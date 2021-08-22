PERRY, Mo — A beloved piece of Perry history will soon find a forever home thanks to the Friends of the Perry Carousel group. Built in 1898 by Herschell-Spillman Company of North Tonawanda in New York, the carousel will be permanently housed in a new building currently under construction.
Although the carousel has been around the state of Missouri in its lifetime, it seems that Perry was always its rightful home. The town has come together on more than one occasion to preserve and protect the timeless treasure.
The carousel debuted in Perry’s Fourth of July celebration in 1942 through the Oddfellows Lodge, and for ten years the ride was a favorite attraction at the holiday picnic in the park. In 1956 six couples of the Mark Twain Amusement Company, of Perry, purchased the carousel, restoring it and then operating it around the local area for a hobby.
“I remember it as a small child,” said Ron Leake, President of the Perry Historical Society. “Every Fourth of July they would have it in the park, and it became a major attraction for all the kids.”
After traveling the area, the 24 hand painted horses and 4 chariots began feeling their age. The carousel, tattered and broken down, was in need of costly repairs. With that in mind, the Mark Twain Amusement Company leased the carousel to a museum in Kansas City.
“They leased it for five years with the stipulation that they would restore it, but the museum went bankrupt and didn’t tell the owners of the carousel until the five years were up,” said Wayne Jones, President of Friends of the Perry Carousel Group. “That’s when they found out it had been left outside in the elements. It was beyond repair and the Mark Twain Amusement Company had to sell it.”
After it was sold, the town lost track of the carousel but they never forgot it. Especially Ron Leake, who actively searched for the merry-go-round of his childhood, and eventually he found it.
“Someone mentioned there was one just like it in Faust Park in St. Louis,” Leake said. “I went and talked to the manager and he said, ‘You know, I think that was in Perry at one time.’ Sure enough, he got out his files and found out it was the same one.”
Once he found it, Leake knew the carousel needed to come back home, and he fought to get it back to Perry.
“I just about begged for them to let me put it together and bring it here, but they weren’t crazy about it,” he said. “I kept pressuring them a little, and the guy who was the manager at the time finally said, ‘I don’t know what you are doing up there but you better keep it up because the new president of the Carousel wants it to go to Perry.’”
In May, 2014 on a lease agreement, the carousel returned to Perry as a wounded friend, and the community came together to bring it back to life. Leake hoped to restore it for Perry’s upcoming sesquicentennial in 2016, but others had an even loftier goal.
“Everyone hoped to put it up for the upcoming Fourth of July celebration, but with it being the last week of May, it seemed an impossible task,” said Jones. “I told them it couldn’t be done.”
Jones was astonished when twenty to thirty people came out four evenings a week from dusk to dark to get it ready to go, it took a month just to get the carousel together for the first time.
“Everything has a roman numeral on it, and every piece has a specific spot it has to go into to put together right,” he said. “It was like a giant puzzle.”
Shelby Hodges, secretary of the Friends of the Perry Carousel group and granddaughter of Marvin Hodges who was an original founder of the Mark Twain Amusement company, has overseen the process seen 2014.
“There were pieces missing and volunteers made them from scratch on their own,” she said. “There are some really talented people around here.”
The ride was ready just in time for the Fourth of July picnic in 2014 and has been at every celebration since, other than 2020 due to COVID. Jones said the community has come together several times for the carousel, and recalled one time when a storm hit in 2016, the year of the sesquicentennial.
“We had it up for three days, and the night before the celebration started we had a thunderstorm and windstorm. It was sitting outside and it crashed the canopy and the tent and bent the poles and everything,” he said. “I came down here at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning and called the other board members, and we thought it was done for. All that work to have it ready for the sesquicentennial for nothing.”
At 6:30 that morning Jones said that help from around the community began rolling in, and four hours later the carousel was put back together and ready to celebrate with the town who cared for it so well.
Now Perry will make the carousel an official Perry resident.
For decades the beautiful piece of history was a temporary structure set up and taken down, but with its roots so deeply ingrained in both Perry’s history and hearts of the people there, they decided it time to give it a permanent home.
Shortly after its homecoming in 2014, Friends of the Perry Carousel was formed, a not-for-profit group. After fundraising and receiving generous donations from around the area, they were able to terminate the lease agreement and purchase the carousel in 2019.
Since then their focus has been on constructing the building that will house it, which sits just across the way from the spot where those first children lined up to ride the merry-go-round back in 1942. Right across the street from the Bill Trower Memorial park.
“We couldn’t have a fundraiser in 2020 due to COVID, but volunteer help and community donations have been coming in,” said Jones. The Community Betterment Group, another not-for-profit group that is in the process of dissolving, contributed a sizable amount when Jones sent a letter requesting a donation.
The group is astounded at the community support and generosity, but there is still much to be done before the carousel can finally come home.
“I do want to stress that it might sound like we got that big donation and that we are sitting pretty but we are not,” said Jones. “At this point we haven’t borrowed any money but unless we continue to get more donations we will have to borrow some money.”
After working themselves all summer, the group still has wiring, interior ceiling, and interior walls that must go up. The building does not have heat or air conditioning yet.
Their dream is to open the building several times a year, but they are still working out the logistics of that.
“Manpower is a reality, and we have to have enough people to do that,” he said. “If it is going to be in the wintertime then there will have to be some kind of heat source. All of these are questions we will have to answer as we go along.”
“We talked that there is so much community support for it we don’t feel like we want to charge for it, but then we will have utilities and upkeep to maintain so we don’t know if it’s possible,” Jones said. “All of that just has to be worked out.”
From Christmas events and birthday parties to wedding receptions, there are endless possibilities for the Perry Carousel, but perhaps the best part is that whole new generations will remember Perry’s merry-go-round.
"This is more than just a plastic ride in the front of a grocery store," Leake said. "It's a chance for kids here now to experience a ride on a real carousel."
Contributions to the Perry Carousel can be sent to 308 S. Palmyra St., Perry, MO 63462 or, for more information, you can join their Friends of the Perry Carousel group on Facebook.