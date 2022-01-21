HANNIBAL — The annual Point in Time Count will be postponed from Jan. 26 to Feb. 23.
The decision to reschedule the Missouri homeless count was made on Friday afternoon due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area. This is after last year’s count was canceled for the same reason.
The Point in Time Count is an annual requirement of The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development conducted by the Missouri Balance of State Continuums of Care.
The group partners with local agencies to count people experiencing homelessness on a single night.
Brent Engel, public information officer for the North East Community Action Corp., said the project is an important tool to help the state “monitor trends in the homeless population" and "direct funding to services that can aid those in need."
