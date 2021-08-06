Perry Christian Church is hosting their annual golf tournament at Mark Twain Country Club in Paris on Saturday, August 28. The event is a four person scramble for 18 holes of golf and will include a gift bag along with breakfast and lunch.
There will also be several flights players can participate in for cash prizes, and the Hole in One grand prize which will award one player a new car, courtesy of Pearl Motors in Mexico, Mo.
Laura Cowan, who is heading this year’s event, said the annual event fuels multiple good causes around the local community.
“Proceeds will go to the outreach program at Perry Christian Church,” she said, noting that the church sponsors several free family events like Community Recess. Community Recess offers a day of free fun to area families with games, bouncy houses along with free food. They also provide food baskets during the holiday season, help with utility bills for those who need it, and fans for the elderly to provide relief from the summer heat.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and a shotgun tee off will be at 8 a.m., and the cost of registration is $160 per foursome and $20 per cart. Participants should call Mark Twain Country Club to sign up for the tournament and reserve a golf cart in advance. Fees will be collected on the day of the event.