HANNIBAL — After the recent stocking of the Huckleberry Park pond and Hannibal with 700 rainbow trout plans are in the works to help local anglers enjoy more success catching the fish.
According to Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services, the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department has been contacted by veteran trout fishermen who are offering to come to America's Hometown and teach local anglers classes on fly tying and casting.
"We will hopefully get that scheduled soon," Dorian said during the November meeting of the Hannibal Park Board at city hall.
Unlike last winter when hardly a day went by without photos of proud fishermen and the trout they had caught waiting for him in his email account, Dorian told park board members that he had yet to receive any fish photos since the trout were added earlier this month. Based on the number of people seen fishing at the recently renovated pond, Dorian suspects it is only a matter of time before he starts receiving some pictures.
"There is somebody there (fishing) every day," he said.
To help ensure that anglers can continue to fish in the pond during the cold days of winter that are ahead a deicer, or "bubbler," has been installed at the pond's dock.
"It seems to keep an open area (in the pond's ice) for the ducks," Dorian said.
The parks department's deicer was initially used in the marina.
"We originally bought that when we did the Polar Plunge because we had to keep the water going in order to jump into it," Dorian said. "The first year (of staging the Polar Plunge) we didn't do that and we had a foot of ice that we had to chain saw through."
