HANNIBAL — With spring approaching many people are packing their bags and getting ready to ride the rails, but maybe not in the way you think.
Cyclists all over the country and the state of Missouri enjoy connective trails each year, and much of the pathways are formed from abandoned railroad right-of-ways.
Missouri is leading the way on rails-to-trails with the Katy Trail.
The longest trail in the country, it boasts more than 270 miles of connective trails across the state.
The state is currently working on the 144-mile Rock Island Corridor, a southern trail system from Windsor to Union, that will create a 400-mile loop when completed.
Northeast Missouri is hoping to tap into that trail system with a proposed connective bike trail that would eventually connect Moberly, Macon, Kirksville and Hannibal.
The Northeast Missouri Trails Coalition met online last week to discuss moving forward on the project in preliminary stages of development, and heard from Mike Mike Sutherland, deputy director of Missouri Department of Natural Resources, who has worked with trail systems around the state.
For Northeast Missouri, the initial mapping for the connective route looked at U.S. 63 north out of Moberly to Kirksville, then east on Mo. 6 to West Quincy and down to Hannibal, but the group is now looking at another option.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council who is also on the Northeast Missouri Trails Coalition said the 36 Heritage Alliance, a group from St. Joseph, focusing on the history and life along U.S. 36, has done some mapping for a trail from Hannibal to Macon.
Sutherland suggested that the group start with planning.
“Planning would involve engaging communities and other stakeholders along the proposed route to learn what they would like to see from the trail and how they are willing to partner,” Mehaffy said.
Sutherland named a number of potential funding partners for the project including the Land and Water Conservation Fund, USDA, MODOT’s Recreational Trail Program, and MODOT Enhancement Dollars.
He also mentioned that the new federal infrastructure bill has some pedestrian and bicycle funding.
According to Sutherland the state is interested in seeing connectivity between state parks that could increase bike packing and camping at the parks.
The group plans to meet again in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.