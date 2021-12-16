HANNIBAL —Hannibal Free Public Library will host a special guest reading of the much loved holiday book, [italics] The Polar Express [end italics], written by Chris Van Allsburg, on Saturday, December 18th, at 10:30 a.m. The role of the conductor and guest reader will be performed by Mayor James Hark.
The special story time will be held on the 3rd floor in the Women’s Club Room, with photo opportunities immediately following in the Children’s Room. After photos, families can pick up a take-home craft and hot cocoa.
This special story time will take place in lieu of the regularly scheduled program Read and Glue, which the Library hosts every Saturday throughout the year, at 10:30 a.m., in the Children’s Room.
Pajamas may be worn, but shoes are required in the building at all times. This event is free and open to the public.
“We are so excited to have Mayor James Hark join us for this special reading,” Children’s Associate Amber Cooley said. “The Polar Express is a favorite holiday book for many kids and what a fun thing to do on a Saturday morning; leave your pj’s on and come to the library for story time and hot cocoa! We’re also excited for the photos because we have a new beautiful photo backdrop that goes with the Polar Express perfectly.”
The library will be open at 10:00 a.m., as usual, and regular library services will be available during this program.
For further information about this event, please contact the Library at (573)-221-0222.
The Library attempts to make its services as barrier free as possible. Requests for Accommodation are addressed quickly, often within the week they are made. To request accommodation or to discuss a special need, please contact Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver at 573-221-0222 or at hallieys@hannibal.lib.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.