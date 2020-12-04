HANNIBAL — There is never enough funding to help everyone calling Douglass Community Services for rent and utility assistance.
Douglass Community Services, a local agency that will benefit from the United Way’s Be a Hero Campaign, works to create strong kids, strong families and a strong community.
Mike Blase, housing director of Douglass Community Services, says one of the ways they do this is by helping individuals avoid homelessness. In the wake of the financial crisis caused by job loss because of COVID-19, there are more individuals calling now for assistance than ever before.
“Every person who calls is in a crisis,” Blase, said. “No one’s personal crisis is more important than another crisis.”
Blase administers local, federal, and state grants to help keep individuals and families in their homes and from having their utilities disconnected. The number of calls he receives for help always outnumber the amount of dollars he has available.
However, Blase has strict guidelines to follow when administering grants to help families. When families call, they must meet certain criteria to be eligible for assistance.
“I end up working with a lot of single mothers who do not receive much or any support from the dads of their children,” Blase said.
Some of the grant programs Blase administers allow him to case manage and help clients beyond just paying a bill to keep them in their home. He can help individuals look at their spending and assist with budgeting as well as help individuals look for employment that will help them become self-sustaining.
This case management aspect has become extraordinarily complicated in the wake of COVID-19. For Blase, it is what he finds as the most important part of his work. Currently, the Douglass Community Services building is closed to the public. Instead of face-to-face conversations with clients, Blase has to rely on phone calls and brief socially distanced visits in the parking lot at Douglass.
“Discussing face-to-face the challenges a person is facing is a lot more effective,” Blasé said. “When doing that over the phone, it dissociates you from that person.”
However, Blase will do what is necessary to help people in this time of uncertainty.
“The needs are constant and that isn’t going to go away. Many individual households that struggle, have had extra struggles during this time.”
Blase knows the work he does is keeping individuals and families in their homes and the utilities kept on. It is trying and taxing work full of paperwork and a lot of attention to detail, but Blase knows without the work he does, there would be more individuals facing homelessness in the community.
United Way donors help ensure the housing program at Douglass Community Services can exist. Individuals are invited to give to the United Way Campaign online at http://unitedwaymta.org, by mailing payment to PO Box 81, Hannibal, Mo 63401, or by texting the word ‘TUESDAY’ to 26989 for a prompt to give.