompt and enter the meeting number 177 629 7914 followed by # (pound/hashtag symbol). If prompted for a password, enter 0087.
To attend by video/internet, visit the website www.webex.com . You can also download the Cisco WebEx meetings application on your mobile device, laptop, desktop or tablet prior to the hearing and join the meeting at the hearing time by entering the corresponding access code and password listed above.
Individuals wishing to mail comments should send them to the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102. They can also be sent electronically using the Commission’s electronic filing system at https://psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments . When submitting comments, please refer to File No. EA-2021-0087.
A formal evidentiary hearing in this case is scheduled for October 21-22, 2021, in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Jefferson City. This building meets accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you need additional accommodations to participate in this hearing, please call the Public Service Commission’s Hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearing.