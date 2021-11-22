PERRY Mo. — The small town of Perry became a shopper’s dream last Saturday when more than 40 vendors from across the region gathered to showcase hand-crafted items and their small businesses at the Holiday Pop-Up Market.
From clothing and specialty-crafted accessories to home décor and personal items like body butter and goat milk soap, vendors set up shop in three locations around town: The VFW, City Hall, and the City Hall parking lot.
Young Allison Desa was there stationed behind her family's booth to help with customers. Allison makes macramé earrings which were on their table display at the Perry City Hall parking lot. She works with her mother, Dawn, at their family-owned business, Bee Shiny, where they sell “fashionable and fun tees, gifts and accessories.”
Allison began making earrings last spring, “I thought they were cute and I wanted to try it.”
Her mother, Dawn Desa, said she saw Perry’s Holiday Pop-Up Market on a website that lists upcoming craft shows and decided to make the hour-long trip from Ashland, Mo.
“We have had a lot of business and the weather was great,” she said. (Bee Shiny can be found on Facebook or at their website, www.beeshiny.com.)
Michele Keil, President of the Perry Chamber of Commerce, said the event was meant to showcase their vendors while also supporting the town’s local brick and mortar businesses. When shoppers came to the market, they were given a punch card and a list of all Perry businesses. They were entered into a drawing to win door prizes if they visited ten businesses.
The Rusty Bucket, a local antique store in Perry, saw increased business that day and said that the event was great for local businesses.
“It really helped out the community. It not only helped us out but I believe it probably helped all of the stores around here. It was a good thing they did,” Rick, the owner of the store said. “As business owners, we appreciate what the chamber has done today.”
The event will also benefit the surrounding community, as each vendor, and some local businesses, donated items for the Center Community Food Pantry, which services all of Ralls County.
The positive response to the event has made it likely they will plan it again, as vendors were already asking to sign up for next year’s market, according to Keil. She hopes that the upcoming Christmas in Perry will also see such success.
Perry's Old Fashioned Christmas: Saturday, December 11th:
- 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Perry Christian Church will host Breakfast with Santa.
- 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Jingle Bash (Visit with Santa, Santa’s Workshop, Kids Crafts & Activities)
- 5 p.m.: Lighted Parade
- 5:30 p.m.: Caroling
- 6 p.m.: Candlelight Remembrance Service
- Monroe-Ralls Co. Paper will be hosting a Hot Chocolate Bar during the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.